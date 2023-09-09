Although the summer sun did its best to encourage people to stay indoors on a hot afternoon, fifteen people were in attendance for the August 22 meeting of the Independence Garden Club. Craig and Cheryl Parker were hosts for the meeting at their farm along the Wapsipinicon River near Littleton. Craig and Cheryl are the fifth generation of Parkers to enjoy the scenic views along the banks of the river while tending their acres of timber. Parkers have received the “Certified Tree Farm” status from the American Tree Farm Systems, and Craig was recently named the 2023 Iowa Tree Farmer of the Year. The award presentation will be held on Tuesday, October 10 at their farm during the Fall Forestry Field Day. The agenda for that day will include sessions with Iowa DNR foresters providing information on topics that range from tree protection and water quality, timber marketing and harvest, and shelterwood and clearcut overviews. An informal Q & A “Ask a Forester” will also allow visitors to gain knowledge from a panel of DNR foresters. Please call Buchanan County ISU Extension (318) 334-7161 to preregister for the day’s activities. Registration by October 3 will guarantee your lunch meal. Craig is very appreciative of the knowledge and help he has gained from many Iowa DNR District Foresters. The upcoming Field Day is open to anyone interested in expanding their knowledge about trees and timberland.
Craig has been active in planting a diverse selection of tress that include various oaks, walnut, cherry, and high value hardwoods. He has also planted sugar and Norway maples, hybrid chestnut trees, northern pecans, hazelnut, and aronia berries on his land. Craig and Cheryl strive to be good stewards of the land by making the best use out of each acre whether it can best be utilized as cropland, pastureland, swamp, timber, or as prairie restoration. He evaluates the trees for timber stand improvement projects, cutting out dead and less desirable trees. He has occasionally discovered diseases among some trees and acts on the situation to quickly identify and efficiently harvest those that can be salvaged. Local DNR foresters have helped Craig mark other healthy mature trees for high value hardwoods that are ready for harvest into boards and lumber. Some acres of his property are dedicated to FSA/NRCS and the expanded Conservation Reserve Program land for prairie restoration and pollinator habitat. Craig notes that the woodlands are an ideal habitat for many types of animals. He protects many of the young trees from deer, raccoon, beaver, and other animals with tree tubes. Craig and Cheryl welcome friends who ask permission to tour the grounds; however, trespassers are asked to leave!
During the business meeting, garden club members and guests answered roll call by naming the tree that each person have most recently planted. Following the approval of both the secretary’s and the treasurer’s report, Treasure Linda Bowden informed the group that the loose change monthly offering for “Penny Pines” was again reaching the target goal to send the funds to a recipient national forest in the Midwest. Trees will be planted using the money sent in by garden clubs across the central plains for timber restoration following natural disasters such as fires and wind storms. Linda was also directed to call Fontana Park to sponsor an animal for the next year.
Adele Reinhart shared a personal experience for the Tips and Tricks. She shared a photo of a red rose from the 1890’s that had moved to various locations among her family members. She last moved it in 1994. It hadn’t bloom once during all those years! Guess what?! It bloomed this year!! Adele says that apparently PATIENCE is key!
The Conservation Report was presented by Joellen Yeager. She shared several inspirational quotes and sayings about trees and forests. She noted that Iowa weather has become hotter, sometimes wetter, sometimes drought-like, and generally more extreme. Planting trees can be essential to help provide shade and offset carbon emissions. The derecho effect around Cedar Rapids can expect to extend for 10-20 years following the event! Trees provide many benefits every day for both people and wildlife. Joellen’s research named three recommendations for trees that are favorable to withstand climate change. Silver maple are known to withstand drought conditions and are heat tolerant. Oak trees help cool the planet by offering cooling shade and can provide a buffer against climate change. Cedar trees are strong and durable and can uptake large amounts of carbon dioxide to purify our air.
The 3 R’s in 3 Minutes (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) are three approaches for environmentally preferred consumption. Reducing, reusing, and recycling waste helps save landfill space by keeping useful materials out. Linda Bowden suggested Reducing by limiting the use of disposable products, turning off the tap water when washing dishes, and bringing your own bags to shop rather than using plastic products.
Linda’s hint for Reuse is striving to use returnables rather than single-use products when possible, use boxes more than once, leave clippings on the lawn when mowing, use both sides of paper, and change filters on cars as scheduled for more efficiency. In addition, Linda shared an article about how paper is made and a bit about its history. Paper is a renewable resource than mostly comes from wood; however, more varied plant-based materials are being discovered/or rediscovered as possibly more efficient and less costly sources for papers. Utilizing new technologies can help make the environment go paperless in many instances.
Terry Tekippe’s gardens were recognized as August’s Garden of the Month. The Independence Garden Club is delighted to acknowledge Buchanan County’s hard-working gardeners and applaud their efforts in beautifying their homes and community with their beautiful flower beds. Congratulations, Terry!
Reminders go out to garden club members that Iowa is the host state this year for the Federated Garden Clubs’ (Central Region) annual meeting. This year the event will be held October 15-17 at the Living History Farms in Des Moines with guests staying at the Hotel Fort Des Moines. Tours are planned to the World Prize headquarters and the Machine Shed, as well.
The Independence Garden Club’s next meeting will be a trip to Dave and Janet Harms’ farm for an apiary tour on Tuesday, September 26 at 1 p.m. The Harms’ farm has several beehives for honey production. Bring your own beverage and chair. The Independence Garden Club welcomes new members and guests. Contact President Ruth Hamilton: hamiltonfarm1864@gmail.com for more information. Come join the fun!