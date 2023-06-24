INDEPENDENCE AQUATIC CENTER SWIMMING LESSONS- Call 319-334-7464 or Like Us on Facebook
~~ Session 2 of American Red Cross School Age Group Swim Lessons are underway and will run June 19{sup}th{/sup}- 23rd. Session 2 of the Infant & Toddler and Pre-School Group Swim Lessons will begin on Monday, June 26{sup}th{/sup} at 5:50pm at the Aquatic Center. Reminder: The Pool will close from 5:30-6:30pm on the days we have those evening group swim lessons.
~~ We are still accepting registrations for the later sessions of group swim lessons offered at the Independence Aquatic Center. Registration and payment for group swim lessons are accepted at the Falcon Civic Center. Group Lessons will be filled on a 1st-Come-1st-Serve with payment in hand basis.
~~ Unless you are applying for a reduced rate scholarship for a pool pass (do this at the Falcon Civic Center), all season passes to the Independence Aquatic Center must be purchased at the Aquatic Center. Family In Town: $120 or Family Out of Town: $140 & you may add 1 babysitter for an additional $10.
~~ At this time & through the remainder of the summer, we are not able to accept credit/debit card payment at the Falcon Civic Center. We will accept cash or checks for the amount only. Sorry for the inconvenience.
~~ The list of instructors teaching private swim lessons in the 2023 Summer Season is available in hard copy at the Aquatic Center and the Falcon Civic Center. Pool Usage Fee of $15 is paid at the Aquatic Center and instructors are paid directly from the student. If you are interested in private swim lessons for your child, please contact a lifeguard from the list directly.
~~ Normal Pool Hours: Monday & Tuesday 12-6pm, Wednesday- Friday 12-6pm & 6:30-8pm, Saturday & Sunday 12-6pm/ Daily Admission: $4 per swimmer & $2 per non-swimmer (12-6pm) or $3 per swimmer & $2 per non-swimmer (6:30-8pm)
~~ If you would like to reserve the party shelter at the Aquatic Center for a pool party, please call 319-334-7464 to check availability and reserve your date.
INDEPENDENCE STINGRAYS SWIM TEAM- Practices are underway!!!
~~ We have 4 coaches (Aaron, Aly, Kaleb & Will) + 1 Team Manager (Cheryl + Jess (in-training) + 90 Swimmers + MANY VOLUNTEERS participating in this program!! Best of Luck to everyone involved and Let’s Go Stingrays!!
~~ We will host 1 more Home Swim Meet this summer: Tuesday, June 27{sup}th{/sup} (Aquatic Center will be open from 12-3pm on that day)
~~ If you have questions or would like more information, please email IPRDstingrays@gmail.com or Follow Us on Facebook @ Independence Stingrays
The Independence RV Campground is open for the camping season and is currently accepting reservations. If you would like to reserve a camping site, please call the RV Campground Host @ 319-440-0472
As of June 1{sup}st{/sup}- Cable is NO Longer offered at the Independence RV Campground. We have switched to Wi-Fi, so you will no longer need to purchase individual internet service from Independence Light & Power, Telecommunications
IPRD SUMMER BALL LEAGUES 2023- GAMES CONTNUE THRU JUNE
Game schedules are posted on the Independence Parks & Recreation Department Facebook Page daily~ Follow Us there. Games for T-Ball & Coach-Pitch Leagues are played on Friday evenings @ the Complex. Games for Girls Minors & Majors are played on Monday & Wednesday evenings @ the Complex. Games for Boys Minors & Majors are played on Tuesday & Thursday evenings @ the Complex. If you have questions about IPRD Little League, please feel free to contact Trenton on the field or call 319-334-6711. Thank you all for playing.
CROSS-TRAINING
Per the Instructor: NO Class on June 21{sup}st{/sup} or 23{sup}rd{/sup}. Class typically meets on Monday-Wednesday-Friday @ 5:45am-6:30am in the Gym at the Falcon Civic Center. The cost is $30 for 8 classes or $4 per drop-in. Register and pay at the front desk at the Falcon Civic Center.
OPEN AIR PARK SHELTERS
Available on a first come first served basis. Call 319-334-6711 to reserve the Band Shell in Riverwalks Park.
SATURDAY, JUNE 17{sup}th{/sup}- The Independence Baseball/ Softball Complex will be hosting 9 total teams at the River’sEDGE 11U Baseball Tournament. Welcome Teams!!!!
Please Note: Only 3 diamonds will be used.
PICKLEBALL COURTS AT TEACHERS PARK & JAYCEE’S PARK
The pickleball court located on the basketball court at Teachers Park is now complete!!!
We also have a pickleball court located at Jaycee’s Park (across from the new Independence Police Department) Pickleball Equipment may be checked out from the Independence Public Library or you may purchase your own at locally or from surrounding communities.
MAIN’S PEAK PERFORMANCE TAE KWON DO
Tae Kwon Do Summer schedule as follows: River’sEDGE @ 4:45-6pm on June 12,15,19,22,26, and TUESDAY June 27 will be the last of the summer schedule!
Summer break will be from June 28 until August 13.
Fall Schedule:
August classes will start on August 14 at 4:45-6:00PM.
Classes in August 14, 16, 17,21,23,24,28, 30,31.
These additional classes are open to anyone.
We are starting preparation for Black Belt testing that will be held on October 27!
Thank You, Grandmaster Main!
Have a fantastic summer!
Cost $30 per month.
PLEASE NOTE: A $5 drop-in will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Register and pay at River’sEDGE. Contact Tim Main @ 319-361-3190 or visit their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance Of Independence, Iowa
24HR ACCESS AVAILABLE AT RE & FCC
RE: The 24HR Access System has been changed to an APP-based system at River’sEDGE. All memberships must be renewed and paid in full at River’sEDGE to receive 24HR Access. River’sEDGE TEAM YEARLY MEMBERSHIPS- $150 Single, $175 Duo, $200 Family & River’sEDGE NON-TEAM YEARLY MEMBERSHIPS- $155 Single, $180 Duo, $210 Family.24HR Access is a $25 one-time fee with a paid yearly membership. If you are member with 24HR access and would like to bring a friend who does not have 24HR access, the cost is: $3 per person regardless of membership status.
FCC: The 24HR Access System at the Falcon Civic Center is an APP based system, so interested members must have an updated smartphone to download the app and use the system. Cost is only $25 (one-time fee w/ paid in full yearly membership) on top of your yearly membership fee.
2023 Falcon Civic Center Yearly Membership Fees: Family $215/ Adult $155/ Student & Seniors (60+) $130
Memberships and/or 24HR access must be purchased at the Falcon Civic Center. Once paid and the form filled out completely, Bob will email you the link (from POSTMASTER, not from BOB BEATTY) to download the APP.
NEW RULE: You MUST have 24HR Access to be allowed in the building after hours. You must be at least 16 years of age to come alone or if you are under 16 years of age, you must come with a responsible adult with 24HR access.
24HR access at the Falcon Civic Center does NOT transfer to 24HR access at River’sEDGE or vice versa. You must purchase separately. REMEMBER YOU ARE ON CAMERA AT BOTH LOCATIONS!!!!
FCC BIRTHDAY PARTY RENTALS & RE ROOM RENTALS…
The Gym at the Falcon Civic Center is available for you to rent for your child’s birthday party!! The Birthday Party Rental is $125 for a 2 ½ hours @ the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Call 319-334-6711 to reserve. Renters are responsible for all set-up, tear-down, and clean-up.
The River’sEDGE Multi-Purpose Room (w/ a kitchenette) is available to rent for gatherings. Cost is $50 for one hour or less & $30 per hour if over a 1-hour rental/ per day with a max daily rental fee of $200. NOTE: Your rental time includes the time it takes to set up, tear-down and clean-up. If you would like to set up the day prior to your rental, there will be an additional $50 charge. Renters are responsible for all set-up, tear-down, and clean-up. Call RE @ 319-332-1525 to discuss options or to book your rental.
INDEE BARK PARK
FYI,,, The Indee Bark Park will be CLOSED every Wednesday from 10am-12noon thru the summer so the park may be mowed safely. Thank you in advance for your cooperation and understanding.
Indee Bark Park Passes are available to purchase at the Falcon Civic Center. Park Address: 1305 5{sup}th{/sup} Ave NE, Independence (next to the Falcon Civic Center) All dogs must be up to date on vaccines. Like and follow the Indee Bark Park on Facebook. Yearly permit is only $25 (w/ a copy of vaccination records) or Day Passes only $3 per dog per day. Purchase and pay at the Falcon Civic Center. Agility playground has been installed in the park.