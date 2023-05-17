LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATION CLASS- May 26th- 28th
We are offering another Lifeguard Certification Class in Independence for anyone interested in becoming a certified lifeguard. We typically hire all certified lifeguards. This 3-day class (must attend all days, pass each portion of the class, & be 15yrs old by the last day of class). Class will be held on Friday, May 26th from 5-9pm, Saturday, May 27th from 8am- 8pm & Sunday, April 28th from 8am- 6pm. In-water training and testing will take place at the Independence Aquatic Center and Classroom instruction and the written test will take place at the Falcon Civic Center. Cost for this lifeguard certification class is $180 per student- payment accepted with the instructor on the first day of class. Our instructor is Addy Rieken. If you are interested, please contact Angie @ 319-334-6711.
The American Cross Red Cross lifeguard program provides participants with the knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize, and respond to aquatic emergencies. It also includes training in First Aid and CPR/AED for the Professional Rescuer. Must be at least 15yrs of age before the end of the course. All participants must attend all 3 days of the course to receive certification. To register online or view other certifications, visit www.recreation.uni.edu/certifications & https://www.wartburg.edu/aquatics/ Lifeguard Certification Classes & more offered across the State of Iowa may be found online at the Iowa Parks & Recreation Association www.iapra.org
INDEPENDENCE AQUATIC CENTER SWIMMING LESSONS
~~ We are still accepting registrations for group swim lessons offered at the Independence Aquatic Center and you may purchase Aquatic Center Season Passes also. Group Lessons will be filled on a 1st-Come-1st-Serve with payment in hand basis. Register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center.
~~ We will NOT accept private swim lessons (the list of instructors teaching private swim lessons in the 2023 Summer Season will be available at the Aquatic Center on May 27th- 1st day of the season- weather permitting).
~ The Independence Aquatic Center will open for the season on Saturday, May 27th from 12-6pm (weather permitting)
INDEPENDENCE STINGRAYS SWIM TEAM
~~ Information packets about the 2023 Stingrays Swim Team Season are available for you to pick up at the Falcon Civic Center. If you have questions or would like more information, please email IPRDstingrays@gmail.com or Follow Us on Facebook @ Independence Stingrays
SPRING IS A BUSY TIME FOR THE IPRD… A few employment opportunities available!!!!
The IPRD is still accepting applications for a few open summer employment opportunities!! We are working to finish the hiring process by mid-late May. Applications are available at the Falcon Civic Center. Please feel free to call Bob at 319-334-6711 for details on job opportunities. The Independence Parks & Recreation Department and the City of Independence are equal opportunity employers. M/F/Disability/Veteran
The Independence RV Campground is open for the camping season and is currently accepting reservations. If you would like to reserve a camping site, please call the RV Campground Host @ 319-440-0472
As of June 1st- Cable will NO Longer be offered at the Independence RV Campground. We have switched to Wi-Fi, so you will no longer need to purchase individual internet service from Independence Light & Power, Telecommunications
IPRD SUMMER BALL LEAGUES 2023- REGISTRATION CLOSED
Teams have been put together, coaches and sponsors assigned, shirts, hats, and visors ordered, and practices have begun. We are NO LONGER ACCEPTING registrations for IPRD Summer Ball Leagues. If you are registered and your child has NOT been contacted by a coach yet, please contact the IPRD @ 319-334-6711. We will give you your child’s coach’s contact information and then you may contact the coach directly. 1st Games for T-Ball & Coach-Pitch Leagues will be Friday, May 19th @ the Complex. 1st Games for Girls Minors & Majors will be Monday, May 22nd @ the Complex. 1st Games for Boys Minors & Majors will be Tuesday, May 23rd @ the Complex.
CROSS-TRAINING
Class typically meets on Monday-Wednesday-Friday @ 5:45am-6:30am in the Gym at the Falcon Civic Center. Cost is $30 for 8 classes or $4 per drop-in. Register and pay at the front desk at the Falcon Civic Center.
PICKLEBALL COURT OPEN FOR USE AT THE FALCON CIVIC CENTER & AT JAYCEE’S PARK
This is an opportunity for those who want to play Pickleball indoors… ONE pickleball court may be set-up any daytimes during the week (exceptions are non-school days and school early out days). The gym will remain open to walkers and ½ of the gym will remain open to those patrons who would like to shoot hoops during open pickleball times. Questions may be directed to Bob in person or via 319-334-6711. The pickleball court located on the basketball court at Teacher’s Park will get a fresh coat of paint and new poles this Spring. There is also a pickleball court located at Jaycee’s Park (across from the new Independence Police Department)
MAIN’S PEAK PERFORMANCE TAE KWON DO
Classes are held at 4:45-6:00PM on Monday and Thursday nights @ River’sEDGE and the cost $30 per month.
PLEASE NOTE: A $5 drop-in will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Register and pay at River’sEDGE. Contact Tim Main @ 319-361-3190 or visit their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance Of Independence, Iowa
24HR ACCESS AVAILABLE AT RE & FCC
RE: The 24HR Access System has been changed to an APP-based system at River’sEDGE. All memberships must be renewed and paid in full at River’sEDGE to receive 24HR Access. River’sEDGE TEAM YEARLY MEMBERSHIPS- $150 Single, $175 Duo, $200 Family & River’sEDGE NON-TEAM YEARLY MEMBERSHIPS- $155 Single, $180 Duo, $210 Family.24HR Access is a $25 one-time fee with a paid yearly membership. If you are member with 24HR access and would like to bring a friend who does not have 24HR access, the cost is: $3 per person regardless of membership status.
FCC: The 24HR Access System at the Falcon Civic Center is an APP based system, so interested members must have an updated smartphone to download the app and use the system. Cost is only $25 (one-time fee w/ paid in full yearly membership) on top of your yearly membership fee.
2023 Falcon Civic Center Yearly Membership Fees: Family $215/ Adult $155/ Student & Seniors (60+) $130
Memberships and/or 24HR access must be purchased at the Falcon Civic Center. Once paid and the form filled out completely, Bob will email you the link (from POSTMASTER, not from BOB BEATTY) to download the APP.
NEW RULE: You MUST have 24HR Access to be allowed in the building after hours. You must be at least 16 years of age to come alone or if you are under 16 years of age, you must come with a responsible adult with 24HR access.
24HR access at the Falcon Civic Center does NOT transfer to 24HR access at River’sEDGE or vice versa. You must purchase separately. REMEMBER YOU ARE ON CAMERA AT BOTH LOCATIONS!!!!
SATURDAY, MAY 20th & SUNDAY, MAY 21st- The Independence Baseball/ Softball Complex will be hosting 27 total teams at the River’sEDGE 10U & 12U Softball Tournaments on Saturday & River’sEDGE 14U Softball Tournaments on Sunday. Welcome Teams!!!!
FCC BIRTHDAY PARTY RENTALS & RE ROOM RENTALS…
The Gym at the Falcon Civic Center is available for you to rent for your child’s birthday party!! The Birthday Party Rental is $125 for a 2 ½ hours @ the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Call 319-334-6711 to reserve. Renters are responsible for all set-up, tear-down, and clean-up.
The River’sEDGE Multi-Purpose Room (w/ a kitchenette) is available to rent for gatherings. Cost is $50 for one hour or less & $30 per hour if over a 1-hour rental/ per day with a max daily rental fee of $200. NOTE: Your rental time includes the time it takes to set up, tear-down and clean-up. If you would like to set up the day prior to your rental, there will be an additional $50 charge. Renters are responsible for all set-up, tear-down, and clean-up. Call RE @ 319-332-1525 to discuss options or to book your rental.
OPEN AIR PARK SHELTERS
Available on a first come first served basis. Call 319-334-6711 to reserve the Band Shell in Riverwalks Park.
INDEE BARK PARK
Indee Bark Park Passes are available to purchase at the Falcon Civic Center. Park Address: 1305 5th Ave NE, Independence (next to the Falcon Civic Center) All dogs must be up to date on vaccines. Like and follow the Indee Bark Park on Facebook. Yearly permit is only $25 (w/ a copy of vaccination records) or Day Passes only $3 per dog per day. Purchase and pay at the Falcon Civic Center. Agility playground has been installed in the park.