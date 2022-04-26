INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is discontinuing “Dear Reader,” an online book club service allowing you to read the first few chapters of featured books in your email. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause our patrons. There are many other options through your library to help you find your next great read.
Current subscribers may consider joining our lively, in-person book club that typically meets monthly on Monday evenings. Each month’s book selection is available for checkout at the circulation desk. IPL’s May book club will meet at the library May 23rd at 6:30pm. Please join us!
Stop in and pick up a copy of BookPage magazine, which can be found in the library at the circulation desk. BookPage is a monthly book review magazine distributed through bookstores and public libraries which showcases some of the best new books available. Many thanks to the Friends of the Library for making this available!
IPL eNewsletters are also a great option for programming information and finding your next great read. The eNewsletters have an updated look with the following options available: Adults, Tots & Teens and In-Betweens, Staff Pick & Highlights, Library Reads, and the New York Times Fiction Bestsellers. You can sign up online for our eNewsletters at https://tinyurl.com/iplnewsletter.
In addition to the Staff Picks eNewsletter, our library staff are happy to help you locate books that match your interests. We also have books on display scattered throughout the library covering many genres that you may find interesting.
Stop in the library to pick up the current issue of BookPages or the book club title, sign up for one of our eNewsletters, or talk with library staff. For more information, please email iplprograms@gmail.com or call the library at 319-334-2470.