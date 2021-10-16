Our access system is an app-based system, so interested members must have an updated smartphone to download the app and use the system. Cost is only $25 on top of your yearly membership fee.
Falcon Civic Center yearly membership fees are $175 for family; $100 for students and seniors (age 60+); and $130 for adults.
Memberships and/or 24-hour access must be purchased at the Falcon Civic Center. Once paid, Bob will assist you with downloading the app and getting you added to the system.
If you are member with 24-hour access and would like to bring a friend, the breakdown of costs is $3 per adult non-member, $2 per student or senior non-member using 24-hr access with a friend who has 24-hour access. Cost is $1 per person who is a member but does not personally have 24-hour access and is coming with a member who does have 24-hour access.
A drop box is located at the front desk at the Falcon Civic Center.
24-hour access at River’sEDGE does NOT transfer to 24-hour access at the Falcon Civic Center or vice versa.
Fall Craft and Vendor Show
The annual fall craft and vendor show will be held on Saturday, October 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center. A variety of great handmade crafts – including sewing, woodworking, painted items, and baked goods – will be for sale as well as many vendors represented, including: cosmetics, Usborne Books, Tastefully Simple, Origami Owl, Isagenix, Norwex, Scentsy, Pampered Chef (performing cooking and product demonstrations all day), and Paparazzi. Pizza Ranch pizza (cheese, sausage, pepperoni, and cactus dessert) will be sold for lunch. Hope to see you there. Bring a friend and come on out!
RV Campground
The RV campground is open through November 1. Reservations may be made, and detailed information is available, by calling 319-440-0472.
Non-Paid Silver Cord Opportunities
Call Angie or Bob at 319-334-6711.
Pumpkin Decorating Contest
Be creative! Pumpkins can be carved, colored, painted, whatever! Direct message your picture with name and age to the Independence Parks & Recreation page on Facebook. Entries due by October 31. A winner will be announced on November 2. Winners will receive “sweet treats” from an area business still to be named. Pumpkins will be judged in three categories: Most Creative, Silliest Face, Scariest Face. Age groups are age 5 and under, 6-11 years, and 12 and up. Call IPRD at 319-334-6711 with questions.
Yoga Is Back at the Falcon Civic Center
Instructor Janet Buls, is offering a seven-week (13 sessions) yoga class on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from October 5 to November 18 in the Falcon Civic Center large meeting room. No class on Tuesday, November 2, due to the election. The Tuesday class will be focused on power and energizing, while the Thursday class will be more focused on flexibility and de-stressing. This will be a 45-minute class (6 to 6:45 p.m.). Mats will be available, but please feel free to bring your own. Cost is $40 for the entire class or $4 per drop-in. Register by calling 319-334-6711. Pay at the Falcon Civic Center.
River’sEDGE 2022 Baseball/Softball Teams
Now posted at River’sEDGE.
ROCFIT
Get ROC’D! A perfect balance of kickboxing and weight training, this class will help you get lean and lose weight. A free trial class will be on Wednesday, October 6, from 5 to 6 a.m. at River’sEDGE. A six-week session begins Monday, October 11, and ends on Thursday, November 18. Classes meet on Monday-Thursday from 5 to 6 a.m. at River’sEDGE. The instructor, Tiffany, may be reached at 319-404-5453. Cost for the class is $125 per person for four days per week or $75 for two days per week. Register with the instructor in class. River’sEDGE is located at 206 2nd Ave SW, Independence.
Tae Kwon Do at River’sEDGE
Little Dragons Tae Kwon Do for ages 4-6 is from 4:30 to 5 p.m. Tae Kwon Do classes for ages 7 and up will warm up at 4:45 p.m. and meet from 5 to 6 p.m. Starting September 13, Tae Kwon Do will be on Monday and Thursday nights and will continue monthly. Feel free to try a class or check it out! The cost is $25 a month! PLEASE NOTE: A $5 drop-in will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Register and pay at River’sEDGE. For more information, contact Master Tim Main at 319-361-3190 or visit their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance Of Independence, Iowa.
Master Tim arrives at 4:45 p.m. to warm up. Classes offer conditioning, self-defense, and each individual a great opportunity to promote self-discipline and self-esteem as well as teaching the participants nurturing and self-confidence. Little Dragons Tae Kwon Do is geared toward a half-hour and is better suited for shorter attention spans. Option for all kids under 6. If you are 6 years old, you may choose between Little Dragons or our regular TKD class. Little Dragons is a prep program and created specifically for preschool and early elementary age children. Tae Kwon Do techniques include strikes, kicks, blocks, and stances as well as self-defense. For the younger kids, it also includes some training on balance, focus, flexibility, and development of fine motor skills. Register and pay at River’sEDGE.
Main’s Peak Performance Tae Kwon Do- regular classes meet on Monday & Thursday evenings from 5-6pm at River’sEDGE. Master Tim will be arriving at River’sEDGE at 4:45pm to warm-up each night. TKD offers conditioning, self-defense, and each individual a great opportunity to promote self-discipline and self-esteem as well as teaching the participants nurturing and self-confidence.
IPRD K-6 Flag Football Leagues
Flag football games are underway on Thursday nights at the complex. If your child is registered and hasn’t yet been contacted by a coach, call the Falcon Civic Center at 319-334-6711. Leagues are open to boys and girls in K-6 this school year. Grades for K-1 ended October 14. Games for Grades 2-3 and 4-6 run through October 28. Paid referee positions are available. Contact Bob at 319-334-6711.
IPRD Youth Basketball Information
IPRD youth basketball is coming soon! For grades 1-2, we do have a coach and WILL be offering a basketball program for this age group. Details are being discussed and information will be available once it has been determined.
Basketball will be offered to boys currently in grades 3-4. Players will be divided into teams, assigned a volunteer coach, and scheduled to play games. Practices are arranged by the volunteer coaches. Games are played on Saturday mornings beginning around 9 a.m. Registration deadline is October 23, so we can divide teams and begin practices. The games will run from November 13 to December 18 and are typically played at the Falcon Civic Center. The cost is $45 per child (includes a team shirt). Register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center. If you would like to volunteer to coach, please contact Angie or Bob at 319-334-6711. Great Silver Cord opportunity!
Girls’ basketball for grades 3-6 is handled through the Independence Girls Club Basketball.
Boys’ basketball for grades 5-6 is handled through the Independence Boys Club Basketball.
Information concerning Independence Youth Club Basketball may be obtained by calling the high school coaches, or follow social media (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram).
If you see information about youth basketball in Independence, please share this and more.
River’sEDGE Available for Hitting/Throwing
Available year-round. Call 319-332-1525. Reminder: You must pick up the cages and equipment you use, shut off lights, close doors, and shut down the simulators when you are finished. If this is not done, your 24-hour access may be stripped. Staffed hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, 3:30 to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.
INDEE BARK PARK
The park is located at 1305 5th Avenue NE, Independence (next to the Falcon Civic Center). All dogs must be up-to-date on vaccines. Like the Indee Bark Park on Facebook. A yearly permit is only $25 (with a copy of vaccination records). Day passes are $3 per dog per visit. Purchase at the Falcon Civic Center.
Cross-Training Combo Classes
This class meets on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 5:45 to 6:30 a.m. at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Janet Buls is the instructor. Focus on cardio, flexibility, balance, and intervals of strength training. All levels of fitness are welcome. The instructor works with the class and moves at each individual’s pace, so everyone is successful. Check with your physician before beginning this exercise program. The cost is $30 per month or $4 per drop-in. Register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center.
Park Shelter Rentals
Most of the open-air shelters located in the parks throughout Independence are available on a first come, first serve basis. Typically, if you hang a sign stating your name and the date and time you are using the shelter, the public is generally respectful. If you would like to rent the band shell located in Riverwalk Parks, please call Bob at 319-334-6711.
IPRD Facilities Information
Falcon Civic Center October hours:
- Monday-Thursday, 5 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 5 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, closed
Lowest membership rates in Buchanan County are at the Falcon Civic Center:
- One year: family, $175; adult, $130; student, $100; senior, $100
- Six months: family, $100; adult, $80; student, $65; senior, $65
- Three months: family, $65; adult, $50; student, $40; senior, $40
River’sEDGE October staffed hours:
- Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, 3:30-8 p.m.; Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, closed
24-hour access available for purchase with membership. Call 319-332-1525.
REMINDER for River’sEDGE users: If you are a non-member and come with a member with 24-hour access during staffed hours, you need to pay $3 admission. If you are a member but do not have a key fob and come with someone who does, you need to pay $1 admission
24-hour members: Remember to pick up your cages and shut off simulators and lights when exiting the building or your 24-hour access may be stripped!