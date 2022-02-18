The Independence FFA Chapter saw the return of many FFA events in 2021 and members were excited to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success! Independence hosted the NE District FFA Convention back in March with over 300 FFA members in attendance from the 37 FFA Chapters. State FFA Convention was held in Des Moines and the Team Ag Sales team earned a 20th place finish with team members Sydney Graham, Annie Johnson, Aly Sill, and Rachel Eddy. Avery Hanway became the first State FFA Officer elected from the Independence FFA Chapter with her term ending in 7 weeks at State FFA Convention. The spring FFA plant sale saw a record amount of gross sales as local community members did a great job supporting the event. The chapter hosted a sanctioned IJBBA Beef show the first Saturday in June, and was organized by FFA members Annie and Katie Johnson. Kegan Postel exhibited his restored John Deere tractor and planter at the Iowa State Fair in August! The Meats Evaluation team took home a District Championship and 4th place overall at State. Meats team members included Katie Finnegan, Lizzy Kremer, Izzy Johnson, and JT Thomas.
The first chapter event of the fall was the Back to School Barbecue, where new and current FFA members met and talked about plans for the year. The Soils Evaluation team won the District Soils evaluation competition and advanced to State in Ames. Soils team members were Cameron Kriens, Katie Finnegan, Sydney Graham, and Jackie Finnegan. This year, the FFA Chapter was able to build on their community service project Fed in the Field. This year for Fed in the Field, over 250 meals were delivered to local farmers during harvest. National FFA Convention was held in person after a one year hiatus, and fourteen FFA Members traveled on a 4 day trip to Indianapolis to experience FFA general sessions, agri-tours, and team bonding activities. The end of January involved FFA members competing in the Iowa Pork Congress Judging event, attending FFA Legislative Symposium and five FFA members being approved to earn their Iowa Degrees. The following FFA members will receive their Iowa Degrees at State FFA Convention; Annie Johnson, Nate Copenhaver, Rachel Eddy, Aly Sill, and Cameron Kriens.
February 21st — 25th is National FFA Week, and the chapter has an assortment of events planned for the week.. More than 14 members will be competing at Sub-Districts on February 23rd as they prepare for the first Leadership CDE competitions of the year. The entire chapter is also preparing for District Competition on March 12th at Decorah High School. Chapter members are also looking forward to their annual FFA banquet on Sunday April 3rd at the Independence JSH School.