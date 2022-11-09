The Falcon Civic Center Gym has been painted and it looks great!! Thank you to Mike Flaucher Painting!!
YOGA- SET TO BEGIN IN JANUARY~ Information to come!!
CROSS-TRAINING WILL BEGIN ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28TH
Janet Buls will be back teaching classes beginning on Monday, November 28th at the Falcon Civic Center. Classes will meet on Monday-Wednesday-Friday @ 5:45am-6:30am in the gym at the Falcon Civic Center. Cost is $30 per month or $4 per drop-in. Register and pay at the front desk at the Falcon Civic Center. Please check with your physician before beginning this or any new exercise routine.
NEW LIBERTY TRAIL EXTENSION OPEN TO PUBLIC & WHAT A GREAT AMMENITY TO THE COMMUNITY
This is a beautiful trail, and the fall colors are amazing!! Come on out and enjoy this trail in Independence!! FRIENDLY REMINDER: Please pick up after your pets. The Neighbors, Visitors, and All of Us Thank You!!
PUMPKIN DECORATING CONTEST~ WINNERS ANNOUNCED
Thank you to all the participants in our Pumpkin Decorating Contest- we had 16 great entries this year!! A HUGE THANK YOU to DENALI’S ON THE RIVER for donating the prizes!!! Each winner will receive a coupon for 1 Free Appetizer & 1 Free Avalanche (dessert) from Denali’s!! Great Local Business- Check them out!!!!!
Congratulations to the Winners of the Independence Parks & Recreation Pumpkin Decorating Contest 2022
5yrs & under: Silliest Face- Emmett Jenkins, Most Creative-Henry Heminover (Jamieson), Scariest Face- Milo Kress
6-11yrs: Silliest Face- Lyla Youngblut, Most Creative- Kennedi Benesh, Scariest Face- Ryker Berggren
12yrs & older: Scariest Face- Chloe Vargason, Most Creative- Vanna Vargason
Winners- please pick up your prizes from the front desk at the FCC
YOUTH BASKETBALL BEGINS THIS WEEK
KINDERGARTEN BASKETBALL CLINIC is being offered by the IPRD & taught by Tom Michels. The clinic will be held 2 days on Thursday, November 10th & Thursday, November 17th from 5:30-6:30pm at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Registration is Closed and the max limit for this clinic has been reached. 1ST & 2ND GRADE BASKETBALL is being offered by the IPRD and taught by Tom Michels. We will meet November 7th, 14th, 21st (Instruction) & 28th (Game Day) at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. 1st Grade: Mondays @ 5:30-6:15pm & 2nd Grade: Mondays 6:30-7:15pm. We are NO LONGER ACCEPTING REGISTRATIONS FOR THIS PROGRAM. IPRD is also offering basketball to 3rd-4th GRADE BOYS who would like to play in our league. Games will be played on Saturday Mornings at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. The IPRD reserves the right to change dates, days, times, and location from what was originally advertised due to foreseen and unforeseen circumstances. 3rd-6th Grade Girls Basketball and 5th-6th Grade Basketball is handled through Independence Club Basketball; information may be obtained by calling the Independence High School Basketball Coaches or check social media.
25th ANNUAL “JUST FOR KIDS” HOLIDAY STORE Join us at the Falcon Civic Center on Saturday, December 10th, 2022, between 9am- 12noon for our 25th Annual “Just for Kids” Holiday Store at the Falcon Civic Center. This special event is a day for children of ALL ages to come out and finish up their holiday shopping for family and friends. Crafters will be on hand to sell small items for under $10 to the children shopping that day. Volunteers will be on hand to wrap gifts and help make the day go smoothly. Volunteers and donations of wrapping supplies are needed!! Contact Angie @ 319-334-6711 or email angieiprd@independenceia.org if interested.
INDEE BARK PARK
The NEW agility/play equipment has been installed in the park!! A huge thank you to Independence Parks & Recreation Staff for installing all the playground pieces~ they look great!! Pictures have been posted on the Indee Bark Park Facebook Page. Please feel free to tag Indee Bark Park on pictures of your pets having a blast on the agility playground!!
Bark Park Passes are available to purchase at the Falcon Civic Center. Park Address: 1305 5th Ave NE, Independence (next to the Falcon Civic Center) All dogs must be up to date on vaccines. Like and follow the Indee Bark Park on Facebook. Reminder: SPECIAL FOR THE REST OF 2022- Only $15 for a yearly pass (w/ a copy of vaccination records). As of January 1st- Yearly permit is only $25 (w/ a copy of vaccination records) or Day Passes only $3 per dog per day. Purchase at the Falcon Civic Center.
PICKLEBALL @ THE FALCON CIVIC CENTER
This is an opportunity for those who want to play Pickleball this winter… A pickleball court will be set-up in the Falcon Civic Center Gym on Thursdays from 9am- 3am. If you are not a member of the Falcon Civic Center- Cost is $3 per adult for admission to the FCC and FCC Members are free.
ROCFIT- 4 DAYS A WEEK!!!
A perfect balance of kickboxing and weight training. This class will help you get lean and lose weight & we would love to have you join us! 6-week Session began on Monday, October 17th and ends on Wednesday, November 23rd. Classes will meet Monday- Thursday from 5-6am @ Rver’sEDGE (206 2nd Ave SW, Independence). Instructor: Tiffany 319-404-5453. Cost: $125 for 4 days, $100 for 3 days or $80 for 2 days per week. Register with the Instructor in class.
MAIN’S PEAK PERFORMANCE TAE KWON DO & LITTLE DRAGONS TAE KWON DO WITH MASTER MAIN
Classes held at 4:45-6:00PM on Monday and Thursday nights!
Cost $30 a month! Thank You, Master Main
Tae Kwon Do (Regular Classes) will meet with Little Dragons (4–6-year-olds) from 4:30-5pm and TKD (7yrs & up) @ 4:45-5pm warm-up and class 5-6pm. PLEASE NOTE: A $5 drop-in will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Register and pay at River’sEDGE. For more information, contact Master Tim Main @ 319-361-3190 or visit their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance Of Independence, Iowa
Class Descriptions:
Little Dragons Tae Kwon Do- This class is geared towards a half hour and is better suited for shorter attention span. Option for all kids under 6, if you are 6 years old, you may choose between Little Dragons or our regular TKD Class. Little Dragons is a prep program and created specifically for pre-school and early elementary age children. Tae Kwon Do techniques including strikes, kicks, blocks, and stances as well as self-defense. For the younger kids, it also includes some training on balance, focus, flexibility, and development of fine motor skills. Register and pay at River’sEDGE.
Main’s Peak Performance Tae Kwon Do- regular classes meet on Monday & Thursday evenings from 5-6pm at River’sEDGE. Master Tim will be arriving at River’sEDGE at 4:45pm to warm-up each night. TKD offers conditioning, self-defense, and everyone a great opportunity to promote self-discipline and self-esteem as well as teaching the participants nurturing and self-confidence.