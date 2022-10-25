On Saturday, October 22nd the Independence FFA Chapter delivered meals to area farmers harvesting in the field. The event is called “Fed in the Field” and is one of the favorite community service activities FFA members complete during the year. The Chapter prepared 250 meals which consisted of pulled pork sandwiches, fruit, cookies, and chips. To receive these meals the farmers had to be nominated by community members. Fed in the Field has been one of the main community service activities for the Independence FFA Chapter in the last six years. The chapter hopes this great tradition will continue to grow and expand in the years to come.
This program enables the FFA members to make use of their soft skills by communicating with local farmers. This program is also a way for our FFA Chapter to give back to the community. Many of our FFA members enjoy this program, member Katie Johnson says “ I love Fed in the Field because it is just one thing that we can do to help the Ag. Community. They are the ones who feed us and the world so it’s great that we can help out and feed them for a change.” The Independence FFA Chapter plans to continue this program into the future.