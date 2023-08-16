INDEPENDENCE AQUATIC CENTER INFORMATION- Call 319-334-7464 or Like Us on Facebook
~~ Session 4 (Final Session of Infant & Toddler and Preschool of the Summer) of the American Red Cross Infant & Toddler and Preschool Group Swim Lessons will begin on Monday, July 24th and run thru July 28th at 5:50pm- 6:20pm at the Aquatic Center. Reminder: The Pool will close from 5:30-6:30pm on the days we have those evening group swim lessons.
~~ The list of instructors teaching private swim lessons in the 2023 Summer Season is available in hard copy at the Aquatic Center and the Falcon Civic Center. Pool Usage Fee of $15 is paid at the Aquatic Center and instructors are paid directly from the student. If you are interested in private swim lessons for your child, please contact a lifeguard from the list directly.
~~ Normal Pool Hours: Monday & Tuesday 12-6pm, Wednesday- Friday 12-6pm & 6:30-8pm, Saturday & Sunday 12-6pm/ Daily Admission: $4 per swimmer & $2 per non-swimmer (12-6pm) or $3 per swimmer & $2 per non-swimmer (6:30-8pm).
~~ Unfortunately, the Independence Aquatic Center may close for unforeseen circumstances including but not limited to in-climate weather and/ or lack of swimmers. If you are planning to come to the Aquatic Center, please feel free to call 319-334-7464 for our most up-to-date open swim times. We also spot on our Facebook Page regularly. Like Independence Aquatic Center on Facebook.
~~ If you would like to reserve the party shelter at the Aquatic Center for a pool party, please call the Independence Aquatic Center @ 319-334-7464 to check availability and reserve your date. NO Party Shelter Rentals as of August 13th.
~~ FUN NIGHTS @ THE AQUATIC CENTER: Friday, August 4th is FLOAT NIGHT- Bring your floats to the pool- All shapes and sizes of floats are welcome from 6:30-8pm. We will sell delicious Root Beer Floats in the C-stand!!
Sunday, August 13th is SUNDAE FUN NIGHT- Fun Night of races, games, and competitions at the pool from 4:30-6pm. We will sell a variety of Ice Cream Sundaes in the C-stand!!
Thursday, August 17th is CARDBOARD BOAT RACES- Registration @ 6:30pm, Parade of Boats @ 6:45pm & Race Starts @ 7pm- Boat and Paddle must be made of cardboard and duct tape ONLY!!
FLAG FOOTBALL for KINDERGARTEN- 6TH GRADERS
Open to boys and girls entering Kindergarten- 6th grade (2023-24 school year). Games for Kindergarten- 1st Graders will be played on MONDAY evenings beginning on September 18th and running for 6 weeks at 5:30pm or 6:30pm @ the Complex (Cost: $40). Games for 2nd/3rd Graders & 4th-6th Graders will be played on THURSDAY evenings beginning on September 21st and running for 6 weeks at 5:15pm, 6:05pm, 6:55pm or 7:45pm at the Independence Baseball/ Softball Complex (Cost: $55). Volunteer Coaches NEEDED!!! Contact the IPRD @ 319-334-6711. Registration Deadline is August 30th at the Falcon Civic Center.
INDEPENDENCE BASEBALL/ SOFTBALL COMPLEX- Work is well underway!!!
On behalf of the Independence Parks & Recreation Department, we would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to all the players, coaches, team sponsors, umpires, field crew, concessions staff, families and friends who have supported this program through the summer. It was a great year, and we greatly appreciate it!! Enjoy the rest of your summer! Currently, ALL activities are done at the Complex until Flag Football starts in September. We are now in the process of improving many things at the Complex, including extending the fence on Field 3, moving the press box off Field 3, removal of the batting cages that were located behind Field 3, addition on the concessions stand, new dugouts on Field 4, and turf on all 5 infields. Follow Us on Facebook for progress pictures.
The Independence RV Campground is open for the camping season and is accepting reservations. If you would like to reserve a camping site, please call the RV Campground Host @ 319-440-0472
As of June 1st- Cable is NO Longer offered at the Independence RV Campground. We have switched to Wi-Fi, so you will no longer need to purchase individual internet service from Independence Light & Power, Telecommunications
OPEN AIR PARK SHELTERS
Available on a first come first served basis. Call 319-334-6711 to reserve the Band Shell in Riverwalks Park.
CROSS-TRAINING
Class typically meets on Monday-Wednesday-Friday @ 5:45am-6:30am in the Gym at the Falcon Civic Center. The cost is $30 for 8 classes or $4 per drop-in. Register and pay at the front desk at the Falcon Civic Center.
PICKLEBALL COURTS AT TEACHERS PARK & JAYCEE’S PARK
The pickleball court located on the basketball court at Teachers Park is now complete!!! Talks have begun on a possibility of adding more pickleball courts to the tennis courts at 3rd Ward Park (SW section of Independence)
We also have a pickleball court located at Jaycee’s Park (across from the new Independence Police Department) Pickleball Equipment may be checked out from the Independence Public Library or you may purchase your own at locally or from surrounding communities.
MAIN’S PEAK PERFORMANCE TAE KWON DO
Main’s Peak Performance IS offering a Class on M & TH @ 4:45pm @ River’sEDGE. Follow Main’s Peak Performance Of Independence on Facebook
Regular TKD Class- Fall Schedule:
August classes will start on August 14 at 4:45-6:00PM.
Classes in August will be 14, 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30, 31.
These additional classes are open to anyone.
We are starting preparation for Black Belt testing that will be held on October 27!
Thank You, Grandmaster Main!
Have a fantastic summer!
Cost $30 per month.
PLEASE NOTE: A $5 drop-in will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Register and pay at River’sEDGE. Contact Tim Main @ 319-361-3190 or visit their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance Of Independence, Iowa
24HR ACCESS AVAILABLE AT RE & FCC
- RE: The 24HR Access System has been changed to an APP-based system at River’sEDGE. All memberships must be renewed and paid in full at River’sEDGE to receive 24HR Access. River’sEDGE TEAM YEARLY MEMBERSHIPS- $150 Single, $175 Duo, $200 Family & River’sEDGE NON-TEAM YEARLY MEMBERSHIPS- $155 Single, $180 Duo, $210 Family.24HR Access is a $25 one-time fee with a paid yearly membership. If you are member with 24HR access and would like to bring a friend who does not have 24HR access, the cost is: $3 per person regardless of membership status.
- FCC: The 24HR Access System at the Falcon Civic Center is an APP based system, so interested members must have an updated smartphone to download the app and use the system. Cost is only $25 (one-time fee w/ paid in full yearly membership) on top of your yearly membership fee.
2023 Falcon Civic Center Yearly Membership Fees: Family $215/ Adult $155/ Student & Seniors (60+) $130
Memberships and/or 24HR access must be purchased at the Falcon Civic Center. Once paid and the form filled out completely, Bob will email you the link (from POSTMASTER, not from BOB BEATTY) to download the APP.
NEW RULE: You MUST have 24HR Access to be allowed in the building after hours. You must be at least 16 years of age to come alone or if you are under 16 years of age, you must come with a responsible adult with 24HR access.
24HR access at the Falcon Civic Center does NOT transfer to 24HR access at River’sEDGE or vice versa. You must purchase separately. REMEMBER YOU ARE ON CAMERA AT BOTH LOCATIONS!!!!
FCC BIRTHDAY PARTY RENTALS & RE ROOM RENTALS…
The Gym at the Falcon Civic Center is available for you to rent for your child’s birthday party!! The Birthday Party Rental is $125 for a 2 ½ hours @ the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Call 319-334-6711 to reserve. Renters are responsible for all set-up, tear-down, and clean-up.
The River’sEDGE Multi-Purpose Room (w/ a kitchenette) is available to rent for gatherings. Cost is $50 for one hour or less & $30 per hour if over a 1-hour rental/ per day with a max daily rental fee of $200. NOTE: Your rental time includes the time it takes to set up, tear-down and clean-up. If you would like to set up the day prior to your rental, there will be an additional $50 charge. Renters are responsible for all set-up, tear-down, and clean-up. Call RE @ 319-332-1525 to discuss options or to book your rental.
INDEE BARK PARK
FYI,,, The Indee Bark Park will be CLOSED every Wednesday from 10am-12noon thru the summer so the park may be mowed safely. Thank you in advance for your cooperation and understanding.
Indee Bark Park Passes are available to purchase at the Falcon Civic Center. Park Address: 1305 5th Ave NE, Independence (next to the Falcon Civic Center) All dogs must be up to date on vaccines. Like and follow the Indee Bark Park on Facebook. Yearly permit is only $25 (w/ a copy of vaccination records) or Day Passes only $3 per dog per day. Purchase and pay at the Falcon Civic Center. Agility playground has been installed in the park.