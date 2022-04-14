INDEPENDENCE – We are proud to announce the results of our recent student satisfaction survey! Students were asked to rate their experiences with teachers, classmates, and the overall school environment. An impressive 93 percent of students’ responses were at or above our targeted rating goal, equivalent to an “A” letter grade. A total of 484 7th-12th grade students completed the survey.
Junior-Senior High Principal John Howard commented, “We have made great progress by using the Capturing Kids’ Hearts strategies to enhance our school climate. This data is a tremendous reflection of this fact. As the principal, I am very proud of our students and staff, and we look forward to continually improving all scores on this survey.”
Congratulations to all the Independence Jr/Sr High School staff and students for your efforts to build such a positive school environment. Keep up the great work!