River’sEDGE FALL BASEBALL/SOFTBALL LEAGUES- Have Begun & Schedules are posted on Facebook!!
Softball- TEAMS in 10U & 14U age divisions with games played on Sundays/ 5 weekends 10 games- August 28, September 11, 18, 25, October 2/ All games played at the Independence Baseball/ Softball Complex
Baseball- 11U/12U, 10U age divisions/ Teams will play 2 games every Saturday/ Games will be August 27, September 10, 17, 24, October 1/ All games played at the Independence Baseball/ Softball Complex
REMINDER: These leagues are an opportunity for players to get game reps, focus will not be on team practices. River’sEDGE will be open on various days to provide an opportunity for players to take advantage of the batting cages on their own.
As 2023 River’sEDGE Baseball & Softball Teams come out, (postedon the front doors of River’sEDGE WHEN COMPLETE)- River’sEDGE Baseball 2023 Teams are NOW posted on the front windows at River’sEDGE. River’sEDGE Softball 2023 Teams will be posted on Friday, September 9th.
Remember…
1. If you don’t see your son/daughters name, many things change from now to spring 2023.
2. Know your son/daughter was placed in the spot to best help a team and lead to your child’s success.
3. Kids develop at different rates; this year could look different from past years.
4. Once we post, we do not change. You have only the choice of NOT playing.
IPRD KINDERGARTEN- 6TH GRADE FLAG FOOTBALL LEAGUES- TEAMS ARE BEING ASSEMBLED NOW!!!
These leagues are open to boys and girls entering Kindergarten- 6th grade (2022-23 school year). Due to having far too many teams to all play on one night… Kindergarten/1st Grade Games will now be played on Monday Evenings beginning Monday, September 19th @ 5:30pm @ the Complex. 2nd/3rd & 4th-6th Grade Games will STILL be played on Thursday evenings beginning at approximately 5-5:30pm at the Complex. Volunteer Coaches are needed to coach the kids in these leagues. If you would like to be a volunteer coach or a paid referee, please contact the IPRD @ 319-334-6711. Games will begin on Monday, September 19th & Thursday, September 22nd and continue for approximately 5-6 weeks (depends on the # of teams we get to play and the league you register for). We are NO LONGER ACCEPTING REGISTRATIONS for IPRD FLAG FOOTBALL LEAGUES. All days, times and location are subject to change at the discretion of the IPRD.
YOGA- OFFERED AT THE FALCON CIVIC CENTER
Our Instructor, Janet Buls, is offering a 6-week YOGA Class on Monday & Wednesday evenings from September 21st- October 26th in the large meeting room at the Falcon Civic Center. Monday classes will be focused on power and energizing movements while Wednesday classes will be more focused on flexibility and de-stress movements. This will be a 45-minute class and will run 6-6:45pm. Cost is $40 for the entire class or $4 drop-in per night. Register by calling 319-334-6711 and pay at the Falcon Civic Center on the first night. Mats will be available but please feel free to bring your own if you like.
FALL CRAFT & VENDOR SHOW- CURRENTLY FULL~ Call Angie @ 319-334-6711 to be added to the wait list!!!
The annual Fall Craft & Vendor Show will be held on Saturday, October 15th from 9am- 3pm at the Falcon Civic Center, located @ 1305 5th Avenue NE, Independence, IA. A variety of handmade crafts and a variety of product vendors will be on hand at this show. Free Admission into the show, everyone is welcome to attend!! We do not currently have booth space available for this show. Fee is $35 per 8’x8’ space which includes one 8’ long table and 2 folding chairs. While supplies last, an additional table is $7.50. Contact Person: Angie @ 319-334-6711
CROSS-TRAINING
NO CLASS ON MONDAY, SEPTMBER 12th- MAKE-UP ON TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13TH. This fitness class will meet on M-W-F from 5:45-6:30am at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Janet Buls is the instructor for this class. Focus is on cardio, flexibility, balance, & intervals of strength training. All levels of fitness are welcome. The instructor works with the class and moves at everyone’s pace, so everyone is successful. Check with your physician before beginning this exercise program. The cost is $30 or $4 per drop-in. Register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center.
PUMPKIN DECORATING CONTEST~ OCTOBER 31ST, 2022
Be creative, pumpkins can be carved, colored, painted, whatever!! Send us a picture of you with your pumpkin, name, and age. 3 categories~ Most Creative, Silliest Face, Scariest Face & 3 age groups~ 5yrs & under, 6-11yrs, 12yrs & older. Winners will receive “sweet treats” from an area business still to be named. Direct Message Us on Facebook or email angieiprd@independenceia.org
INDEE BARK PARK
NO ANNUAL INDEE BARK PARK EXPO THIS YEAR, so that we can work to get the agility/play equipment installed in the park. Bark Park Passes are available to purchase at the Falcon Civic Center. Park Address: 1305 5th Ave NE, Independence (next to the Falcon Civic Center) All dogs must be up to date on vaccines. Like and follow the Indee Bark Park on Facebook. Reminder: Yearly permit is only $25 (w/ a copy of vaccination records) or Day Passes only $3 per dog per day. Purchase at the Falcon Civic Center. A huge Thank You to Blue Buffalo Independence for their generous donation of $10,000 & to the Buchanan County Community Foundation for the $2,400 grant to be used towards the purchase of dog agility/ play equipment to be placed in the Indee Bark Park. Your support is greatly appreciated!!!
MAIN’S PEAK PERFORMANCE TAE KWON DO & LITTLE DRAGONS TAE KWON DO WITH MASTER MAIN
FALL TAE KWON DO: SCHEDULE: Thursday September 1 and Tuesday September 6 & Thursday September 8! After those dates Classes will be at 4:45-6:00PM on Monday and Thursday nights!
Cost $30 a month!
Thank You, Master Main
Tae Kwon Do (Regular Classes) will meet with Little Dragons (4–6-year-olds) from 4:30-5pm and TKD (7yrs & up) @ 4:45-5pm warm-up and class 5-6pm. PLEASE NOTE: A $5 drop-in will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Register and pay at River’sEDGE. For more information, contact Master Tim Main @ 319-361-3190 or visit their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance Of Independence, Iowa
Class Descriptions:
Little Dragons Tae Kwon Do- This class is geared towards a half hour and is better suited for shorter attention span. Option for all kids under 6, if you are 6 years old, you may choose between Little Dragons or our regular TKD Class. Little Dragons is a prep program and created specifically for pre-school and early elementary age children. Tae Kwon Do techniques including strikes, kicks, blocks, and stances as well as self-defense. For the younger kids, it also includes some training on balance, focus, flexibility, and development of fine motor skills. Register and pay at River’sEDGE.
Main’s Peak Performance Tae Kwon Do- regular classes meet on Monday & Thursday evenings from 5-6pm at River’sEDGE. Master Tim will be arriving at River’sEDGE at 4:45pm to warm-up each night. TKD offers conditioning, self-defense, and everyone a great opportunity to promote self-discipline and self-esteem as well as teaching the participants nurturing and self-confidence.
24HR ACCESS to the FALCON CIVIC CENTER AVAILABLE TO YEARLY MEMBERS… Falcon Civic Center Hours: Mon-Thurs 6am-7pm, Fri 6am- 6pm, Sat & Sun- NO STAFF
Our access system is an APP based system, so interested members must have an updated smartphone to download the app and use the system. Cost is only $25 (one-time fee w/ paid in full yearly membership) on top of your Yearly Membership Fee
Falcon Civic Center Yearly Membership Fees:
Family $190 Adult $145 Student & Seniors (60+) $115
Memberships and/or 24HR access must be purchased at the Falcon Civic Center. Once paid and the form filled out completely, Bob will email you the link (from POSTMASTER, not from BOB BEATTY) to download the APP.
If you are member with 24HR access and would like to bring a friend who does not have 24HR access, the cost is:
$4 per person regardless of membership status. You must be at least 16 years of age to come alone or if you are under 16 years of age, you must come with a responsible adult. Drop box for admission is located @ the front desk at the Falcon Civic Center. 24HR access at the Falcon Civic Center does NOT transfer to 24HR access at River’sEDGE or vice versa. You must purchase separately. REMEMBER YOU ARE ON CAMERA!!!!
River’sEDGE TYPICAL Staffed Hours- CURRENTLY CLOSED THRU LABOR DAY- Typical Hours AFTER Labor Day (May change due to lack of staffing): Monday- Friday 3:30-8pm/ Saturday & Sunday 10am- 4pm/ Rentals will still be taken and 24HR access is still open during shutdown thru Labor Day
24HR Access to River’sEDGE Available to MEMBERS for a one-time $25 fee!!!
YOU ARE ON CAMERA!! You may call 319-332-1525, leave a message and Lucas will return your phone call to set up a time for you to purchase a membership or add 24hr access.
BIRTHDAY PARTY RENTALS
The Gym at the Falcon Civic Center is available for you to rent for your child’s birthday party!! We have sports equipment (including basketball, kickball, soccer, wiffleball, football, and more) available from the front desk for you to play with during your party! The Birthday Party Rental is $100 for a 2 ½ hours @ the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Call 319-334-6711 to reserve.
The River’sEDGE Large Room (w/ a kitchenette) is available to rent for gatherings. Cost is $30 per hour/ per day with a max daily rental fee of $200. If you would like to set-up the day prior to your rental, there will be an additional $50 charge. Renters are responsible for all set-up, tear-down, and clean-up. Call Lucas @ 319-332-1525 to discuss options, take a tour or to book your rental.
{p align=”center”}RV CAMPGROUND- Call Campground Hosts @ 319-440-0472 to RESERVE
{p align=”center”}Branching Out is a Great Community Betterment Program~ Volunteer Today!!
{p align=”center”}Park Shelters including the Community Band Shell are available for community use!!
{p align=”center”}Community Orchard… the fruit is FREE to pick (Optimal ripeness on the apple trees in a week) & ENJOY- ASK US ABOUT THESE!!! Reminder: Items in the raised gardens are not available for picking by the public, these are rented by individuals and the food is the property of the renter.