INDEPENDENCE – Congratulations to the Independence FFA Dairy Cattle team on their 13th place finish at the State Dairy Cattle contest in Manchester on Friday Sept. 9th, 2022! There were 28 teams competing and the team was 3 places away from a Gold Rating! Team members JT Thomas, Katie Finnegan, Lizzy Kremer, Alen Hilliard! The team judged 6 different sets of dairy cattle and also completed a written exam.
Also Owen Mosher competed individually in the Milk Quality and Products contest as an 8th grade! The CDE consisted of a general knowledge test on milk production, taste testing milk for defects, cheese identification, somatic cell count, and a written team exam. Team members practice consisted of cheese tasting, milk quality characteristics, and trends in the milk industry.