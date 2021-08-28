Head Coach Joe Schmitz, in his 12th year as the Mustangs’ skipper, will lead the Class 3A, No. 11-ranked Independence team that returns 3 starters and a ton of talent. The Mustangs are coming off of a 25-8 campaign and a WaMaC West championship in 2020, losing in the regional championship to Union Community.
The Mustangs lost 3 important parts of their nucleus to graduation, but every year they reload with new talent. They will have to replace all-stater Reece Martin, first team all-WaMaC Brooke Beatty, and second team all-WaMaC selection Grace Bohlken. The team brings back seniors Lexi Hearn (second team all-conference), Katie Henkes, Shanna Kleve (honorable mention all-conference), and first team all-WaMaC and all-district selection Elle Greiner to lead this squad with a lot of experience.
Elle Greiner brings 2 years of experience as a setter to the 2021 team, which is invaluable in the volleyball world. Greiner has 1,751 assists in her career.
Alexis Hearn will be the go-to hitter this season after a junior year where she collected 245 kills. Hearn had 261 digs, which is the most of any returning player.
Shanna Kleve was a mainstay in the middle last year and will take over as the middle hitter after a 2020 season with 85 kills. Katie Henkes should get a considerable amount of court time and be a powerful hitter on the outside. Sophomore Allison Kleve had 20 kills as a freshman last season and will be a big part of the rotation.
Junior Dakota Whitman started 16 matches last season for the Mustangs and will be an important defensive specialist in 2021. Whitman had 122 digs and a 98 percent serve rate.
Letter winners from a year ago, looking to get more net time, are junior Madyson Ristvedt, senior Brynn Martinson, and senior Taryn Nolting.
Promising newcomers to the varsity squad include sophomore Marie Gorman. Coach Schmitz says she is a very athletic front row hitter. Samantha Ohrt is a senior, but playing her first year of varsity volleyball. Ohrt is a good passer and has strong floor defense.
Coach Schmitz said the team has strong senior leadership, and a senior class with good experience.
Clear Creek-Amana will be very good this season, and look for Vinton-Shellsburg to be improved, along with Williamsburg. Independence will be looking for a fourth straight WaMaC-West title.