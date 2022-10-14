The Independence FFA Soils Evaluation team competed at the FFA District Soils Evaluation CDE (Career Development Event) on September 28th at Hawkeye Community College. The Independence FFA Chapter had 6 total soil judgers and there were 223 total competitors at the event. The Independence FFA Chapter finished 3rd overall out of the 62 teams competing. Team members of the 3rd place team included J.T Thomas (128th), Alen Hilliard (43rd), Annie Johnson (38th), and Katie Finnegan (15th), Jackie Finnegan (14th) and Megan Maki (68th). The team qualified for the State Soils Evaluation competition on Saturday October 15th in Ames. Congratulations to the team and good luck in Ames!
The soils judging competition includes a written exam along with the judging of four soils pits. To be successful, students must possess a strong understanding of soil characteristics, landscape positions, agricultural use recommendations and soil formation. The competition also tests knowledge related to conservation practices, soil texture, and factors influencing basements and septic tank installation.