INDEPENDENCE – After a 2020 campaign that saw 2 games get cancelled due to COVID, and a shortened schedule that led to a 6-2 overall record, the Independence Mustangs look to build on that in 2021.
Independence is ranked No. 5 by the Cedar Rapids Gazette, and No. 9 by the Des Moines Register
The Mustangs will bring back the core of the team in ’21 that lost to Solon in the first round of the 2A playoffs last season. This will be a senior-laden team, with 16 listed on the roster.
After a year in Class 2A, the Mustangs will move back to 3A and play in District 3, renewing their long-time rival with the West Delaware Hawks (10-2). Along with West Delaware, other teams in District 3 include Center Point-Urbana (3-5), Charles City (0-6), South Tama (3-5), and Hampton-Dumont-CAL (3-5).
Second-team all-state running back Marcus Beatty will be back for his senior year, and looks to be the nucleus of the offense after carrying the ball 233 times in 2020. At a clip of more than 29 times per game, Beatty ran for 1,515 yards and scored 15 rushing touchdowns a year ago in a shortened season. Beatty also had 3 receiving touchdowns on 8 catches for 193 yards.
Handing the ball off to Beatty will be junior signal caller Mitchell Johnson, who returns after starting all 8 games under center for the Mustangs in 2020. Johnson can throw the ball, tossing 17 touchdown passes a year ago and throwing for 1,055 yards and completing 50 percent of his pass attempts. With a year of experience, and a lot of targets to throw to, Johnson looks to have an exceptional year.
The Mustangs bring back a lot of receivers from last year, starting with senior Keegan Schmitt, who led the Mustangs in receptions in 2020 with 22 for 254 yards and 3 touchdowns. Senior Sawyer Wendling looks to get more playing time in 2021 after a junior year where he caught 4 passes for 60 yards and a touchdown. Senior Teegan McEnany only caught 2 balls last season, but look for him to get his share of opportunities.
The Mustangs have a pair of solid tight ends in sophomore Brady McDonald and senior Jake Sidles. McDonald stands at 6’4” and is a huge target for the Mustang’s quarterback. McDonald caught 9 passes his freshman year, for 147 and 4 touchdowns. Sidles is another big kid with good hands and will certainly build on his 8 catches in 2020. Sidles had 151 yards receiving and 3 touchdowns last season.
The Mustangs bring back most of its core on the offensive line and should open big holes for Beatty and supply plenty of protection for Johnson. Junior Korver Hupke will anchor this offensive line alongside sophomore Tono Cornell.
The Mustangs’ defense loses 2 of their top 5 tacklers from a year ago, but return 8 starters on their defensive unit. Add some newcomers into the mix, and the Mustang defense should be solid.
Look for this district race to come down to Week 8 when the Mustangs host the West Delaware Hawks on October 15.