INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community School District Homecoming plans have been set.
Thursday, Sept. 15
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community School District Homecoming plans have been set.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Color Block Day
High School pep rally 2:30 p.m. in gym. The Court will be announced.
Friday, Sept. 16
Decorate main street hallway after school at 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17th:
Homecoming week Kick-Off Dance 8-11 p.m. JSH Commons
Sunday, Sept. 18th:
Downtown window painting at Noon.
Movie on the Football Field 7:45 p.m. ($5 admission/concessions available.
Monday, Sept. 19
PJ Day
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Disney or Character Day I Toga (Seniors only)
7:30 a.m. Student Breakfast at Mustang Way park (Free)
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Farmer/America Day
School wide student service project: Cemetery gravestone cleaning
6:30 p.m. Community Parade
7 p.m. Powderpuff game I Community Pep rally
Court and King/Queen announcements
Thursday, Sept. 22
Adam Sandler/Celebrity Day
Friday, Sept. 23
Spirit Day
High School student tailgate at Mustang Way park 6 p.m.
Homecoming Football game 7:30 p.m.: Mustangs vs. South Tama County Trojans
Sunday, Sept. 25
Clean up
Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 81F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.