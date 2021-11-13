Falcon Civic Center November Hours: Monday- Friday 5am- 8pm/ Saturday 8am- 4pm/ Sunday 12noon- 4pm
24HR ACCESS to the FALCON CIVIC CENTER NOW AVAILABLE TO YEARLY MEMBERS…
Our access system is an APP based system, so interested members must have an updated smartphone to download the app and use the system. Cost is only $25 (one-time fee w/ paid in full yearly membership) on top of your Yearly Membership Fee
Falcon Civic Center Yearly Membership Fees:
Family $175 Student & Seniors (60+) $100
Adult $130
Memberships and/or 24HR access must be purchased at the Falcon Civic Center. Once paid and the form filled out completely, Bob will email you the link to download the app and get added to the system.
If you are member with 24HR access and would like to bring a friend the breakdown of costs is below:
$3 per adult non-member/ $2 per student or senior non-member using 24hr access with a friend who has 24HR access
$1 per person who is a member but does not personally have 24HR access and is coming with a member who does have 24HR access
Drop box is located @ the front desk at the Falcon Civic Center.
24HR access at River’sEDGE does NOT transfer to 24HR access at the Falcon Civic Center or vice versa.
River’sEDGE November Staffed Hours: Monday- Thursday 3:30-8pm/ Friday Closed/ Saturday & Sunday 10am- 4pm
24HR Access to River’sEDGE Available to MEMBERS!!!
Call 319-332-1525 for details or stop by River’sEDGE during staffed hours.
INDEPENDENCE PARKS & RECREATION YOUTH BASKETBALL INFO…
If your son is registered for IPRD 3r & 4th Grade Boys Basketball and has NOT been contacted by a coach, please call 319-334-6711 and we would be happy to pass the coaches’ contact information to you.
1st & 2nd Grade Basketball... Offered by the IPRD @ Taught by Jason Keninger. This clinic is offered to boys and girls currently in 1st or 2nd grade and will run on the following dates: November 1st, 8th, 15th & 22nd. 1st Graders will meet at the Falcon Civic Center Gym on Mondays @ 5:30-6:15pm and 2nd Graders will meet on Mondays @ 6:30-7:15pm at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Each child will receive a basketball for participating in this program.
Kindergarten Basketball… NOTE: A parent has contacted us about running a Kindergarten Basketball Clinic and we will pass the information on to you once the details have been determined. LIKE US on Facebook @ Independence Parks & Recreation Department
IPRD 3rd & 4th Grade Boys Basketball... Players have been divided on teams, assigned a volunteer coach, and scheduled to play games. Practices are arranged by the volunteer coaches. Games are played on Saturday Mornings beginning around 8:30am. We are NO longer accepting registrations for this league. The season will play games from Saturday, November 20- December 18th and are typically played at the Falcon Civic Center.
Basketball Refs and Scorekeepers are NEEDED… If interested, please call Bob at 319-334-6711.
3rd, 4th, 5th & 6th Grade Girls Basketball is handled through Independence Girls Club Basketball. 5th & 6th Grade Boys Basketball is handled through Independence Boys Club Basketball. Information concerning Independence Youth Club Basketball may be obtained by calling the High School Coaches or follow social media (Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram).
If you see information about Youth Basketball Information in Independence... Please Share this and more
ROCFIT… ANOTHER SESSION BEGINS WITH A FREE CLASS ON NOVEMBER 24TH…
Get ROC’D!! A perfect balance of kickboxing and weight training. This class will help you get lean and lose weight. The 6-Week Session begins on Monday, October 11th and ends on Thursday, November 18th. Classes meet on Monday- Thursday from 5am- 6am @ River’sEDGE. Instructor: Tiffany @ 319-404-5453. River’sEDGE is located @ 206 2nd Ave SW, Independence. The NEXT Session of ROCFIT will begin with a FREE TRIAL CLASS on Wednesday, November 24th and the 6-week Session will run on Mondays- Thursdays @ 5-6am @ River’sEDGE from November 29- January 6th. The cost is $125 per person 4 days per week or $75 per person 2 days per week. Please pay the Instructor in class.
MAIN’S PEAK PERFORMANCE TAE KWON DO & LITTLE DRAGONS TAE KWON DO WITH MASTER MAIN
Tae Kwon Do will be on Monday and Thursday nights with Little Dragons (4–6-year-olds) from 4:30-5pm and TKD (7 years & up) @4:45-5pm warm-up and class 5-6pm. Classes will continue monthly. Feel free to try a class or check it out! The cost is $25 a month! PLEASE NOTE: A $5 drop-in will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Register and pay at River’sEDGE. For more information; contact Master Tim Main @ 319-361-3190 or visit their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance Of Independence, Iowa
Class Descriptions:
Little Dragons Tae Kwon Do- This class is geared towards a half hour and is better suited for shorter attention span. Option for all kids under 6, if you are 6 years old, you may choose between Little Dragons or our regular TKD Class. Little Dragons is a prep program and created specifically for pre-school and early elementary age children. Tae Kwon Do techniques including strikes, kicks, blocks, and stances as well as self-defense. For the younger kids, it also includes some training on balance, focus, flexibility, and development of fine motor skills. Register and pay at River’sEDGE.
Main’s Peak Performance Tae Kwon Do- regular classes meet on Monday & Thursday evenings from 5-6pm at River’sEDGE. Master Tim will be arriving at River’sEDGE at 4:45pm to warm-up each night. TKD offers conditioning, self-defense, and each individual a great opportunity to promote self-discipline and self-esteem as well as teaching the participants nurturing and self-confidence.
YOGA AT THE FALCON CIVIC CENTER!!!
Instructor, Janet Buls, is offering Yoga on Tuesday & Thursday evenings from October 5th- November 18th in the Falcon Civic Center large meeting room. Tuesday class will be focused on power and energizing while Thursday class will be more focused on flexibility and de-stress. This will be a 45-minute class and will run from 6-6:45pm in the large meeting room at the Falcon Civic Center. Mats will be available, but please feel free to bring your own. Cost is $4 per drop-in. Pay at the Falcon Civic Center.
RIVER’SEDGE AVAILBALE FOR HITTING & THROWING YEAR-ROUND ~ CALL 319-332-1525
STAFFED HOURS: Monday- Thursday 3:30-8pm, Friday Closed, Saturday & Sunday 10am- 4pm. Reminder: You must pick up the cages and equipment you use, shut off lights & doors, and shut down the simulators when you are finished using them. If this is not done, your 24hr access may be stripped. Thank you. THURSDAY NIGHT BAGS LEAGUE TO BEGIN NOVEMBER 18th- Call 319-332-1525 to sign-up.
INDEE BARK PARK
Park Address: 1305 5th Ave NE, Independence (next to the Falcon Civic Center) All dogs must be up to date on vaccines. Like the Indee Bark Park on Facebook. Reminder: Yearly permit is only $25 (w/ a copy of vaccination records) or Day Passes only $3 per dog per time ~ Purchase at the Falcon Civic Center ~
CROSS TRAINING COMBO CLASSES OFFERED IN THE MORNINGS @ THE FCC
This class meets on M-W-F from 5:45-6:30am at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Janet Buls is the instructor for this class. Focus on cardio, flexibility, balance, & intervals of strength training. All levels of fitness are welcome. The instructor works with the class and moves at each individual’s pace, so everyone is successful. Check with your physician before beginning this exercise program. The cost is $30 per month or $4 per drop-in. Register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center.
Independence Parks & Recreation Department- Facilities Information
