ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A SUMMER JOB??? The Independence Parks & Recreation Department is HIRING to start SOON!!! The Independence Parks & Recreation Department is an equal opportunity employer, M/F/Disability/Veteran. We are HIRING qualified, motivated, and energetic individuals interested in working with and serving children and adults in recreational type settings as well as those individuals with the desire to enhance the parks system through a variety of beautification projects including mowing and trimming. Seasonal Job Opportunities include: PARKS, CEMETERY & RV CAMPGROUND- Landscape & Facilities Maintenance, Mowers, Trimmers// AQUATIC CENTER- Lifeguards, Swim Lessons Instructors, Water Slide Attendants, Front Desk Attendants, and Concessions Workers// FALCON CIVIC CENTER & RIVER’SEDGE- Front Desk Attendants// BASEBALL & SOFTBALL COMPLEX- Field Crew, Umpires, Concessions Manager, Griller, and Attendants// To APPLY for a position with our department, applications are available at the Falcon Civic Center. Questions may be directed to the IPRD Director @ 319-334-6711 or email bobiprd@independenceia.org FYI… Bob will be calling applicants this week to set up interviews and touch base with returning employees. We will also have a lifeguard hiring meeting at the High School in May and will contact those people directly about that meeting once it is scheduled. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to get everything up and running for this summer.
LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATION CLASSES OFFERED…
Jill Duckett WILL be offering lifeguard certification & re-certification class in Independence in MAY prior to the Aquatic Center opening for the 2022 Summer Season. We are finalizing details now, if you would like to get certified with Jill, and plan on working at the Independence Aquatic Center, please contact Angie @ 319-334-6711 or via email @ angieiprd@independenceia.org and she will pass the information on to you. If you are taking a certification class or have recently gotten certified, let us know… WE HIRE ALL CERTIFIED LIFEGUARDS!!!!
IPRD SUMMER BALL LEAGUES…
REGISTRATION DEADLINE for 2022 IPRD SUMMER BALL LEAGUES WAS EXTENDED to SATURDAY, APRIL 23rd @ the Falcon Civic Center. As of Monday, April 25th- A $5 late fee will per charged per child for those who register for IPRD Summer Ball this week. Registration accepted at the Falcon Civic Center.
T-Ball is coed and open to children who are 4 years old or will turn 4 years old by April 15th and those entering Kindergarten in the 2022-23 school year. The cost is $35 +$5 late fee per child (includes a shirt), register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center. The volunteer coaches arrange practices… BTW, we need volunteers to coach the great kids in this league!! Games are typically played on Friday evenings @ 5:15pm from 5/20-6/24 at the Independence Baseball/ Softball Complex. Girls Coach-Pitch is open to girls currently in kindergarten or 1st grade (2021-22 school year) & Boys Coach-Pitch is open to boys currently in kindergarten or 1st grade (2021-22 school year). The cost is $40 + $5 late fee per child (includes a team shirt) register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center. Practices are arranged by the volunteer coaches… YES, we need volunteers to coach in each of these leagues also 😉 Call 319-334-6711 with questions. Girls Minors is open to girls currently in 2nd or 3rd grade (2021-22 school year). Games are played on Mondays & Wednesday evenings after 5pm at the Complex from May 23- June 29. Practices are arranged by volunteer coaches… interested? Call Angie @ 319-334-6711!! Cost is $50 + $5 late fee per girl and includes a shirt and visor, register, and pay at the Falcon Civic Center. Boys Minors is open to boys currently in 2nd or 3rd grade (2021-22 school year). Games are played on Tuesday & Thursday evenings after 5pm at the Complex from May 24- June 30. Practices are arranged by volunteer coaches… NEEDED… Interested? GREAT!! Call Angie @ 319-334-6711!! Cost is $50 + $5 late fee per boy and includes a shirt and hat, register, and pay at the Falcon Civic Center. Girls Majors is open to girls currently in 4th, 5th or 6th grade (2021-22 school year). Games are played on Mondays & Wednesday evenings after 5pm at the Complex from May 23- June 29. Practices are arranged by volunteer coaches… Interested? Perfect… Call Angie @ 319-334-6711!! Cost is $60 + $5 late fee per girl and includes a shirt and visor, register, and pay at the Falcon Civic Center. Boys Majors is open to boys currently in 4th, 5th or 6th grade (2021-22 school year). Games are played on Tuesday & Thursday evenings after 5pm at the Complex from May 24- June 30. Practices are arranged by volunteer coaches… NEEDED… Interested? GREAT!! Call Angie @ 319-334-6711!! Cost is $60 + $5 late fee per boy and includes a shirt and hat, register, and pay at the Falcon Civic Center.
RE/IHS/WaMaC 7th Grade Girls Softball is open to current 7th grade girls (2021-22 school year). Registration Deadline is May 1st, 2022, at the Falcon Civic Center. Games are typically played M-W-F @ 9am through June with home games played at the Independence Baseball/ Softball Complex and the girls are bused to away games. Cost: $100 per girl if not playing RE or $25 if playing RE. Coaches for this team are hired by the Independence Community School District.
Swimming Registration began on April 1st @ the Falcon Civic Center!!!
FCC APRIL HOURS- Monday- Thursday 5am- 8pm, Friday 5am- 7pm, Saturday 10am- 4pm, Sunday CLOSED
Registration for Group Swim Lessons, Aquatic Center Season Passes, and Party Shelter Rentals (Swim Team Registration is handled online & the list of lifeguards willing to teach privates will be available to the public on May 28th.) PLEASE NOTE: There is NO Deadline for registering for group swim lessons, however classes have limited space and will close as they fill up!! HURRY SPACE IS LIMITED!! Infant & Toddler Swim Lessons IS NOW FULL!!
THE INDEPENDENCE SWIM TEAM INFORMATION PACKET IS AVAILABLE FOR YOU TO PICK UP AT THE FALCON CIVIC CENTER or contact the Swim Team Manager, Cheryl Sill, @ sillfam6@gmail.com
24HR ACCESS to the FALCON CIVIC CENTER AVAILABLE TO YEARLY MEMBERS… Falcon Civic Center Hours: Mon-Thurs 5am-8pm, Fri 5am- 7pm, Sat- 10am- 4pm Our access system is an APP based system, so interested members must have an updated smartphone to download the app and use the system. Cost is only $25 (one-time fee w/ paid in full yearly membership) on top of your Yearly Membership Fee
Falcon Civic Center Yearly Membership Fees:
Family $190 Adult $145 Student & Seniors (60+) $115
Memberships and/or 24HR access must be purchased at the Falcon Civic Center. Once paid and the form filled out completely, Bob will email you the link (from POSTMASTER, not from BOB BEATTY) to download the APP.
If you are member with 24HR access and would like to bring a friend who does not have 24HR access, the cost is:
- $4 per person regardless of membership status. You must be at least 16 years of age to come alone or if you are under 16 years of age, you must come with a responsible adult.
Drop box for admission is located @ the front desk at the Falcon Civic Center.
24HR access at the Falcon Civic Center does NOT transfer to 24HR access at River’sEDGE or vice versa. You must purchase separately. REMEMBER YOU ARE ON CAMERA!!!!
River’sEDGE Staffed Hours: Monday- Friday 3:30-8pm/ Saturday & Sunday 10am- 4pm
24HR Access to River’sEDGE Available to MEMBERS for a one-time $25 fee!!!
YOU ARE ON CAMERA!! Call 319-332-1525 for details, leave a message and Lucas will return your phone call or stop by River’sEDGE during staffed hours.
Independence Stingrays Swim Team
There are hard copy packets available for pick up at the Falcon Civic Center for NEW swimmers or contact Swim Team Manager, Cheryl Sill @ sillfam6@gmail.com The 2022 swim team registration link: https://cui.active.com/sports-reg/login... If you missed the parents registration meeting on April 13th, you will need link you will need to register/pay for your returning swimmer. Please note that an email was sent to all 2021 families last week with practice & meet schedules & parent handbook.
Do you LOVE being in the pool? Then the Independence Stingrays Swim Team is looking for you!
The Stingrays Swim Team is open to all area boys and girls ages 4-18 that have a basic ability to swim. Come let us help you improve your swimming skills and join in the fun of both individual & team competition.
Summer Season: May 31- July 9, 2022
Practices: Practice is held in the mornings, at the Independence Aquatic Center, and will begin as soon as school is out for the year. Coach will contact you with practice schedule.
Swim Meets: Tues/Thurs/Sat. 7 meets, starting June 9.
Equipment: Swimsuit (Females must have a one-piece suit), goggles, (swim cap — optional)
- New swimmers are required to try out for the team and arrangements can be made during registration with the coach/team managers.
Cost: $104.00/swimmer Park/Rec fee + $41.60/swimmer to USA/Iowa Swimming (reduced USA/Iowa Swim fee of $5.52/swimmer for qualifying swimmers, call for info – Cheryl Sill/319-270-4968.)
If you have questions or would like more information?
Please feel free to contact: Cheryl Sill — 319-270-4968 @ sillfam6@gmail.com Jessie Lehs – 319-961-7955, or Brooke Reed – brookereed11@gmail.com.
- Find us on Facebook: Independence Stingrays Other local Big Six Swim Teams are LaPorte City & Oelwein.
INDEE BARK PARK
2022 Dog Tags are available @ the Falcon Civic Center. Park Address: 1305 5th Ave NE, Independence (next to the Falcon Civic Center) All dogs must be up to date on vaccines. Like and Follow the Indee Bark Park on Facebook. Reminder: Yearly permit is only $25 (w/ a copy of vaccination records) or Day Passes only $3 per dog per day. Purchase at the Falcon Civic Center. Dog Behavior Training w/ Robin MacFarlane- Indee Bark Park on Saturday, May 14th @ 1-2:30pm. Join this fun and interactive class to learn new tricks and improve your dog’s behavior. Cost is $30 per dog, payable at the Falcon Civic Center. Call 319-334-6711 with questions. Detailed information flier available at the Falcon Civic Center or click on the event on Facebook.
CROSS-TRAINING
PLEASE NOTE: CROSS-TRAINING IN APRIL will only meet 9 times (Janet will be gone on April 21- May 1) therefore the cost of this class for the month of April will be $22 for the entire month or $4 drop-in.
This fitness class meets on M-W-F from 5:45-6:30am at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Janet Buls is the instructor for this class. Focus is on cardio, flexibility, balance, & intervals of strength training. All levels of fitness are welcome. The instructor works with the class and moves at everyone’s pace, so everyone is successful. Check with your physician before beginning this exercise program. The cost is $30 per month or $4 per drop-in. Register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center.
MAIN’S PEAK PERFORMANCE TAE KWON DO & LITTLE DRAGONS TAE KWON DO WITH MASTER MAIN
Tae Kwon Do will be on Monday and Thursday nights with Little Dragons (4–6-year-olds) from 4:30-5pm and TKD (7yrs & up) @ 4:45-5pm warm-up and class 5-6pm. Classes will continue monthly. Feel free to try a class or check it out! The cost is $25 a month! PLEASE NOTE: A $5 drop-in will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Register and pay at River’sEDGE. For more information, contact Master Tim Main @ 319-361-3190 or visit their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance Of Independence, Iowa
Class Descriptions:
Little Dragons Tae Kwon Do- This class is geared towards a half hour and is better suited for shorter attention span. Option for all kids under 6, if you are 6 years old, you may choose between Little Dragons or our regular TKD Class. Little Dragons is a prep program and created specifically for pre-school and early elementary age children. Tae Kwon Do techniques including strikes, kicks, blocks, and stances as well as self-defense. For the younger kids, it also includes some training on balance, focus, flexibility, and development of fine motor skills. Register and pay at River’sEDGE.
Main’s Peak Performance Tae Kwon Do- regular classes meet on Monday & Thursday evenings from 5-6pm at River’sEDGE. Master Tim will be arriving at River’sEDGE at 4:45pm to warm-up each night. TKD offers conditioning, self-defense, and everyone a great opportunity to promote self-discipline and self-esteem as well as teaching the participants nurturing and self-confidence.
BIRTHDAY PARTY RENTALS
- The Gym at the Falcon Civic Center is available for you to rent for your child’s birthday party!! We have sports equipment (including basketball, kickball, soccer, wiffleball, football, and more) available from the front desk for you to play with during your party! Parties may only be scheduled during our regular hours of operation on Saturdays or Sundays. The Birthday Party Rental is $100 for a 2 ½ hours @ the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Call 319-334-6711 to reserve.
- The River’sEDGE Large Room is available to rent for gatherings. Cost is $30 per hour/ per day with a max daily rental fee of $200. If you would like to set-up the day prior to your rental, there will be an additional $50 charge. Renters are responsible for all set-up, tear-down, and clean-up. Call Lucas @ 319-332-1525 to discuss options, take a tour or to book your rental.
RV CAMPGROUND- Opened April 1st Call 319-334-6711 or 319-440-0472 to RESERVE
Sponsorship Opportunities Available… Looking for businesses to Sponsor our IPRD Summer Ball Teams!! Call 319-334-6711
Youth Baseball Softball Tournaments to be held at the Independence Baseball/ Softball Complex this Summer- Contact Bob @ 319-334-6711 if you have a team and would like more information.
Branching Out is a Great Community Betterment Program~ Volunteer Today!!
Park Shelters including the Aquatic Center Party Shelter & Community Band Shell are available for community use!!
Community Gardens located in the Community Orchard & available to rent- ASK US ABOUT THESE!!!