Falcon Civic Center Hours: Monday- Friday 5am- 8pm/ Saturday 8am- 4pm/ Sunday 12noon- 4pm
24HR ACCESS to the FALCON CIVIC CENTER NOW AVAILABLE TO YEARLY MEMBERS… Our access system is an APP based system, so interested members must have an updated smartphone to download the app and use the system. Cost is only $25 (one-time fee w/ paid in full yearly membership) on top of your Yearly Membership Fee
Falcon Civic Center Yearly Membership Fees:
Family $175 Student & Seniors (60+) $100
Adult $130
Memberships and/or 24HR access must be purchased at the Falcon Civic Center. Once paid and the form filled out completely, Bob will email you the link (from POSTMASTER, not BOB BEATTY) to download the app and get added to the system.
If you are member with 24HR access and would like to bring a friend the breakdown of costs is:
$3 per adult non-member/ $2 per student or senior non-member using 24hr access with a friend who has 24HR access
$1 per person who is a member but does not personally have 24HR access and is coming with a member who does have 24HR access
Drop box for daily admission is located @ the front desk at the Falcon Civic Center.
24HR access at the Falcon Civic Center does NOT transfer to 24HR access at River’sEDGE or vice versa.
River’sEDGE Staffed Hours: Monday- Friday 3:30-8pm/ Saturday & Sunday 10am- 4pm
24HR Access to River’sEDGE Available to MEMBERS for a one-time $25 fee!!!
Call 319-332-1525 for details, leave a message and Lucas will return your phone call or stop by River’sEDGE during staffed hours.
HOLIDAY HOURS @ the FCC & RE
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year From: Independence Parks & Recreation Department
The Falcon Civic Center & River’sEDGE will be CLOSED on December 24th, 25th & January 1st and the Falcon Civic Center will be OPEN 5am-4pm on December 31st
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11th is the 24th ANNUAL “JUST FOR KIDS’ HOLIDAY STORE
24th Annual “Just for Kids” Holiday Store will be held on Saturday, December 11th between 8am-11am at the Falcon Civic Center. Please Note: Time Change from previous years. This special event is a day for children of ALL AGES to come out and finish up their holiday shopping for family & friends. Crafters will be on hand to sell small items for under $10 to the children. Volunteers will be on hand to help make the day run smoothly. Gifts will be wrapped at the store and ready for the children to take home. If you would like to volunteer or donate wrapping supplies, please contact Angie @ 319-334-6711. Join us in this True Expression of Holiday Spirit.
LETTERS TO SANTA
Letters accepted in the special mailbox located at the Falcon Civic Center from December 1st- 19th. Children may drop their letters to Santa in the special mailbox for delivery to the North Pol. All letters need to have a legible return address on them, so Santa may write back. Letters also accepted by mail @
Santa Claus
c/o Falcon Civic Center
1305 5th Avenue NE
Independence IA 50644
YOUTH BASEBALL & SOFTBALL HITTING CLINICS w/ TRENT ROBINSON @ RIVER’SEDGE
Join Us for a 2 Hour Session to Learn High Level Drills and Build Confidence/ Sign-up for a 2hr Clinic on one of the following days: December 27, 28, 29, 30 at either 10:30-12:30pm or 2-4pm/ Cost: $55 per player for one 2-Hour Session/ Open to Boys & Girls Ages 9- 12 years old/ Hosted by: Trent Robinson- 319-427-0199/ Sign-up at River’sEDGE by December 20th
River’sEDGE BAGS LEAGUES~ GET OUT & THROW WITH US!!!
River’sEDGE will offer a Bags League in January. and we NEED TEAMS!!! Games are played on Thursday Nights from January 13th- February 17th starting at 6pm each night at River’sEDGE. League Fee is $20 per team of 2 people. Call Lucas @ 319-332-1525 to add your team.
INDEPENDENCE PARKS & RECREATION YOUTH BASKETBALL INFO…
Kindergarten Basketball… Andy Hauber will teach the kids in this 2-day basketball clinic. The Clinic met on Wednesday, December 1st @ the Falcon Civic Center Gym from 5:45-6:30pm & will meet on Wednesday, December 8th from 5:45-6:30pm @ the Falcon Civic Center Gym for the 2nd day of this 2-day clinic. LIKE US on Facebook @ Independence Parks & Recreation Department
1st & 2nd Grade Basketball- 2nd SESSION OFFERED IN FEBRUARY... Offered by the IPRD @ Taught by Jason Keninger & Tom Michels. This clinic is offered to boys and girls currently in 1st or 2nd grade and will run on the following dates: February 7th, 14th, 21st, & 28th. 1st Graders will meet at the Falcon Civic Center Gym on Mondays @ 5:30-6:15pm and 2nd Graders will meet on Mondays @ 6:30-7:15pm at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. The cost is $20 and each child will receive a 1-day pass to the Falcon Civic Center for participating in this program. Register at the Falcon Civic Center, space is limited to 30 kids in each grade. Registration will close once the max limit is reached.
IPRD 3rd & 4th Grade Boys Basketball... Games are underway and are being played on Saturday Mornings beginning around 8:30am at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. The season began on Saturday, November 20 and will run through December 18th. PLEASE NOTE: Games on Saturday, December 11th will begin after 12:30pm due to the “Just for Kids” Holiday Store running in the gym from 8am- 11am. Basketball Refs and Scorekeepers are NEEDED… If interested, please call Bob at 319-334-6711.
3rd, 4th, 5th & 6th Grade Girls Basketball is handled through Independence Girls Club Basketball. 5th & 6th Grade Boys Basketball is handled through Independence Boys Club Basketball. Information concerning Independence Youth Club Basketball may be obtained by calling the High School Coaches or follow social media (Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram).
If you see information about Youth Basketball Information in Independence... Please Share this and more
ROCFIT… ANOTHER SESSION IS UNDERWAY…
Get ROC’D!! A perfect balance of kickboxing and weight training. This class will help you get lean and lose weight. The NEXT Session of ROCFIT began with a FREE TRIAL CLASS on Wednesday, November 24th and the 6-week Session will run on Mondays- Thursdays @ 5-6am @ River’sEDGE from November 29- January 6th. River’sEDGE is located @ 206 2nd Ave SW, Independence.
MAIN’S PEAK PERFORMANCE TAE KWON DO & LITTLE DRAGONS TAE KWON DO WITH MASTER MAIN
Tae Kwon Do will be on Monday and Thursday nights with Little Dragons (4–6-year-olds) from 4:30-5pm and TKD (7yrs & up) @ 4:45-5pm warm-up and class 5-6pm. Classes will continue monthly. Feel free to try a class or check it out! The cost is $25 a month! PLEASE NOTE: A $5 drop-in will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Register and pay at River’sEDGE. For more information; contact Master Tim Main @ 319-361-3190 or visit their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance Of Independence, Iowa
Class Descriptions:
Little Dragons Tae Kwon Do- This class is geared towards a half hour and is better suited for shorter attention span. Option for all kids under 6, if you are 6 years old, you may choose between Little Dragons or our regular TKD Class. Little Dragons is a prep program and created specifically for pre-school and early elementary age children. Tae Kwon Do techniques including strikes, kicks, blocks, and stances as well as self-defense. For the younger kids, it also includes some training on balance, focus, flexibility, and development of fine motor skills. Register and pay at River’sEDGE.
Main’s Peak Performance Tae Kwon Do- regular classes meet on Monday & Thursday evenings from 5-6pm at River’sEDGE. Master Tim will be arriving at River’sEDGE at 4:45pm to warm-up each night. TKD offers conditioning, self-defense, and each individual a great opportunity to promote self-discipline and self-esteem as well as teaching the participants nurturing and self-confidence.
YOGA OFFERED AT THE FALCON CIVIC CENTER BEFORE THE HOLIDAYS!!!
Fantastic way to handle all the stresses of the Holidays… Instructor, Janet Buls, is offering another session of Yoga on Tuesday & Thursday evenings from November 30th- December 16th in the Falcon Civic Center large meeting room. Tuesday class will be focused on power and energizing while Thursday class will be more focused on flexibility and de-stress. This will be a 45-minute class and will run from 6-6:45pm in the large meeting room at the Falcon Civic Center. Mats will be available, but please feel free to bring your own. Cost is $4 per drop-in.
CROSS TRAINING COMBO CLASSES OFFERED IN THE MORNINGS @ THE FCC
This class meets on M-W-F from 5:45-6:30am at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Janet Buls is the instructor for this class. Focus on cardio, flexibility, balance, & intervals of strength training. All levels of fitness are welcome. The instructor works with the class and moves at each individual’s pace, so everyone is successful. Check with your physician before beginning this exercise program. The cost is $30 per month or $4 per drop-in. Register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center.
INDOOR SOCCER for 4 & 5 YEAR OLDS
This indoor soccer program is open to 4- & 5-year-old girls and boys and includes very basic instruction of soccer through a variety of fun learning activities. This program will meet on January 13th, 20th & 27th- Thursdays from 5:15-6pm at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Registration will be accepted at the Falcon Civic Center until Thursday, January 13th (1st night of the program) Registration may close early if the max limit of 20 participants is reached. Cost is $28 per child. Contact Angie @ 319-334-6711 if you would like to help with this program. Great Silver Cord Opportunity for High School Students!!
KICKBALL for 1ST & 2ND GRADERS
Kickball has rules similar to t-ball but is played with a large ball that is rolled toward home plate instead of pitched and kicked instead of hit with a bat. Games are played for FUN and this is NOT an instructional program. Boys & Girls in 1st or 2nd Grade are welcome to play. Cost is $20 and registration is accepted at the Falcon Civic Center. This program will meet on Thursdays, February 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th from 4:15-5pm at the Falcon Civic Center. Max Limit of 20 participants.
DODGEBALL
This chance to play dodgeball is open to 2nd, 3d & 4th graders. We will meet at River’sEDGE on Wednesdays from 5-5:30pm on March 2nd, 9th & 16th in the large room at River’sEDGE. Cost is $15- Register at River’sEDGE. Participants should wear tennis shoes. Questions? Call 319-332-1525
WIFFLEBALL FOR 4, 5 & 6 YEAR OLDS
Featuring: Fun Times, Learn Wiffleball, Skills & Games, Indoor Space, Learn Now & Play Always/ When: Thursdays, March 3rd, 10th, & 17th from 5:15-6pm at the Falcon Civic Center Gym/ Max Limit of 20 participants/ Volunteer Helpers are Needed- Contact Angie @ 319-334-6711/ Cost: $20 per kid- Register @ the Falcon Civic Center
RIVER’SEDGE AVAILBALE FOR HITTING & THROWING YEAR-ROUND ~ CALL 319-332-1525
Are you looking for something FUN to do?!?!? Head over to River’sEDGE & Hit & ThrowSTAFFED HOURS: Monday- Friday 3:30-8pm, Saturday & Sunday 10am- 4pm. Reminder: You must pick up the cages and equipment you use, shut off lights & doors, and shut down the simulators when you are finished using them. If this is not done, your 24hr access may be stripped. Thank you.
INDEE BARK PARK
Park Address: 1305 5th Ave NE, Independence (next to the Falcon Civic Center) All dogs must be up to date on vaccines. Like the Indee Bark Park on Facebook. Reminder: Yearly permit is only $25 (w/ a copy of vaccination records) or Day Passes only $3 per dog per time ~ Purchase at the Falcon Civic Center ~
Independence Parks & Recreation Department- Facilities Information
1. Falcon Civic Center HOURS:
Monday- Friday 5am- 8pm, Saturday 8am- 4pm, Sunday 12-4pm
Lowest membership rates in Buchanan County are at the Falcon Civic Center: 1 YEAR- Family $175/ Adult $130/ Student $100/ Senior $100 (24HR ACCESS AVAILABLE for $25- inquire at the front desk)// 6 MONTH- Family $100/ Adult $80/ Student $65/ Senior $65// 3 MONTH- Family $65/ Adult $50/ Student $40/ Senior $40/
24HR Access available to Yearly Memberships for $25/ We run an APP Based system and you must have an updated smartphone for 24HR Access. Information at the front desk
2. River’sEDGE Staffed Hours:
Monday- Friday 3:30-8pm, Saturday & Sunday 10am- 4pm
24 Hour Access Available for purchase with Membership/ Call ahead to reserve a cage (319) 332-1525/ REMINDER for River’sEDGE Users: If you are a non-member and come with a member with 24 -hour access during staffed hours then you need to pay $3 admission. If you are a member but do not have a key fob and come with someone, who does YOU need to pay $1 admission
24HR Members- Remember to pick up your cages and shut off simulators and lights when exiting the building or your 24hr access may be stripped!!!