Campground
The RV campground is open through November 1. Reservations may be made, and detailed information is available, by calling the RV park hosts at 319-440-0472.
Pool Closed
The aquatic center is closed for the season.
IPRD Fall Employment Opportunities
The Independence Parks & Recreation Department (IPRD) is looking to hire one or two seasonal parks maintenance workers to start ASAP. Duties include mowing and trimming throughout the City Parks. The City of Independence is an Equal Opportunity Employer, M/F/Disability/Veteran. Applications available at the Falcon Civic Center, 1305 5th Avenue NE, Independence, or at www.independenceia.com. If you have questions or for more information, call 319-334-6711 or email Bob at bobiprd@indytel.com.
Non-Paid Silver Cord Opportunities
Call Angie or Bob at 319-334-6711.
Umpires/Referees
We are also in need of baseball and softball umpires and flag football referees. If interested, please contact Bob or Lucas at 319-332-1525.
Main’s Peak Performance/Little Dragons Tae Kwon Do
Tae Kwon Do will meet on August 30, September 2, and September 7. In August, classes will run from 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. at River’sEDGE. After September 1, Little Dragons will start be from 4:30 to 5 p.m. for ages 4 to 6. Classes for ages 7 and older will warm up at 4:45 p.m. and meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at River’sEDGE. Starting September 13, Tae Kwon Do will be on Monday and Thursday nights and will continue monthly. Feel free to try a class or check it out! The cost is $25 a month! PLEASE NOTE: A $5 drop-in will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Register and pay at River’sEDGE. For more information, contact Master Tim Main at 319-361-3190 or visit their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance Of Independence, Iowa.
River’sEDGE Hitting and Throwing Year-Round
Call 319-332-1525.
Reminder: You must pick up the cages and equipment you use, shut off lights and doors, and shut down the simulators when you are finished using them. If this is not done, your 24-hour access may be stripped. Thank you.
Co-Ed Adult Softball League
We would like more teams to participate in our upcoming co-ed softball league at the complex on Wednesday nights. Cost is $100 + $100 refundable umpire deposit. Register your team by calling Lucas at River’sEDGE at 319-332-1525. Game time is 6:30 p.m. at the Independence Baseball/Softball Complex.
IPRD Football Leagues
Leagues are open to boys and girls entering Kindergarten through sixth grade (2021-22 school year). Games will be played on Thursday evenings at the complex from September 16 to October 14 or 21. Volunteer coaches will be expected to run their own practices through the season. All children registered will be placed on teams and assigned to a volunteer coach. If you would like to become a volunteer coach, please contact the IPRD at 319-334-6711. Kindergarten/first grade, 5:15 to 6 p.m. at the complex; second and third grades, 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., and fourth/fifth/six grades, 6:15 to 7 p.m. and/or 7 to 7:45 p.m. at the complex. Practice days, times, and locations are determined by the volunteer coaches.
Leagues fees: Kindergarten/first grade, five weeks, $30; and second through sixth grade, six weeks, $45 per child. All fees include a team shirt to keep. Register at the Falcon Civic Center by August 28. Payment is due in full at the time of registration.
Paid referee positions are available. Contact Bob at 319-334-6711.
Fall Craft/Vendor Show Oct. 16
The annual fall craft and vendor show will be held on Saturday, October 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center. A variety of great handmade crafts as well as a variety of product vendors will be at this show. Limited booth space available. A booth consists of an 8’x8’ space and includes one 8’ table and 2 folding chairs. The cost is $35 per booth and $7.50 if you would like an additional table. Contact Angie at 319-334-6711.
Adult Co-Ed Flag Football League
Monday night football games under the lights at the complex! This quick league runs for 4 weeks from August 30 to September 27 beginning after 6 p.m. The cost is $40 per team, register your team at the Falcon Civic Center. Teams need to consist of adults at least 18 years of age. Feel free to call the Falcon Civic Center at 319-334-6711 for more details.
Indee Bark Park
Located just west of the Falcon Civic Center, a yearly permit is only $25 (copy of vaccination records) . Day passes are only $3 per dog per time. Purchase at the Falcon Civic Center.
Cross-Training Combo Classes
This class meets Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 5:45 to 6:30 a.m. at the Falcon Civic Center gym. Janet Buls is the instructor. Focuses on cardio, flexibility, balance, and intervals of strength training. All levels of fitness are welcome. The instructor works with the class and moves at each individual’s pace, so everyone is successful. Check with your physician before beginning this exercise program. The cost is $30 per month or $4 per drop-in. Register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center.
Open-Play Kickball
Remember kickball as a kid? We are bringing it back! Let’s play! Season will run September 5-26. No need to put a team together…we will pick NEW teams from those who come out to play each Sunday night at 7 p.m. in September! Our goal is to play 8-on-8, but we will play those we have each night! Players need to be at least 16 years of age. Teams will call their own games, so no officials needed. Let’s have fun! All games will be played at the Independence Baseball/Softball Complex. The duration each night will be determined by the number of men and women on the field. The game ball will be provided by the IPRD. Call Lucas at 319-332-1525 to be added to the list of players. The cost is $5 per person. Play as much as you like.
River’sEDGE Fall Baseball/Softball Leagues
Fall baseball and softball games are underway at the Independence Baseball/Softball Complex! 10U, 11U, 12U (games played on Saturdays), and& 13U baseball (games played on Sundays) leagues and 10U and 12U (games played on Sundays) softball leagues are available.
River’sEDGE 2022 Baseball/Softball Teams Posted
River’sEDGE 2022 baseball/softball teams are now posted at River’sEDGE.
Park Shelter Rentals
Most of the open-air shelters located in the parks throughout Independence are available on a first come, first serve basis. Typically, if you hang a sign stating your name and the date and time you are using the shelter, the public is generally respectful. If you would like to rent the band shell located in Riverwalk Parks, please call Bob at 319-334-6711.
IPRD Facilities Information
Falcon Civic Center August Hours
Monday-Thursday 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 12 to 4 p.m.; Sunday, closed.
Lowest membership rates in Buchanan County are at the Falcon Civic Center.
- 1 year – family, $175; adult, $130; student, $100; senior, $100.
- 6 months – family, $100; adult, $80; student, $65; senior ,$65.
- 3 months – family, $65; adult, $50; student, $40; senior, $40.
River’sEDGE Staffed Hours (August)
Monday and Thursday, 3:30 to 8 p.m. 24-hour access available for purchase with membership. Call ahead to reserve a cage at 319-332-1525. REMINDER for River’sEDGE users: If you are a non-member and come with a member with 24-hour access during staffed hours, you need to pay $3 admission. If you are a member but do not have a key fob and come with someone who does, YOU need to pay $1 admission
24-hour members: remember to pick up your cages and shut off simulators and lights when exiting the building or your 24-hour access may be stripped!