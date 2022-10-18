Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

ICSD FFA Finnegan Fareway

(Left to Right) Independence Fareway Market Manager Abby Wiley, Katie Finnegan, and ICSD Ag Instructor and FFA Advisor Michael Haden.

 Courtesy Photo

INDEPENDENCE – Fareway Stores, Inc. recently announced Independence High School junior Katie Finnegan is the first student to sign-up for Independence’s new registered apprenticeship program in meat cutting. Katie, daughter of Jim and Joan Finnegan, is working at the Independence Fareway.

The apprentice program is a collaboration among the Independence Jr/Sr High School, Iowa EDGE (Empowering Desire, Guiding Experience) program at Boone High School, Future Ready Iowa, and Fareway Stores.

