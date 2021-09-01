RV Campground
The RV campground is open through November 1. Reservations may be made, and detailed information is available, by calling 319-440-0472.
Fall Employment Opportunities
The Independence Parks & Rec Department is looking to hire one or two seasonal parks maintenance workers to start ASAP. Duties include mowing and trimming throughout the city parks. The City of Independence is an Equal Opportunity Employer, M/F/Disability/Veteran. Applications available at the Falcon Civic Center, 1305 5th Avenue NE, Independence, or at www.independenceia.com. If you have questions, or for more information, call 319-334-6711 or email Bob @ bobiprd@indytel.com.
Non-Paid Silver Cord Opportunities
Call Angie or Bob at 319-334-6711.
We are also in need of baseball and softball umpires and flag football referees. If interested, please contact Bob or Lucas at 319-332-1525.
Tae Kwon Do
Tae Kwon Do will meet on September 2and 7 at River’sEDGE. Little Dragons will meet from 4:30 to 5 p.m. for ages 4 to 6. Classes for ages 7 and up will warm-up at 4:45 p.m. and meet from 5 to 6 p.m. Starting September 13, Tae Kwon Do will be on Monday and Thursday nights and will continue monthly. Feel free to try a class or check it out! The cost is $25 a month! PLEASE NOTE: A $5 drop-in will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Register and pay at River’sEDGE. For more information, contact Master Tim Main t 319-361-3190 or visit their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance Of Independence, Iowa
River’sEDGE Available for Hitting/Throwing Year-Round
Call 319-332-1525.
Reminder: You must pick up the cages and equipment you use, shut off lights, close doors, and shut down the simulators when you are finished them. If this is not done, your 24-hour access may be stripped.
Co-Ed Adult Softball League at the Complex
We would like more teams to participate in our upcoming co-ed softball league on Wednesday nights. Cost is $100 + $100 refundable umpire deposit. Register your team by calling Lucas at River’sEDGE at 319-332-1525. Games are tentatively set to start at 6:30 p.m. at the Independence Baseball/Softball Complex.
River’sEDGE Fall Baseball and Softball Leagues
Fall baseball and softball games are underway at the Independence Baseball/Softball Complex! 10U, 11U, 12U (games played on Saturdays), and 13U baseball (games played on Sundays) leagues and 10U and 12U (games played on Sundays) softball leagues.
IPRD K-6 Flag Football Leagues
Leagues are open to boys and girls entering K-6 (2021-22 school year). Games will be played on Thursday evenings at the complex from September 16 until October 14 or 21. Volunteer coaches for these leagues will be expected to run their own practices through the season. All children registered will be placed on teams and assigned to a volunteer coach. If you would like to become a volunteer coach, please contact the IPRD at 319-334-6711. K-1 to play from 5:15 to 6 p.m. at the complex; grades 2-3, 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. at the complex; and grades 4-6, 6:15 to 7 p.m. at the complex. Practice days, times, and locations are determined by the volunteer coaches.
Leagues fees: K-1, five weeks, $30; grades 2-6, six weeks, $45 per child. All fees include a team shirt to keep. Register at the Falcon Civic Center. Payment is due in full at the time of registration. Paid referee positions are available. Contact Bob at 319-334-6711.
Fall Craft and Vendor Show Oct. 16
The annual fall craft and vendor show will be held on Saturday, October 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center. A variety of great handmade crafts as well as a variety of product vendors will be at this show. Limited booth space is available. A booth consists of an 8’x8’ space and includes one 8’ table and 2 folding chairs. The cost is $35 per booth, and an additional $7.50 if you would like an another table. Contact Angie at 319-334-6711.
Adult Co-Ed Flag Football League
Cancelled due to lack of interest.
Indee Bark Park
Located just west of the Falcon Civic Center, a yearly permit costs $25 (copy of vaccination records needed), or day passes only $3 per dog per time. Purchase at the Falcon Civic Center.
Cross Training Combo Classes at FCC
This class meets Mondays, Wednesday, and Fridays from 5:45 to 6:30 a.m. in the Falcon Civic Center gym. Janet Buls is the instructor. Focuses on cardio, flexibility, balance, and intervals of strength training. All levels of fitness are welcome. The instructor works with the class and moves at each individual’s pace, so everyone is successful. Check with your physician before beginning this exercise program. The cost is $30 per month or $4 per drop-in. Register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center.
Open Play Kickball on Sundays in September
Remember kickball as a kid? We are bringing it back! No need to put a team together. We will pick NEW teams from those who come out to play each night! Our goal is to play 8-on-8, but we will play those we have each nigh.! Players need to be at least 16 years of age. Teams will call their own games, so no officials needed. All games will be played at the Independence Baseball/Softball Complex. We will meet to play games on Sunday nights beginning at 7 p.m. The duration each night will be determined by the number of men and women on the field. The game ball will be provided by the IPRD. Call Lucas at 319-332-1525 to add your name to the list of players. The cost is $5 per person. Play as much as you like. Season will run September 5-26.
River’sEDGE 2022 Baseball and Softball Teams Posted
Posted at River’sEDGE.
Park Shelter Rentals
Most of the open-air shelters located in the parks throughout Independence are available on a first come, first serve basis. Typically, if you hang a sign stating your name and the date and time you are using the shelter, the public is generally respectful. If you would like to rent the band shell located in Riverwalk Parks, please call Bob at 319-334-6711.
IPRD Facilities Information
Falcon Civic Center September Hours
Open Monday-Thursday, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, closed.
Lowest membership rates in Buchanan County are at the Falcon Civic Center.
- 1 year: family, $175; adult, $130: student, $100; senior, $100.
- 6 months: family, $100; adult, $80; student, $65; senior, $65.
- 3 months: family, $65; Adult, $50; Student, $40; senior, $40.
River’sEDGE Staffed Hours for September
Open Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, 3:30 to 8 p.m.; Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, closed.
24-hour access available for purchase with membership.
Call ahead to reserve a cage at 319-332-1525.
REMINDER for River’sEDGE users: If you are a non-member and come with a member with 24-hour access during staffed hours, you need to pay $3 admission. If you are a member but do not have a key fob and come with someone who does, YOU need to pay $1 admission
24-hour members: Remember to pick up your cages and shut off simulators and lights when exiting the building or your 24-hour access may be stripped!