The RV campground is open through November 1. Reservations may be made, and detailed information is available, by calling 319-440-0472.
Fall Employment Opportunities at IPRD
We are in need of baseball and softball umpires for fall leagues, and flag football referees. If interested, please contact Bob or Lucas at 319-332-1525.
The City of Independence is an Equal Opportunity Employer, M/F/Disability/Veteran. Applications available at the Falcon Civic Center (1305 5th Avenue NE, Independence) or at www.independenceia.com. If you have questions, or for more information, call 319-334-6711 or email Bob @ bobiprd@indytel.com.
Non-Paid Silver Cord Opportunities
Call Angie or Bob at 319-334-6711.
Indee Bark Park Anniversary Expo
Join us in celebrating the fourth anniversary of the opening of the Indee Bark Park on Sunday, October 10, from 12 to 3 p.m. The park is located at 1305 5th Avenue NE, Independence (next to the Falcon Civic Center). All dogs must be up-to-date on vaccines. The event will offer raffle items, a free bag of treats (while supplies last), free admission to the park, dog-related vendors, and a photo booth. Like the Indee Bark Park on Facebook.
Tae Kwon Do at River’sEDGE
Little Dragons Tae Kwon Do for ages 4-6 is from 4:30 to 5 p.m. Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 7 and up will warm up at 4:45 p.m. and meet from 5 to 6 p.m. Starting September 13, Tae Kwon Do will be on Monday and Thursday nights and will continue monthly. Feel free to try a class or check it out! The cost is $25 a month!
PLEASE NOTE: A $5 drop-in will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Register and pay at River’sEDGE. For more information, contact Master Tim Main at 319-361-3190 or visit their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance Of Independence, Iowa.
Master Tim arrives at 4:45 p.m. to warm up. Classes offer conditioning, self-defense, and each individual a great opportunity to promote self-discipline and self-esteem as well as teaching the participants nurturing and self-confidence.
Little Dragons Tae Kwon Do is geared toward a half-hour and is better suited for shorter attention spans. Option for all kids under 6. If you are 6 years old, you may choose between Little Dragons or our regular TKD class. Little Dragons is a prep program and created specifically for preschool and early elementary age children. Tae Kwon Do techniques include strikes, kicks, blocks, and stances as well as self-defense. For the younger kids, it also includes some training on balance, focus, flexibility, and development of fine motor skills. Register and pay at River’sEDGE.
River’sEDGE Available for Hitting/Throwing
Available year-round. Call 319-332-1525.
Reminder: You must pick up the cages and equipment you use, shut off lights, close doors, and shut down the simulators when you are finished. If this is not done, your 24-hour access may be stripped.
River’sEDGE Fall Baseball/Softball Leagues
Fall baseball and softball games are underway at the Independence Baseball/Softball Complex! Baseball leagues for 10U, 11U, and 12U play games on Saturdays. The 13U baseball league plays games on Sundays. Softball leagues for 10U and 12U play games on Sundays.
IPRD K-6 Flag Football Leagues
Leagues are open to boys and girls in K-6 this school year. entering Kindergarten- 6th grade (2021-22 school year). Coaches will contact players about practices. First games for K-1 will be played at the complex on September 16, and first games for Grades 2-3 and 4-6 will be Thursday, September 23, at the complex. Volunteer coaches for these leagues will be expected to run their own practices through the season. Paid referee positions are available. Contact Bob at 319-334-6711.
Fall Craft and Vendor Show Oct. 16
The annual fall craft and vendor show will be held on Saturday, October 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center. A variety of great handmade crafts as well as a variety of product vendors will be at this show. Limited booth space is available. A booth consists of an 8’x8’ space and includes an 8’ table and two folding chairs. The cost is $35 per booth, and $7.50 if you would like an additional table. Contact Angie at 319-334-6711.
Indee Bark Park
Located just west of the Falcon Civic Center, a yearly permit is only $25 (copy of vaccination records required). Day passes are only $3 per dog per time. Purchase at the Falcon Civic Center.
Yoga Is Coming Back
More information to come.
Cross-Training Combo Classes
This class meets Monday/Wednesday/Friday from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center gym with Janet Buls, instructor. Focus on cardio, flexibility, balance, and intervals of strength training. All levels of fitness are welcome. The instructor works with the class and moves at each individual’s pace, so everyone is successful. Check with your physician before beginning this exercise program. The cost is $30 per month or $4 per drop-in. Register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center.
Open-Play Kickball
Remember kickball as a kid? We are bringing it back! No need to put a team together…we will pick NEW teams from those who come out to play each night! Our goal is to play 8-on-8, but will play those we have each night. Players need to be at least 16 years of age. Teams will call their own games, so no officials needed. All games will be played at the Independence Baseball/Softball Complex. We will meet to play games on Sunday nights beginning at 7 p.m. The duration each night will be determined by the number of men and women on the field. The game ball will be provided by the IPRD. Call Lucas at 319-332-1525 to add your name to the list. The cost is $5 per person. Play as much as you like. Season runs through September 26.
River’sEDGE 2022 Baseball/Softball Teams
Now posted at River’sEDGE.
Park Shelter Rentals
Most of the open-air shelters located in the parks throughout Independence are available on a first come, first serve basis. Typically, if you hang a sign stating your name and the date and time you are using the shelter, the public is generally respectful. If you would like to rent the band shell located in Riverwalk Parks, please call Bob at 319-334-6711.
IPRD Facilities Information
Falcon Civic Center September hours:
- Monday-Thursday, 5 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 5 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, closed
Lowest membership rates in Buchanan County are at the Falcon Civic Center:
- One year: family, $175; adult, $130; student, $100; senior, $100
- Six months: family, $100; adult, $80; student, $65; senior, $65
- Three months: family, $65; adult, $50; student, $40; senior, $40
River’sEDGE September staffed hours:
- Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, 3:30-8 p.m.; Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, closed
24-hour access available for purchase with membership. Call 319-332-1525.
REMINDER for River’sEDGE users: If you are a non-member and come with a member with 24-hour access during staffed hours, you need to pay $3 admission. If you are a member but do not have a key fob and come with someone who does, you need to pay $1 admission
24-hour members: Remember to pick up your cages and shut off simulators and lights when exiting the building or your 24-hour access may be stripped!