INDEPENDENCE – Fareway Stores, Inc. recently announced Independence High School junior Katie Finnegan is the first student to sign-up for Independence’s new registered apprenticeship program in meat cutting. Katie, daughter of Jim and Joan Finnegan, is working at the Independence Fareway.
The apprentice program is a collaboration among the Independence Jr/Sr High School, Iowa EDGE (Empowering Desire, Guiding Experience) program at Boone High School, Future Ready Iowa, and Fareway Stores.
“The partnership program between Independence High School and Iowa EDGE-Boone High School truly provides an edge when it comes to great jobs in the future for our students, and we are excited to offer a meat cutting apprenticeship that will provide valuable skills long-term for students,” said Michael Haden, Independence Agricultural Educator and FFA Advisor. “This opportunity is a prime example of a community effort including the school, local business, and a willing student to work in collaboration to benefit all parties involved with this tremendous learning experience.
“Abby Wiley, the local Independence Market Manager, reached out to me this summer regarding a new Fareway apprenticeship program for high school students to work in the meat department. She asked if I had any students that could benefit, and I immediately thought of students that have competed in our FFA Meat Evaluation competition. Fareway typically limits eligible workers in the meat department to at least 18 years of age, but they have realized the importance of introducing this career to local students in hopes of recruiting and retaining quality workers.
“Katie Finnegan has been on our Independence FFA Meat Evaluation team the last two years and already has great knowledge of meat characteristics and quality indicators,” said Haden. “She is taking that knowledge along with skills from her Culinary Tech classes and applying it in a real-world job! Katie is the third high school student enrolled in this opportunity in the State of Iowa and I am looking forward to hearing about the progression of her experience which will hopefully evolve into an excellent career at Fareway. I just wanted to highlight the value of our Career and Technical Education (CTE) department to our students in regards to helping them gain these valuable experiences in all CTE areas.”
“Fareway is excited to partner with Iowa EDGE-Boone High School to provide the opportunity for local students to participate in a registered apprenticeship program and develop career-ready skills,” said Wiley. “The ability to work one-on-one with a student will give them what they need to be a successful meat cutter, along with having great customer service and merchandising skills.”
Katie started her new position October 5. The apprenticeship will last throughout her high school career and she can continue working part-time when she goes to college.
“So far I have been waiting on customers at the counter, cleaning the counter, facing items at self-serve, and observing other workers cut meat (since I’m not able to do that yet),” she said. “I have learned many different cuts of meat through meat judging; therefore, I can identify them at the counter and give the customers what they want. I have also learned about marbling and the leanness of meat so I can make recommendations to customers about the products they are choosing. [Now at Fareway] I have learned additional cuts of meat that we don’t have at our state meat judging CDE (career development event). I have become more comfortable when talking to customers and helping them out. This is a great opportunity, and I would recommend it to other students who are interested.”