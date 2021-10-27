24HR ACCESS to the FALCON CIVIC CENTER NOW AVAILABLE TO YEARLY MEMBERS…
Our access system is an APP based system, so interested members must have an updated smartphone to download the app and use the system. Cost is only $25 (one-time fee w/ paid in full yearly membership) on top of your Yearly Membership Fee
Falcon Civic Center Yearly Membership Fees:
Family $175 Student & Seniors (60+) $100
Adult $130
Memberships and/or 24HR access must be purchased at the Falcon Civic Center. Once paid, Bob will email you the link to download the app and get added to the system.
If you are member with 24HR access and would like to bring a friend the breakdown of costs is below:
- $3 per adult non-member/ $2 per student or senior non-member using 24hr access with a friend who has 24HR access
- $1 per person who is a member but does not personally have 24HR access and is coming with a member who does have 24HR access
Drop box is located @ the front desk at the Falcon Civic Center.
24HR access at River’sEDGE does NOT transfer to 24HR access at the Falcon Civic Center or vice versa.
Hey High School Students!!! Silver Cord Opportunities Available at the IPRD… Call Us @ 319-334-6711
PUMPKIN DECORATING CONTEST
Be creative, pumpkins can be carved, colored, painted, whatever!! Direct message your picture with name & age to the Independence Parks & Recreation page on Facebook. Entries due by October 31st and a winner will be announced on November 2nd. Winners will receive “sweet treats” from an area business still to be named. Pumpkins will be judged in 3 categories: Most Creative, Silliest Face, Scariest Face. Age groups are: 5 & under 6-11 years, 12 & up. Call IPRD @ 319-334-6711 with questions.
INDEPENDENCE PARKS & RECREATION YOUTH BASKETBALL INFO…
IPRD Youth Basketball is RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER!!!!
1st & 2nd Grade Basketball... Offered by the IPRD @ Taught by Jason Keninger. This clinic is offered to boys and girls currently in 1st or 2nd grade and will run on the following dates: November 1st, 8th, 15th (Instruction Days) and November 22nd (Game Day). 1st Graders will meet at the Falcon Civic Center Gym on Mondays @ 5:30-6:15pm and 2nd Graders will meet on Mondays @ 6:30-7:15pm at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. (NO Kindergarten Basketball will be offered this year). The cost is $25 per child and the deadline to register is October 25th. Register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center & yes, we NOW accept credit cards!!! Each child will receive a basketball for participating in this program.
Basketball will be offered by IPRD to Boys currently in 3rd or 4th grade. Players will be divided on teams, assigned a volunteer coach, and scheduled to play games. Practices are arranged by the volunteer coaches. Games are played on Saturday Mornings beginning around 9am. Registration Deadline EXTENDED and is NOW October 27th, so we can divide teams and begin practices. The season has been pushed back 1 week and games will NOW run from November 20- December 18th and are typically played at the Falcon Civic Center. The cost is $45 per child (includes a team shirt). Register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center. If you would like to volunteer to coach, please contact Angie or Bob at 319-334-6711. Great Silver Cord Opportunity!!!
3rd, 4th, 5th & 6th Grade Girls Basketball is handled through Independence Girls Club Basketball. 5th & 6th Grade Boys Basketball is handled through Independence Boys Club Basketball. Information concerning Independence Youth Club Basketball may be obtained by calling the High School Coaches or follow social media (Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram).
If you see information about Youth Basketball Information in Independence... Please Share this and more
YOGA IS AT THE FALCON CIVIC CENTER!!!
Instructor, Janet Buls, is offering Yoga on Tuesday & Thursday evenings from October 5th- November 18th in the Falcon Civic Center large meeting room. No class on Tuesday, November 2nd due to the election. Tuesday class will be focused on power and energizing while Thursday class will be more focused on flexibility and de-stress. This will be a 45-minute class and will run from 6-6:45pm in the large meeting room at the Falcon Civic Center. Mats will be available, but please feel free to bring your own. Cost is $4 per drop-in. Register by calling 319-334-6711 and pay at the Falcon Civic Center.
ROCFIT… WHAT IS STOPPING YOU?
Get ROC’D!! A perfect balance of kickboxing and weight training. This class will help you get lean and lose weight. The 6-Week Session begins on Monday, October 11th and ends on Thursday, November 18th. Classes meet on Monday- Thursday from 5am- 6am @ River’sEDGE. Instructor: Tiffany @ 319-404-5453. River’sEDGE is located @ 206 2nd Ave SW, Independence.
MAIN’S PEAK PERFORMANCE TAE KWON DO & LITTLE DRAGONS TAE KWON DO WITH MASTER MAIN
Tae Kwon Do will be on Monday and Thursday nights with Little Dragons (4–6-year-olds) from 4:30-5pm and TKD (7 years & up) @4:45-5pm warm-up and class 5-6pm. Classes will continue monthly. Feel free to try a class or check it out! The cost is $25 a month! PLEASE NOTE: A $5 drop-in will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Register and pay at River’sEDGE. For more information; contact Master Tim Main @ 319-361-3190 or visit their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance Of Independence, Iowa
Class Descriptions:
Little Dragons Tae Kwon Do- This class is geared towards a half hour and is better suited for shorter attention span. Option for all kids under 6, if you are 6 years old, you may choose between Little Dragons or our regular TKD Class. Little Dragons is a prep program and created specifically for pre-school and early elementary age children. Tae Kwon Do techniques including strikes, kicks, blocks, and stances as well as self-defense. For the younger kids, it also includes some training on balance, focus, flexibility, and development of fine motor skills. Register and pay at River’sEDGE.
Main’s Peak Performance Tae Kwon Do- regular classes meet on Monday & Thursday evenings from 5-6pm at River’sEDGE. Master Tim will be arriving at River’sEDGE at 4:45pm to warm-up each night. TKD offers conditioning, self-defense, and each individual a great opportunity to promote self-discipline and self-esteem as well as teaching the participants nurturing and self-confidence.
IPRD KINDERGARTEN- 6TH GRADE FLAG FOOTBALL LEAGUES
Kindergarten & 1st Grade Flag Football finished their season last Thursday. 2nd- 6th Grade Flag Football Games are still being played on Thursday nights @ the Complex!! Games for 2nd/3rd grade and 4th-6th grade Leagues will be played Thursday, September 23rd- October 28th at the Complex. Thank you to all the young men who have been refereeing these games at the Complex each week (Rain nor snow nor wind nor cold will keep them from being there 😉)
RIVER’SEDGE AVAILBALE FOR HITTING & THROWING YEAR-ROUND ~ CALL 319-332-1525
STAFFED HOURS: Monday- 3:30-8pm, Tuesday- 3:30-8pm, Wednesday- Closed, Thursday- 3:30-8pm, Friday- Closed, Saturday- Closed, Sunday- 10am- 4pm. Reminder: You must pick up the cages and equipment you use, shut off lights & doors, and shut down the simulators when you are finished using them. If this is not done, your 24hr access may be stripped. Thank you.
INDEE BARK PARK
Park Address: 1305 5th Ave NE, Independence (next to the Falcon Civic Center) All dogs must be up to date on vaccines. Like the Indee Bark Park on Facebook. Reminder: Yearly permit is only $25 (w/ a copy of vaccination records) or Day Passes only $3 per dog per time ~ Purchase at the Falcon Civic Center ~
CROSS TRAINING COMBO CLASSES OFFERED IN THE MORNINGS @ THE FCC
This class meets on M-W-F from 5:45-6:30am at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Janet Buls is the instructor for this class. Focus on cardio, flexibility, balance, & intervals of strength training. All levels of fitness are welcome. The instructor works with the class and moves at each individual’s pace, so everyone is successful. Check with your physician before beginning this exercise program. The cost is $30 per month or $4 per drop-in. Register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center.
PARKS SHELTER RENTALS
Most of the open-air shelters located in the parks throughout Independence are available on a first come, first serve basis. Typically, if you hang a sign stating your name and the date and time you are using the shelter, the public is generally respectful. If you would like to rent the band shell located in Riverwalk Parks, please call Bob @ 319-334-6711.
Independence Parks & Recreation Department- Facilities Information
1. Falcon Civic Center OCTOBER HOURS:
Monday- Thursday 5am- 8pm, Friday 5am-7pm, Saturday 10- 4pm, Sunday Closed
Lowest membership rates in Buchanan County are at the Falcon Civic Center: 1 YEAR- Family $175/ Adult $130/ Student $100/ Senior $100 (24HR ACCESS AVAILABLE for $25- inquire at the front desk)// 6 MONTH- Family $100/ Adult $80/ Student $65/ Senior $65// 3 MONTH- Family $65/ Adult $50/ Student $40/ Senior $40/
2. River’sEDGE Staffed Hours:
Sunday 10am- 4pm, Monday, Tuesday & Thursday 3:30-8pm/ CLOSED Wednesday, Friday & Saturday/ 24 Hour Access Available for purchase with Membership/ Call ahead to reserve a cage (319) 332-1525/ REMINDER for River’sEDGE Users: If you are a non-member and come with a member with 24 -hour access during staffed hours then you need to pay $3 admission. If you are a member but do not have a key fob and come with someone, who does YOU need to pay $1 admission
- 24HR Members-