By Submitted by Angie Kiler
We are currently accepting teams for our upcoming River’sEDGE Summer Baseball & Softball Youth Tournaments- If you have a team and would like more information- Please call Bob Beatty @ 319-334-6711
WE ARE HIRING!!!!
The IPRD is looking to hire individuals who enjoy working with children and adults in recreational type settings as well as those who enjoy working outdoors beautifying the city parks & landscapes. Applications are available at the Falcon Civic Center. Please feel free to call Bob at 319-334-6711 for details on job opportunities. The Independence Parks & Recreation Department and the City of Independence is an equal opportunity employer. M/F/Disability/Veteran
LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATION CLASSES
The lifeguard program provides participants with the knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize, and respond to aquatic emergencies. It also includes training in First Aid and CPR/AED for the Professional Rescuer. Must be at least 15yrs of age before the end of the course. All participants must attend all 3 days of the course to receive certification. To register online or view other certifications, visit www.recreation.uni.edu/certifications Lifeguard Certification Classes offered across the State of Iowa may be found online at the Iowa Parks & Recreation Association www.iapra.org
INDEPENDENCE AQUATIC CENTER SWIMMING REGISTRATION BEGINS ON MONDAY, APRIL 3RD
DATE CHANGE- Due to April 1st landing on a Saturday this year, we have moved the First Day of Swimming Registration to Monday, April 3rd @ the Falcon Civic Center (open 6am- 8pm) so we will have full-time front desk staff available to assist patrons with the registration process.
~~ We will accept registrations for group swim lessons offered at the Independence Aquatic Center and Aquatic Center Season Passes. Group Lessons will be filled on a 1st-Come-1st-Serve with payment in hand basis.
~~ We will NOT accept private swim lessons (the list of instructors teaching private swim lessons in the 2023 Summer Season will be available at the Aquatic Center on May 27th).
~~ We will NOT accept registrations for the 2023 Stingrays Swim Team until the team pre-season meeting which will be held later in April.
DODGEBALL for 2nd-4th & 5th-6th GRADERS!!!
We play in the large room at River’sEDGE. No instruction, just a chance to get together and PLAY!! Participants should wear tennis shoes. We will meet at River’sEDGE on 3 Tuesdays- March 7th, 14th & 21st from 4:30-5pm (2nd-4th grade) & 5-5:30pm (5th & 6th grade).
IPRD SUMMER BALL LEAGUES 2023
Informational fliers for IPRD Summer Ball Leagues are available at the Falcon Civic Center and the 1st round of fliers were delivered to the schools at the end of February. A 2nd Batch of fliers will go home with the kids in school this week. We have begun accepting registrations for T-Ball (Open to boys and girls 4yrs old by April 15th, 2023 & those entering Kindergarten in 2023-24 school year), Coach-Pitch (Coach-Pitch League- separate boys and girls- current Kindergarten & 1st graders (2022-23 school year), Minors (Pitching Machine League- separate girls and boys- current 2nd & 3rd graders (2022-23 school year), and Majors (Pitch League- separate girls and boys- current 4th, 5th, & 6th graders (2022-23 school year). Registration Deadline: April 15th, 2023 @ the Falcon Civic Center. Informational fliers are available at the FCC and posted on Facebook @ Independence Parks & Recreation Department.
WIFFLEBALL for 4-5-6-year-olds- MAKEUP on THURSDAY, 3/23
Wiffleball is t-ball played inside. This program meets on Thursdays, March 2nd, 9th (Canceled due to weather), 16th & 23rd (makeup from 3/9 cancelation) at 5:15-6pm at the Falcon Civic Center. Reminder to Patrons: The Falcon Civic Center Gym will be closed from 5-6pm on the Thursdays that Wiffleball runs.
CROSS-TRAINING
Meets on Monday-Wednesday-Friday @ 5:45am-6:30am in the Gym at the Falcon Civic Center. Cost is $30 for 8 classes or $4 per drop-in. Register and pay at the front desk at the Falcon Civic Center.
PICKLEBALL- COME PLAY @ THE FALCON CIVIC CENTER
This is an opportunity for those who want to play Pickleball… ONE pickleball court may be set-up any daytimes during the week (exceptions are non-school days and school early out days). The gym will remain open to walkers and ½ of the gym will remain open to those patrons who would like to shoot hoops during open pickleball times. Questions may be directed to Bob in person or via 319-334-6711.
MAIN’S PEAK PERFORMANCE TAE KWON DO
Classes held at 4:45-6:00PM on Monday and Thursday nights @ River’sEDGE and the cost $30 per month.
PLEASE NOTE: A $5 drop-in will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Register and pay at River’sEDGE. Contact Tim Main @ 319-361-3190 or visit their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance Of Independence, Iowa
24HR ACCESS AVAILABLE AT RE & FCC
RE: The 24HR Access System has been changed to an APP-based system at River’sEDGE. All memberships must be renewed and paid in full at River’sEDGE to receive 24HR Access. River’sEDGE TEAM YEARLY MEMBERSHIPS- $150 Single, $175 Duo, $200 Family & River’sEDGE NON-TEAM YEARLY MEMBERSHIPS- $155 Single, $180 Duo, $210 Family.24HR Access is a $25 one-time fee with a paid yearly membership. If you are member with 24HR access and would like to bring a friend who does not have 24HR access, the cost is: $3 per person regardless of membership status.
FCC: The 24HR Access System at the Falcon Civic Center is an APP based system, so interested members must have an updated smartphone to download the app and use the system. Cost is only $25 (one-time fee w/ paid in full yearly membership) on top of your yearly membership fee.
2023 Falcon Civic Center Yearly Membership Fees: Family $215/ Adult $155/ Student & Seniors (60+) $130
Memberships and/or 24HR access must be purchased at the Falcon Civic Center. Once paid and the form filled out completely, Bob will email you the link (from POSTMASTER, not from BOB BEATTY) to download the APP.
If you are member with 24HR access and would like to bring a friend who does not have 24HR access, the cost is:
$4 per person regardless of membership status. You must be at least 16 years of age to come alone or if you are under 16 years of age, you must come with a responsible adult. Drop box for admission is located @ the front desk at the Falcon Civic Center.
24HR access at the Falcon Civic Center does NOT transfer to 24HR access at River’sEDGE or vice versa. You must purchase separately. REMEMBER YOU ARE ON CAMERA AT BOTH LOCATIONS!!!!
SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES
IPRD SPONSORSHIP & ADVERTISING OPPORTUNITIES- $125 Little League Team Sponsor- team name on each player’s shirts- completed form due by April 15th (available on the city website, Facebook, and at the Falcon Civic Center. $200 Complex Advertisement (Renewal- 4’x8’ wrapped hard sign hung on outfield fence at the Independence Baseball/ Softball Complex), $150 Advertisement Banner @ River’sEDGE (2’x3’) $75 Advertisement Banner (Renewal) @ RE
Contact Person: Bob Beatty 319-334-6711.
RIVERWALK PARKS- 18 HOLE DISC GOLF RE-DESIGN & EXPANSION- Looking for sponsors to help cover the cost of signs and concrete tee pads. 2 levels of sponsorships- Hole Sponsor: $250 (logo and name on tee box) Listed Sponsor: $100 (name or business name listed on a sign at the beginning of the course).
RIVER’SEDGE BANNER SPONSORSHIP- (Team Fundraising #1 Opportunity)- Travel Team 3’x5’ vinyl banner with team picture and sponsorship logos. Cost: $100- payment due by February 24th with completed form (available at the Falcon Civic Center or on city website and Facebook
The Independence RV Campground will officially open for the camping season on April 1st. If you would like to reserve a camping site, please call the RV Campground Hosts @ 319-440-0472
FCC BIRTHDAY PARTY RENTALS & RE ROOM RENTALS…
The Gym at the Falcon Civic Center is available for you to rent for your child’s birthday party!! The Birthday Party Rental is $125 for a 2 ½ hours @ the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Call 319-334-6711 to reserve. Renters are responsible for all set-up, tear-down, and clean-up.
The River’sEDGE Large Room (w/ a kitchenette) is available to rent for gatherings. Cost is $50 for one hour or less & $30 per hour if over a 1-hour rental/ per day with a max daily rental fee of $200. NOTE: Your rental time includes the time it takes to set-up, tear-down and clean-up. If you would like to set-up the day prior to your rental, there will be an additional $50 charge. Renters are responsible for all set-up, tear-down, and clean-up. Call RE @ 319-332-1525 to discuss options or to book your rental.
INDEE BARK PARK- THE PLACE TO BE
Indee Bark Park Passes are available to purchase at the Falcon Civic Center. Park Address: 1305 5th Ave NE, Independence (next to the Falcon Civic Center) All dogs must be up to date on vaccines. Like and follow the Indee Bark Park on Facebook. Yearly permit is only $25 (w/ a copy of vaccination records) or Day Passes only $3 per dog per day. Purchase and pay at the Falcon Civic Center. Agility playground recently installed in the park.