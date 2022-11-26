Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

ATTENTION MEMBERS & PATRONS of the FALCON CIVIC CENTER~

With the weather changing to our Iowa Winter, our facility will get a lot busier (especially after school and on no school days) than it has been earlier this year. Please keep this in mind when you come out to walk in the gym. We have youth programs, basketball practices, and fitness classes that run the gym which in turns shuts the gym down to public use. Please feel free to call 319-334-6711 to check if the gym is open or you may look at the calendar at the front desk which typically lists the dates and times when the gym will be closed. Thank you in advance for your cooperation and understanding.

