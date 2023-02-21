The 2022-23 school year has been an exciting one for the Independence FFA Chapter. Beginning the school year over 200 pounds of tomatoes were harvested from the FFA garden and donated to students and the Independence food service department. The first chapter event of the school year was a back-to-school barbecue, where new and current FFA members met and talked about plans for the year. In October, the chapter was able to build on their community service project Fed in the Field. This year for Fed in the Field, over 250 meals were delivered to local farmers while they were harvesting. The chapter has been able to compete in a handful of different events again this year including meats judging, state soil judging, dairy judging, agronomy, nursery landscape, vet science, and agricultural communications. Top 10 State CDE finished included Vet science (7th), Meats Judging(5th), and Nursery Landscape(9th). Member Annie Johnson participated in the Iowa Youth Institute for the World Food Prize Organization and advanced to compete in the Global Food Prize which took place virtually this year.
In October of 2022 14 members went to National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. They attended workshops and listened to keynote speakers. They also visited the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago and went on a cave boat tour in south Indiana at Blue Springs Cavern. Avery Hanaway also received her American Degree. Students gathered new ideas to bring back to their chapter.
Many FFA members showed at the county fair this year.
February 20th — 24th is National FFA Week, and the chapter has an assortment of events planned for the week. The 11 members competing at Sub-Districts on February 20th, at Cedar Falls Central Rivers AEA are preparing for the first leadership CDE contest of the year. The entire chapter is also preparing for districts which will be March 11th in Dyersville. Chapter members are also looking forward to their Independence FFA annual banquet on April 2nd. State FFA Convention will be held in Ames where 24 FFA members will compete in various ag skill and leadership CDE’s. At the end of April, the Chapter will hold its annual FFA Plant Sale!