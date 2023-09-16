KINDERGARTEN- 6TH GRADE IPRD FLAG FOOTBALL
First, thank you for your patience as we worked through finding coaches for the teams in these leagues. Thank you to everyone who volunteered their time and energy to coach this year, we greatly appreciate it!! All the teams have been assembled, coaches assigned, scheduled completed, and shirt ordered. Flag Football Fields are currently being laid out and painted at the Complex. On Monday, September 11th, all the volunteer coaches were contacted and told to come in and pick up their information packets and equipment bags. Coaches should be contacting their players/ parents over the next few days about their 1st practice. 1st night of games is on the following dates: 2nd/3rd Thursday, September 21st @ the Independence Baseball/ Softball Complex, 4th/5th/6th Thursday, September 21st @ the Independence Baseball/ Softball Complex, Kindergarten/1st Monday, September 25th @ the Independence Baseball/ Softball Complex. We NEED FLAG FOOTBALL REFEREES!!! These are PAID POSITIONS… If interested, contact Bob or Angie @ 319-334-6711.
INDEPENDENCE BASEBALL/ SOFTBALL COMPLEX
Infield Turf Project is out for bids!! October 9th- Contract Proposal Approval and work to turf all the infields at the Complex will begin this Fall. Work has already begun, and we will continue to try and accommodate everyone during our Flag Football Leagues. Please Note: (We are trying to avoid this, however) There is a possibility that we may need to move field locations later in October depending on how the work goes on the fields, we will keep teams posted. Many improvement projects are already underway and more will continue in the coming months… fence extension on Field 3, moved the press box off Field 3 and remodeling the inside into storage and tournament director space, addition and remodel of the concessions stand and grill space, new dugouts on Field 4 & Field 5, remodeling the restrooms (flooring is complete- NO METAL CLEATS MAY BE WORN IN THE BATHROOMS) (bathrooms will be closed until the remodel is complete) (we do have portable restrooms available), redirecting and replacing w/ LED lights on every field, and turf on all 5 infields. Follow Us on Facebook for progress pictures.
FALL CRAFT & VENDOR SHOW
The Annual Fall Craft & Vendor Show will be held on Saturday, October 21st from 9am- 3pm at the Falcon Civic Center (1305 5th Avenue NE, Independence). Admission is Free and Everyone is welcome. We have LIMITED BOOTH SPACE still available. Booth Space consists of an 8ft x 8ft space with one 8ft table and 2 folding chairs and the cost is $35 per booth. If you are interested and to check availability, please contact Angie @ 319-334-6711.
The Independence RV Campground is open for the camping season and will accept reservations through November 30th. If you would like to reserve a site, please call the RV Campground Host @ 319-440-0472
OPEN AIR PARK SHELTERS & BAND SHELL RENTAL INFORMATION
All the open-air shelters in the City Parks are available on a first-come-first-served basis. Call 319-334-6711 to reserve the Band Shell in Riverwalks Park.
CROSS-TRAINING (AM AEROBICS) CLASSES w/ JANET BULS
Class typically meets on Monday-Wednesday-Friday @ 5:45am-6:30am in the Gym at the Falcon Civic Center. The cost is $30 for 8 classes or $4 per drop-in. Register and pay at the front desk at the Falcon Civic Center.
DID YOU KNOW??
We have an 18-Hole Disc Golf Course located along the Wapsi River in Riverwalks Park!! Check it out😉
INDEE BARK PARK
Indee Bark Park Passes are available to purchase at the Falcon Civic Center. Park Address: 1305 5th Ave NE, Independence (next to the Falcon Civic Center) All dogs must be up to date on vaccines. Like and follow Indee Bark Park on Facebook. Yearly permit is only $25 (w/ a copy of vaccination records) or Day Passes only $3 per dog per day. Purchase and pay at the Falcon Civic Center. Agility playground has been installed in the park.
PICKLEBALL COURTS IN INDEPENDENCE
NEW pickleball court located on the basketball court at Teachers Park is open!!! We also have a pickleball court located at Jaycee’s Park (across from the new Independence Police Department) Pickleball Equipment may be checked out from the Independence Public Library or you may purchase your own locally or from surrounding communities.
MAIN’S PEAK PERFORMANCE TAE KWON DO
Classes are now being offered on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday @ 4:45-6pm @ River’sEDGE. These classes are open to anyone. Monday’s class will focus on bag work, paddle kicking, striking techniques, ladders, and Olympics, free sparing, forms, and some self-defense. Wednesday’s class will consist of a more traditional-based Tae-Kwon-Do class, kicking, basic hand movements and combination kicking, the focus will be on forms and self-defense. The class will do limited traditional sparing. We will also work on board breaking techniques. Mr. Paul Kraft will primarily teach this class. This is a good class for beginners and all other students. Thursday night class we will do 20 minutes of kickboxing techniques on the bags we will also do paddle work, basic hand, movements, and forms. We also will work on advanced ladder drills and footwork. The purpose of this class will be on Olympic sparing. We are starting preparation for Black Belt testing that will be held on October 27! Cost $30 per month.
PLEASE NOTE: A $5 drop-in will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Register and pay at River’sEDGE. Contact Tim Main @ 319-361-3190 or follow their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance Of Independence, Iowa
Thank you, Grandmaster Main!
24HR ACCESS AVAILABLE AT RE & FCC
- RE: The 24HR Access System has been changed to an APP-based system at River’sEDGE. All memberships must be renewed and paid in full at River’sEDGE to receive 24HR Access. River’sEDGE TEAM YEARLY MEMBERSHIPS- $150 Single, $175 Duo, $200 Family & River’sEDGE NON-TEAM YEARLY MEMBERSHIPS- $155 Single, $180 Duo, $210 Family.24HR Access is a $25 one-time fee with a paid yearly membership. If you are a member with 24HR access and would like to bring a friend who does not have 24HR access, the cost is: $3 per person regardless of membership status.
- FCC: The 24HR Access System at the Falcon Civic Center is an APP based system, so interested members must have an updated smartphone to download the app and use the system. The cost is only $25 (one-time fee w/ paid in full yearly membership) on top of your yearly membership fee.
2023 Falcon Civic Center Yearly Membership Fees: Family $215/ Adult $155/ Student & Seniors (60+) $130
Memberships and/or 24HR access must be purchased at the Falcon Civic Center. Once paid and the form filled out completely, Bob will email you the link (from POSTMASTER, not from BOB BEATTY) to download the APP.
NEW RULE: You MUST have 24HR Access to be allowed in the building after hours. You must be at least 16 years of age to come alone or if you are under 16 years of age, you must come with a responsible adult with 24HR access.
24HR access at the Falcon Civic Center does NOT transfer to 24HR access at River’sEDGE or vice versa. You must purchase separately. REMEMBER YOU ARE ON CAMERA AT BOTH LOCATIONS!!!!
FCC BIRTHDAY PARTY RENTALS & RE ROOM RENTALS…
The Gym at the Falcon Civic Center is available for you to rent for your child’s birthday party!! The Birthday Party Rental is $125 for a 2 ½ hours @ the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Call 319-334-6711 to reserve. Renters are responsible for all set-up, tear-down, and clean-up.
The River’sEDGE Multi-Purpose Room (w/ a kitchenette) is available to rent for gatherings. Cost is $50 for one hour or less & $30 per hour if over a 1-hour rental/ per day with a max daily rental fee of $200. NOTE: Your rental time includes the time it takes to set up, tear-down and clean-up. If you would like to set up the day prior to your rental, there will be an additional $50 charge. Renters are responsible for all set-up, tear-down, and clean-up. Call RE @ 319-332-1525 to discuss options or to book your rental.
Jerry Bond, certified dog trainer and owner of Paw Laws Training & Boarding, LLC, with the Indee Bark Park is offering basic dog agility course training class. Learn the basics of agility course training. This class will be held at the Indee Bark Park on the NEW 9 Station Dog Agility Course. Class will be held on Saturday, September 30th from 1-3pm @ the Indee Bark Park. We will only take 15 dogs w/ humans in this class and the cost is $20.
Pre-Registration is required. Pre-register & Pay at the Falcon Civic Center. Space to watch the class is unlimited, so come out and spend some of your Saturday with us! For more information, please call Joe Olsen @ 319-327-3911.