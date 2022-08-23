Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

MDA

Independence Firefighter Gordy Fenner collecting money for MDA in 2021.

 John Klotzbach Photo

INDEPENDENCE — Fire fighters have collected critical funds in the community since 1954 – one dollar at a time – as part of the Fill the Boot program for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). The Independence Fire Department will be continuing this long-standing tradition as its members kick off the annual program raising funds to support MDA’s vision to accelerate research, advance care, and advocate for the support of MDA families.

Dedicated fire fighters from Independence Fire will be at Walmart, Fareway, and Kwik Star on Friday, August 26 from 3 to 7 p.m. with boots in hand asking the community to make a donation to MDA. Last year, Independence Fire was able to raise over $5,200 thanks to the generosity of the Independence community.

