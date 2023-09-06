On August 26th, the Independence FFA Chapter Meat Evaluation team placed 5th overall and earned a gold rating at the Iowa State FFA Meat Evaluation Career Development Event held at Iowa State University. Team members included Alen Hilliard, Katie Finnegan, Owen Mosher, and JT Thomas. Individually Katie Finnegan placed 11th overall, J.T. Thomas placed 14th overall, Owen Mosher placed 28th overall, and Alen Hilliard placed 27th overall. The competition was comprised of 68 individuals representing 17 FFA chapters. The competition involved a problem-activity based on calculating a ground beef formulation, yield grading and quality grading of beef carcasses, carcass ranking, and retail identification of 25 different retail cuts from beef, pork, and lamb.
The Livestock Evaluation Team also competed at the State Livestock evaluation contest at Iowa State University. They received a bronze rating as a team and 12th as a team in the sheep category. Individually Levi Betenbender received 137th overall, Katie Johnson received 127th overall, and Lizzy Kremer received 31st overall. During this competition members got the opportunity to evaluate livestock classes from the state fair. The species evaluated were market and breeding classes of beef cattle, sheep, hogs, and goats. They also evaluated, keep cull classes, gave oral reasons, and took a written test.