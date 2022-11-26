ATTENTION MEMBERS & PATRONS of the FALCON CIVIC CENTER~
With the weather changing to our Iowa Winter, our facility will get a lot busier (especially after school and on no school days) than it has been earlier this year. Please keep this in mind when you come out to walk in the gym. We have youth programs, basketball practices, and fitness classes that run the gym which in turns shuts the gym down to public use. Please feel free to call 319-334-6711 to check if the gym is open or you may look at the calendar at the front desk which typically lists the dates and times when the gym will be closed. Thank you in advance for your cooperation and understanding.
YOGA- SET TO BEGIN IN JANUARY~ Information to come!!
CROSS-TRAINING IS BACK AFTER THANKSGIVING @ THE FALCON CIVIC CENTER
Janet Buls will be back teaching classes beginning on Monday, November 28th at the Falcon Civic Center. Classes will meet on Monday-Wednesday-Friday @ 5:45am-6:30am in the gym at the Falcon Civic Center. Cost is $30 per 8 classes or $4 per drop-in. Register and pay at the front desk at the Falcon Civic Center. Please check with your physician before beginning this or any new exercise routine.
YOUTH BASKETBALL IS UNDERWAY
Thank you to Denali’s on the River for the donation of water bottles and gift certificates for the kindergarten, 1st & 2nd grade players and coaches. Our Kindergarten 2-Day Basketball Clinic met for the final time last Thursday- thank you to all Tom Michels for teaching, the kids who participated and the parents who brought them each night. 1ST & 2ND GRADE BASKETBALL is currently running through the IPRD and is taught by Tom Michels. We will meet for the 3rd of 4 total times on Monday, November 21st at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. We will meet for the final time on November 28th (Game Day) at the Falcon Civic Center Gym to finish this program. 1st Grade: Mondays @ 5:30-6:15pm & 2nd Grade: Mondays 6:30-7:15pm. 3rd-4th GRADE BOYS have begun practices and have had a basketball jamboree to open their season. Games will be played on Saturday Mornings at the Falcon Civic Center Gym beginning November 26th at 9am. The IPRD reserves the right to change dates, days, times, and location from what was originally advertised due to foreseen and unforeseen circumstances.
25th ANNUAL “JUST FOR KIDS” HOLIDAY STORE Join us at the Falcon Civic Center on Saturday, December 10th, between 9am- 12noon for our 25th Annual “Just for Kids” Holiday Store at the Falcon Civic Center. This special event is a day for children of ALL ages to come out and finish up their holiday shopping for family and friends. Crafters will be on hand to sell small items for under $10 to the children shopping that day. Volunteers will be on hand to wrap gifts and help make the day go smoothly. Volunteers and donations of wrapping supplies are needed!! Limited Booth Space for homemade crafters only is still available- Contact Angie @ 319-334-6711 or email angieiprd@independenceia.org if interested.
LETTERS TO SANTA
Letters accepted in the special mailbox located at the Falcon Civic Center from December 1st- 19th. Children may drop their letters to Santa in the special mailbox for delivery to the North Pole. All letters need to have a legible return address on them, so Santa may write back. Letters also accepted by mail @
Santa Claus
c/o Falcon Civic Center
1305 5th Avenue NE, Independence, IA 50644
INDEE BARK PARK
Bark Park Passes are available to purchase at the Falcon Civic Center. Park Address: 1305 5th Ave NE, Independence (next to the Falcon Civic Center) All dogs must be up to date on vaccines. Like and follow the Indee Bark Park on Facebook. Reminder: SPECIAL FOR THE REST OF 2022- Only $15 for a yearly pass (w/ a copy of vaccination records).
As of January 1st, 2023- Yearly permit is only $25 (w/ a copy of vaccination records) or Day Passes only $3 per dog per day. Purchase at the Falcon Civic Center.
LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATION CLASSES
Course Description: Lifeguard Training/ Certification- December 2nd- 4th/ Friday 4-10pm, Saturday 8am-8pm, Sunday 8am- 6pm/ Meet at UNI Leisure Pool & WRC 150/ Cost: $195
The lifeguard program provides participants with the knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize, and respond to aquatic emergencies. It also includes training in First Aid and CPR/AED for the Professional Rescuer. Must be at least 15years of age before the end of the course. All participants must attend all 3 days of the course to receive certification. To register online or view other certifications, visit www.recreation.uni.edu/certifications
PICKLEBALL @ THE FALCON CIVIC CENTER
This is an opportunity for those who want to play Pickleball this winter… A pickleball court will be set-up in the Falcon Civic Center Gym on Thursdays from 9am- 3am. If you are not a member of the Falcon Civic Center- Cost is $3 per adult for admission to the FCC and FCC Members are free.
A Couple of New Pieces of Exercise Equipment have been added at the FCC- the Climb-Mill Stair Climber & the Chin-Up and Dip Assist Machine- Check them out!! ALL RULES MUST BE FOOLWED WHEN USING EQUIPMENT @ the FCC.
ROCFIT- 4 DAYS A WEEK!!!
NEW SESSION TO BEGIN AFTER THANKSGIVING!! A perfect balance of kickboxing and weight training. This class will help you get lean and lose weight & we would love to have you join us! A free trial class will be held on Wednesday, November 30th @ 5am- 6am @ River’sEDGE. Come and give it a try! The next 6-week session will begin on Monday, December 5th and will end on Thursday, January 12th. Classes will meet Monday- Thursday from 5-6am @ Rver’sEDGE (206 2nd Ave SW, Independence). Instructor: Tiffany 319-404-5453. Cost: $125 for 4 days, $100 for 3 days or $80 for 2 days per week. Register and pay with the Instructor in class.
MAIN’S PEAK PERFORMANCE TAE KWON DO & LITTLE DRAGONS TAE KWON DO WITH MASTER MAIN
Classes held at 4:45-6:00PM on Monday and Thursday nights!
Cost $30 a month!
Thank You, Master Main
Tae Kwon Do (Regular Classes) will meet with Little Dragons (4–6-year-olds) from 4:30-5pm and TKD (7yrs & up) @ 4:45-5pm warm-up and class 5-6pm. PLEASE NOTE: A $5 drop-in will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Register and pay at River’sEDGE. For more information, contact Master Tim Main @ 319-361-3190 or visit their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance Of Independence, Iowa
Class Descriptions:
Little Dragons Tae Kwon Do- This class is geared towards a half hour and is better suited for shorter attention span. Option for all kids under 6, if you are 6 years old, you may choose between Little Dragons or our regular TKD Class. Little Dragons is a prep program and created specifically for pre-school and early elementary age children. Tae Kwon Do techniques including strikes, kicks, blocks, and stances as well as self-defense. For the younger kids, it also includes some training on balance, focus, flexibility, and development of fine motor skills. Register and pay at River’sEDGE.
Main’s Peak Performance Tae Kwon Do- regular classes meet on Monday & Thursday evenings from 5-6pm at River’sEDGE. Master Tim will be arriving at River’sEDGE at 4:45pm to warm-up each night. TKD offers conditioning, self-defense, and everyone a great opportunity to promote self-discipline and self-esteem as well as teaching the participants nurturing and self-confidence.
NOT ONLY BIRTHDAY PARTY RENTALS…
The Gym at the Falcon Civic Center is available for you to rent for your child’s birthday party!! We have sports equipment (including basketball, kickball, soccer, wiffleball, football, and more) available from the front desk for you to play with during your party! The Birthday Party Rental is $100 for a 2 ½ hours @ the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Call 319-334-6711 to reserve.
The River’sEDGE Large Room (w/ a kitchenette) is available to rent for gatherings. Cost is $50 for one hour or less & $30 per hour if over a 1-hour rental/ per day with a max daily rental fee of $200. NOTE: Your rental time includes the time it takes to set-up, tear-down and clean-up. If you would like to set-up the day prior to your rental, there will be an additional $50 charge. Renters are responsible for all set-up, tear-down, and clean-up. Call the Falcon Civic Center 319-334-6711 to discuss options or to book your rental.
24HR ACCESS to the FALCON CIVIC CENTER AVAILABLE TO YEARLY MEMBERS… Falcon Civic Center Hours: Mon-Fri 6am-8pm, Sat 8am-4pm & Sun- 12-4pm
Our access system is an APP based system, so interested members must have an updated smartphone to download the app and use the system. Cost is only $25 (one-time fee w/ paid in full yearly membership) on top of your Yearly
Membership Fee
Falcon Civic Center Yearly Membership Fees:
Family $190 Adult $145 Student & Seniors (60+) $115
Memberships and/or 24HR access must be purchased at the Falcon Civic Center. Once paid and the form filled out completely, Bob will email you the link (from POSTMASTER, not from BOB BEATTY) to download the APP.
If you are member with 24HR access and would like to bring a friend who does not have 24HR access, the cost is:
$4 per person regardless of membership status. You must be at least 16 years of age to come alone or if you are under 16 years of age, you must come with a responsible adult. Drop box for admission is located @ the front desk at the Falcon Civic Center. 24HR access at the Falcon Civic Center does NOT transfer to 24HR access at River’sEDGE or vice versa. You must purchase separately. REMEMBER YOU ARE ON CAMERA!!!!
River’sEDGE CURRENTLY Staffed Hours- (May change due to lack of staffing): Monday, Wednesday & Thursday 3:30-7pm/ Saturday (After 10/16) 12-4pm/ We are currently in the process of hiring a River’sEDGE/ Complex Manager, so until further notice, please call Judy @ 319-334-6711 if you would like to book a rental at River’sEDGE.
24HR Access to River’sEDGE Available to MEMBERS for a one-time $25 fee!!!
YOU ARE ON CAMERA!! You may call 319-332-1525, leave a message and we will return your phone call to set up a time for you to purchase a membership or add 24hr access.