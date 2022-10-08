River’sEDGE FALL BASEBALL/SOFTBALL LEAGUES
Baseball Fall League completed their season last Saturday. Thank you to all the teams who participated and staff including umpires who made it happen!!
Softball Fall League will complete their season this Sunday, October 9th @ the Independence Baseball/ Softball Complex
All 2023 River’sEDGE Baseball & Softball Teams are posted on the front windows at River’sEDGE.
Remember…
1. If you don’t see your son/daughters name, many things change from now to spring 2023.
2. Know your son/daughter was placed in the spot to best help a team and lead to your child’s success.
3. Kids develop at different rates; this year could look different from past years.
4. Once we post, we do not change. You have only the choice of NOT playing.
IPRD KINDERGARTEN- 6TH GRADE FLAG FOOTBALL LEAGUES ARE UNDERWAY!!
Due to having far too many teams to all play on one night… Kindergarten/1st Grade Games are played on Monday Evenings from Monday, 9/19- Monday, 10/24 @ 5:30pm & 6:30pm @ the Complex. 2nd/3rd & 4th-6th Grade Games are played on Thursday evenings beginning at 5:15pm at the Complex and the season will run from 9/22- 10/27.
YOGA- OFFERED AT THE FALCON CIVIC CENTER- CANCELED UNTIL URTHER NOTICE
CROSS-TRAINING- CANCELED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
FALL CRAFT & VENDOR SHOW- CURRENTLY FULL~ Call Angie @ 319-334-6711 to be added to the wait list!!!
The annual Fall Craft & Vendor Show will be held on Saturday, October 15th from 9am- 3pm at the Falcon Civic Center, located @ 1305 5th Avenue NE, Independence, IA. A variety of handmade crafts and a variety of product vendors will be on hand at this show. Free Admission into the show, everyone is welcome to attend!! We do not currently have booth space available for this show. Fee is $35 per 8’x8’ space which includes one 8’ long table and 2 folding chairs. While supplies last, an additional table is $7.50. Contact Person: Angie @ 319-334-6711.
NEW LIBERTY TRAIL RIBBON CUTTING
On Wednesday, October 5th, the City of Independence is holding a ribbon cutting to the new expanded Liberty Trail. Meet at Triangle Pond (located west of Prairie Hills) @ 9am. We will also walk for 30minutes on the trail after the ribbon cutting to support Iowa’s Healthiest State Initiative- Walk More Connect More- Healthiest State Annual Walk. FRIENDLY REMINDER: Please pick up after your pets. The Neighbors, Visitors, and All of Us Thank You!!
PUMPKIN DECORATING CONTEST~ OCTOBER 31ST, 2022
Be creative, pumpkins can be carved, colored, painted, whatever!! Send us a picture of you with your pumpkin, name, and age. 3 categories~ Most Creative, Silliest Face, Scariest Face & 3 age groups~ 5yrs & under, 6-11yrs, 12yrs & older. Winners will receive “sweet treats” from an area business still to be named. Direct Message Us on Facebook or email angieiprd@independenceia.org
YOUTH BASKETBALL IS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER…
1ST & 2ND GRADE BASKETBALL is being offered by the IPRD and taught by Tom Michels. We will meet November 7th, 14th, 21st (Instruction) & 28th (Game Day) at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. 1st Grade: Mondays @ 5:30-6:15pm & 2nd Grade: Mondays 6:30-7:15pm. Register at the Falcon Civic Center by November 1st. Like Us on Facebook. Cost is $25 per child. FYI- We are still discussing offering a basketball clinic for Kindergarten Boys & Girls. We will keep you posted. IPRD is also offering basketball to 3rd-4th GRADE BOYS who would like to play in our league. Volunteer Coaches are needed, if interested please contact 319-334-6711. Games are played on Saturday Mornings 11/12- 12/17 at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Cost is $45 per child (includes a team shirt). Register at the Falcon Civic Center by October 25th. The IPRD reserves the right to change dates, days, times, and location from what was originally advertised due to foreseen and unforeseen circumstances. 3rd-6th Grade Girls Basketball and 5th-6th Grade Basketball is handled through Independence Club Basketball, information may be obtained by calling the Independence High School Basketball Coaches or check social media.
INDEE BARK PARK
The NEW agility/play equipment has been installed in the park!! A huge thank you to Independence Parks & Recreation Staff for installing all the playground pieces~ they look great!! Pictures have been posted on the Indee Bark Park Facebook Page. Please feel free to tag Indee Bark Park on pictures of your pets having a blast on the agility playground!!
Bark Park Passes are available to purchase at the Falcon Civic Center. Park Address: 1305 5th Ave NE, Independence (next to the Falcon Civic Center) All dogs must be up to date on vaccines. Like and follow the Indee Bark Park on Facebook. Reminder: Yearly permit is only $25 (w/ a copy of vaccination records) or Day Passes only $3 per dog per day. Purchase at the Falcon Civic Center.
PICKLEBALL @ THE FALCON CIVIC CENTER
This is an opportunity for those who want to play Pickleball… Courts will be set-up in the Falcon Civic Center Gym on Thursdays from 9am- 10am. If you are not a member of the Falcon Civic Center- Cost is $4 per adult or $2 per 60yrs & up adult for admission to the FCC. Contact Person: Jake Bass @ 319-327-6935 for information
ROCFIT IS BACK!!!
A perfect balance of kickboxing and weight training. This class will help you get lean and lose weight & we would love to have you join us! FREE TRIAL CLASS for ALL INTERESTED will be Wednesday, October 12th from 5am- 6am @ River’sEDGE. 6-week Session will begin on Monday, October 17th and end on Wednesday, November 23rd. Classes will meet Monday- Thursday from 5-6am @ Rver’sEDGE (206 2nd Ave SW, Independence). Instructor: Tiffany 319-404-5453. Cost: $125 for 4 days, $100 for 3 days or $80 for 2 days per week. Register with the Instructor in class.
MAIN’S PEAK PERFORMANCE TAE KWON DO & LITTLE DRAGONS TAE KWON DO WITH MASTER MAIN
Classes will be at 4:45-6:00PM on Monday and Thursday nights!
Cost $30 a month!
Thank You, Master Main
Tae Kwon Do (Regular Classes) will meet with Little Dragons (4–6-year-olds) from 4:30-5pm and TKD (7yrs & up) @ 4:45-5pm warm-up and class 5-6pm. PLEASE NOTE: A $5 drop-in will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Register and pay at River’sEDGE. For more information, contact Master Tim Main @ 319-361-3190 or visit their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance Of Independence, Iowa
Class Descriptions:
Little Dragons Tae Kwon Do- This class is geared towards a half hour and is better suited for shorter attention span. Option for all kids under 6, if you are 6 years old, you may choose between Little Dragons or our regular TKD Class. Little Dragons is a prep program and created specifically for pre-school and early elementary age children. Tae Kwon Do techniques including strikes, kicks, blocks, and stances as well as self-defense. For the younger kids, it also includes some training on balance, focus, flexibility, and development of fine motor skills. Register and pay at River’sEDGE.
Main’s Peak Performance Tae Kwon Do- regular classes meet on Monday & Thursday evenings from 5-6pm at River’sEDGE. Master Tim will be arriving at River’sEDGE at 4:45pm to warm-up each night. TKD offers conditioning, self-defense, and everyone a great opportunity to promote self-discipline and self-esteem as well as teaching the participants nurturing and self-confidence.
24HR ACCESS to the FALCON CIVIC CENTER AVAILABLE TO YEARLY MEMBERS… Falcon Civic Center Hours: Mon-Thurs 6am-7pm, Fri 6am- 6pm, Sat & Sun- NO STAFF
Our access system is an APP based system, so interested members must have an updated smartphone to download the app and use the system. Cost is only $25 (one-time fee w/ paid in full yearly membership) on top of your Yearly Membership Fee
Falcon Civic Center Yearly Membership Fees:
Family $190 Adult $145 Student & Seniors (60+) $115
Memberships and/or 24HR access must be purchased at the Falcon Civic Center. Once paid and the form filled out completely, Bob will email you the link (from POSTMASTER, not from BOB BEATTY) to download the APP.
If you are member with 24HR access and would like to bring a friend who does not have 24HR access, the cost is:
$4 per person regardless of membership status. You must be at least 16 years of age to come alone or if you are under 16 years of age, you must come with a responsible adult. Drop box for admission is located @ the front desk at the Falcon Civic Center. 24HR access at the Falcon Civic Center does NOT transfer to 24HR access at River’sEDGE or vice versa. You must purchase separately. REMEMBER YOU ARE ON CAMERA!!!!
River’sEDGE TYPICAL Staffed Hours- CURRENTLY CLOSED THRU LABOR DAY- Typical Hours AFTER Labor Day (May change due to lack of staffing): Monday- Friday 3:30-8pm/ Saturday & Sunday 10am- 4pm/ Rentals will still be taken and 24HR access is still open during shutdown thru Labor Day
24HR Access to River’sEDGE Available to MEMBERS for a one-time $25 fee!!!
YOU ARE ON CAMERA!! You may call 319-332-1525, leave a message and Lucas will return your phone call to set up a time for you to purchase a membership or add 24hr access.
BIRTHDAY PARTY RENTALS
The Gym at the Falcon Civic Center is available for you to rent for your child’s birthday party!! We have sports equipment (including basketball, kickball, soccer, wiffleball, football, and more) available from the front desk for you to play with during your party! The Birthday Party Rental is $100 for a 2 ½ hours @ the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Call 319-334-6711 to reserve.
The River’sEDGE Large Room (w/ a kitchenette) is available to rent for gatherings. Cost is $30 per hour/ per day with a max daily rental fee of $200. If you would like to set-up the day prior to your rental, there will be an additional $50 charge. Renters are responsible for all set-up, tear-down, and clean-up. Call Lucas @ 319-332-1525 to discuss options, take a tour or to book your rental.
RV CAMPGROUND- Call Campground Hosts @ 319-440-0472 to RESERVE
Branching Out is a Great Community Betterment Program~ Volunteer Today!!
Park Shelters including the Community Band Shell are available for community use!!
Community Orchard… the fruit is FREE to pick (Optimal ripeness on the apple trees in a week) & ENJOY- ASK US ABOUT THESE!!! Reminder: Items in the raised gardens are not available for picking by the public, these are rented by individuals and the food is the property of the renter.