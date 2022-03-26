The Independence Parks & Recreation Department is an equal opportunity employer, M/F/Disability/Veteran. We are looking to hire qualified, motivated, and energetic individuals interested in working with and serving children and adults in recreational type settings as well as those individuals with the desire to enhance the parks system through a variety of beautification projects. Seasonal Job Openings include the following: Aquatic Center Management/ Lifeguards/ Swim Lessons Instructors/ Water Slide Attendants, Falcon Civic Center/ River’sEDGE/ Aquatic Center Front Desk Attendants, Concessions Manager and Attendants, Parks, Cemetery & Facilities Landscape Maintenance, Complex Ball Field Maintenance, and Baseball & Softball Umpires. To APPLY for a position with our department, applications are available at the Falcon Civic Center. Questions may be directed to the IPRD Director @ 319-334-6711 or email bobiprd@independenceia.org
LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATION CLASSES OFFERED… Jill Duckett be offering lifeguard certification in Independence prior to the Aquatic Center opening for the 2022 Summer Season. We will post information on Facebook as details are determined. If you are taking a certification class or have recently gotten certified, let us know… WE HIRE ALL CERTIFIED LIFEGUARDS!!!!
Do you want to be a part of our amazing Independence Aquatic Center Team?!?! ARE YOU A FIRST YEAR GUARD OR DO YOU NEED RE-CERTIFIED?? GET CERTIFIED, WE WOULD LOVE TO HAVE YOU!!!! Summer will be here before you know it!! Become a Lifeguard… Find a Lifeguard Certification Class by searching any one or more of the following sites: www.iapra.org/aquatics.htm or www.uiu.edu/search-results.html?q=EXSS+183 or www.crgis.cedarrapids.org/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/splash.html or www.the-w.org/cert.aspx or www.recreation.uni.edu/certifications or www.recserv.uiowa.edu/certification-classes
Falcon Civic Center MARCH Hours: Monday- Friday 5am- 8pm/ Saturday 8am- 4pm/ Sunday 12noon- 4pm
24HR ACCESS to the FALCON CIVIC CENTER AVAILABLE TO YEARLY MEMBERS… Our access system is an APP based system, so interested members must have an updated smartphone to download the app and use the system. Cost is only $25 (one-time fee w/ paid in full yearly membership) on top of your Yearly Membership Fee
Falcon Civic Center Yearly Membership Fees: Family $190 Adult $145 Student & Seniors (60+) $115
Memberships and/or 24HR access must be purchased at the Falcon Civic Center. Once paid and the form filled out completely, Bob will email you the link (from POSTMASTER, not from BOB BEATTY) to download the APP.
If you are member with 24HR access and would like to bring a friend who does not have 24HR access, the cost is:
- $4 per person regardless of membership status. You must be at least 16 years of age to come alone or if you are under 16 years of age, you must come with a responsible adult.
Drop box for admission is located @ the front desk at the Falcon Civic Center.
24HR access at the Falcon Civic Center does NOT transfer to 24HR access at River’sEDGE or vice versa. You must purchase separately. REMEMBER YOU ARE ON CAMERA!!!!
River’sEDGE MARCH Staffed Hours: Monday- Friday 3:30-8pm/ Saturday & Sunday 10am- 4pm
24HR Access to River’sEDGE Available to MEMBERS for a one-time $25 fee!!!
Call 319-332-1525 for details, leave a message and Lucas will return your phone call or stop by River’sEDGE during staffed hours.
YOGA CLASS
5-Week Class offered on Mondays & Wednesdays @ 6-6:45pm from March 14-April 13th @ the Falcon Civic Center large meeting room. Cost is $4 drop-in, payment is accepted at the Falcon Civic Center. Monday Class will be Yoga Strong with an emphasis on increasing strength and will include low impact cardio intervals. The Wednesday Class will be more focused on flexibility and de-stress.
SUMMER BALL LEAGUES…
Summer Baseball & Softball Leagues will begin before you know it… The first day of Spring is less than one week away!!! REMINDER the REGISTRATION DEADLINE for 2022 IPRD SUMMER BALL LEAGUES is APRIL 15TH @ the Falcon Civic Center. T-Ball is coed and open to children who are 4 years old or will turn 4 years old by April 15th and those entering Kindergarten in the 2022-23 school year. The cost is $35 per child (includes a shirt), register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center. The volunteer coaches arrange practices… BTW, we need volunteers to coach the great kids in this league!! Games are typically played on Friday evenings @ 5:15pm from 5/20-6/24 at the Independence Baseball/ Softball Complex. Girls Coach-Pitch is open to girls currently in kindergarten or 1st grade (2021-22 school year) & Boys Coach-Pitch is open to boys currently in kindergarten or 1st grade (2021-22 school year). The cost is $40 per child (includes a team shirt) register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center. Practices are arranged by the volunteer coaches… YES, we need volunteers to coach in each of these leagues also Call 319-334-6711 with questions. Girls Minors is open to girls currently in 2nd or 3rd grade (2021-22 school year). Games are played on Mondays & Wednesday evenings after 5pm at the Complex from May 23- June 29. Practices are arranged by volunteer coaches… interested? Call Angie @ 319-334-6711!! Cost is $50 per girl and includes a shirt and visor, register, and pay at the Falcon Civic Center. Boys Minors is open to boys currently in 2nd or 3rd grade (2021-22 school year). Games are played on Tuesday & Thursday evenings after 5pm at the Complex from May 24- June 30. Practices are arranged by volunteer coaches… NEEDED… Interested? GREAT!! Call Angie @ 319-334-6711!! Cost is $50 per boy and includes a shirt and hat, register, and pay at the Falcon Civic Center. Girls Majors is open to girls currently in 4th, 5th or 6th grade (2021-22 school year). Games are played on Mondays & Wednesday evenings after 5pm at the Complex from May 23- June 29. Practices are arranged by volunteer coaches… Interested? Perfect… Call Angie @ 319-334-6711!! Cost is $60 per girl and includes a shirt and visor, register, and pay at the Falcon Civic Center. Boys Majors is open to boys currently in 4th, 5th or 6th grade (2021-22 school year). Games are played on Tuesday & Thursday evenings after 5pm at the Complex from May 24- June 30. Practices are arranged by volunteer coaches… NEEDED… Interested? GREAT!! Call Angie @ 319-334-6711!! Cost is $60 per boy and includes a shirt and hat, register, and pay at the Falcon Civic Center.
INDEE BARK PARK
2022 Dog Tags are available @ the Falcon Civic Center. Park Address: 1305 5th Ave NE, Independence (next to the Falcon Civic Center) All dogs must be up to date on vaccines. Like and Follow the Indee Bark Park on Facebook. Reminder: Yearly permit is only $25 (w/ a copy of vaccination records) or Day Passes only $3 per dog per day. Purchase at the Falcon Civic Center. Dog Behavior Training w/ Robin MacFarlane- Indee Bark Park on Saturday, May 14th @ 1-2:30pm. Join this fun and interactive class to learn new tricks and improve your dog’s behavior. Cost is $30 per dog, payable at the Falcon Civic Center. Call 319-334-6711 with questions. Detailed information flier available at the Falcon Civic Center or click on the event on Facebook.
ROCFIT
Get ROC’D!! A perfect balance of kickboxing and weight training. This class will help you get lean and lose weight!! This current 6-week session runs Mondays-Thursdays @ 5-6am @ River’sEDGE from March 7th April 14th River’sEDGE is located @ 206 2nd Ave SW, Independence. Our Instructor, Tiffany (319-404-5453), would be happy to train you!!
CROSS-TRAINING
This fitness class meets on M-W-F from 5:45-6:30am at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Janet Buls is the instructor for this class. Focus is on cardio, flexibility, balance, & intervals of strength training. All levels of fitness are welcome. The instructor works with the class and moves at everyone’s pace, so everyone is successful. Check with your physician before beginning this exercise program. The cost is $30 per month or $4 per drop-in. Register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center.
MAIN’S PEAK
PERFORMANCE TAE KWON DO & LITTLE DRAGONS TAE KWON DO WITH MASTER MAIN
Tae Kwon Do will be on Monday and Thursday nights with Little Dragons (4–6-year-olds) from 4:30-5pm and TKD (7yrs & up) @ 4:45-5pm warm-up and class 5-6pm. Classes will continue monthly. Feel free to try a class or check it out! The cost is $25 a month! PLEASE NOTE: A $5 drop-in will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Register and pay at River’sEDGE. For more information, contact Master Tim Main @ 319-361-3190 or visit their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance Of Independence, Iowa
Class Descriptions:
Little Dragons Tae Kwon Do- This class is geared towards a half hour and is better suited for shorter attention span. Option for all kids under 6, if you are 6 years old, you may choose between Little Dragons or our regular TKD Class. Little Dragons is a prep program and created specifically for pre-school and early elementary age children. Tae Kwon Do techniques including strikes, kicks, blocks, and stances as well as self-defense. For the younger kids, it also includes some training on balance, focus, flexibility, and development of fine motor skills. Register and pay at River’sEDGE.
Main’s Peak Performance Tae Kwon Do- regular classes meet on Monday & Thursday evenings from 5-6pm at River’sEDGE. Master Tim will be arriving at River’sEDGE at 4:45pm to warm-up each night. TKD offers conditioning, self-defense, and everyone a great opportunity to promote self-discipline and self-esteem as well as teaching the participants nurturing and self-confidence.
RIVER’SEDGE AVAILABLE FOR HITTING & THROWING
YEAR-ROUND ~
CALL 319-332-1525
River’sEDGE 2022 Team Pre-Season Workouts have begun at RE!!! Daily schedules below:
Mondays Softball: 6pm- 10U Jenkins Softball/ 10U Beatty Softball & 7-8:30pm 12U/13U Softball
Tuesdays Baseball: 5pm- 12U Preuss & 6pm- 12U Stephenson & 9UA Brunner
Wednesdays Baseball: 5pm- 10U Morgan & 6pm- 10UKegler/ 9U Ratchford & 7pm- 10U Loughren
Thursdays Baseball: 6pm- 12UAA Stull/ 11U Shannon
Fridays Baseball: 5:30pm- 13U/7{sup}th{/sup} Grade Baseball
Are you looking for something FUN to do?!?!? Head over to River’sEDGE to Hit & Throw!! STAFFED HOURS: Monday- Friday 3:30-8pm, Saturday & Sunday 10am- 4pm. Reminder: You must pick up the cages and equipment you use- leave the facility better than you found it. If you are using 24HR Access- You must pick up the cages and equipment you use, put L screens back where you found them, shut off lights & doors, and shut down the simulators when you are finished using them. If this is not done, your 24hr access may be stripped. Thank you.
BIRTHDAY PARTY
RENTALS
- The Gym at the Falcon Civic Center is available for you to rent for your child’s birthday party!! We have sports equipment (including basketball, kickball, soccer, wiffleball, football, and more) available from the front desk for you to play with during your party! Parties may only be scheduled during our regular hours of operation on Saturdays or Sundays. The Birthday Party Rental is $100 for a 2 ½ hours @ the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Call 319-334-6711 to reserve.
- The River’sEDGE Large Room is available to rent for gatherings. Cost is $30 per hour/ per day with a max daily rental fee of $200. If you would like to set-up the day prior to your rental, there will be an additional $50 charge. Renters are responsible for all set-up, tear-down, and clean-up. Call Lucas @ 319-332-1525 to discuss options, take a tour or to book your rental.
Swimming Registration begins on April 1, 2022 @ the Falcon Civic Center!!!
RV CAMPGROUND- Opens April 1st. Call 319-334-6711 or 319-440-0472 to RESERVE
Sponsorship Opportunities Available… Looking for businesses to Sponsor our IPRD Summer Ball Teams!! Call 319-334-6711.
Youth Baseball Softball Tournaments to be held at the Independence Baseball/ Softball Complex this Summer- Contact Bob @ 319-334-6711 if you have a team and would like more information.
Branching Out is a Great Community Betterment Program~ Volunteer Today!!
Park Shelters including the Community Band Shell are available for community use!!
Community Gardens located in the Community Orchard- ASK US ABOUT THESE!!!