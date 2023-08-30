INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Lions have been active this year with cleaning up Freeman Park, serving breakfast at the Wapsipinicon Mill for the July Fourth Holiday, donating to the Independence Area Food Pantry, recognizing their leaders and selecting new officers at their June meeting, and, more recently, volunteering at the Habitat for Humanity project.
Coming up, the Independence Lions Club will hold their annual scrap metal drive October 14 – 21. Scrap metal items may be deposited in the dumpsters located in the parking lot at Signs & More (1827 1st Street West). Appliances are accepted with doors removed; please DO NOT bring electronic, plastic, or wood items. A pick-up service will be available in the Independence area on Oct. 14 and 21 9 a.m. to noon, by calling project chair Harold Freeman after October 10 at 319-361-0509 to make an appointment.
All proceeds will go toward local, state, and international humanitarian projects. A used eye-glasses donation box will be onsite; monetary donations will also be accepted.
The Independence Lions Club (proudly serving Independence for over 91 years) thanks you for your support and encourages new membership.