The RV campground is open through November 1. Reservations may be made, and detailed information available by calling the park hosts at 319-440-0472. We would love to have you stay with us.
The Independence Aquatic Center will remain OPEN through Sunday, August 22. As of Monday, August 23, the aquatic center will be CLOSED for the 2021 season.
Fall Employment Opportunities at IPRD
The Independence Parks Department is looking to hire one or two seasonal park maintenance workers to start as soon as possible. Duties include mowing and trimming throughout the city parks. The City of Independence is an equal opportunity employer, M/F/disability/veteran applications available at the Falcon Civic Center (1305 5th Avenue NE, Independence) or at www.independenceia.com. If you have questions or for more information, call 319-334-6711 or email Bob at bobiprd@indytel.com.
Non-paid Silver Cord opportunities. Call Angie or Bob at 319-334-6711.
Main’s Peak Performance Tae Kwon Do and Little Dragons Tae Kwon Do With Master Main
Tae kwon do will meet on Monday, August 23; Thursday, August 26; Monday, August 30; Thursday, September 2; Tuesday, and September 7. In August, classes will run from 4:45 to 6 p.m. at River’sEDGE. After September 1, Little Dragons will go from 4:30 to 5 p.m. for ages 4-6. Classes for ages 7 and up will warm-up at 4:45 p.m. and meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at River’sEDGE. Starting September 13, Tae kwon do will be on Monday and Thursday nights and will continue monthly. Feel free to try a class or check it out! The cost is $25 a month! PLEASE NOTE: A $5 drop-in fee will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Register and pay at River’sEDGE. For more information, contact Master Tim Main at 319-361-3190 or visit their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance of Independence, Iowa.
Main’s Peak Performance Tae Kwon Do regular classes meet on Monday and Thursday evenings from 5 to 6 p.m. at River’sEDGE. Master Tim will arrive at River’sEDGE at 4:45 p.m. to warm-up each night. TKD offers conditioning, self-defense, and each individual a great opportunity to promote self-discipline and self-esteem as well as teaching the participants nurturing and self-confidence.
Little Dragons Tae Kwon Do is geared toward a half-hour, and is better suited for shorter attention spans. Option for all kids under age 6. If you are 6 years old, you may choose between Little Dragons or our regular TKD class. Little Dragons is a prep program and created specifically for preschool and early elementary age children. Tae kwon do techniques include strikes, kicks, blocks, and stances as well as self-defense. For the younger kids, it also includes some training on balance, focus, flexibility, and development of fine motor skills. Register and pay at River’sEDGE.
River’sEDGE Available for Hitting and Throwing Year-Round
Call 319-332-1525.
Reminder: You must pick up the cages and equipment you use, shut off lights, close doors, and shut down the simulators when you are finished using them. If this is not done, your 24-hour access may be stripped. Thank you.
IPRD K-6 Grade Flag Football Leagues
Leagues are open to boys and girls entering grades K-6 (2021-22 school year). Games will be played on Thursday evenings at the complex from September 16 to October 14 or 21. Volunteer coaches for these leagues will be expected to run their own practices through the season. All children registered will be placed on teams and assigned to a volunteer coach. If you would like to become a volunteer coach, please contact the IPRD at 319-334-6711.
- Kindergarten/grade 1: 5:15 to 6 p.m. at the complex
- Grades 2-3: 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. at the complex
- Grades 4-5: 6:15 to 7 p.m. and/or 7 to 7:45 p.m. at the complex
Practice days, times, and locations are determined by the volunteer coaches.
Leagues fees are:
- Kindergarten/grade 1: five weeks, $30 per child
- Grades 2-6: six weeks, $45 per child
All fees include a team shirt to keep. Register at the Falcon Civic Center by August 28. Payment is due in full at the time of registration. Paid referee positions are available. Contact Bob at 319-334-6711.
Fall Craft and Vendor Show on Oct. 16
The annual fall craft and vendor show will be held on Saturday, October 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center. A variety of great handmade crafts, as well as a variety of product vendors, will be at this show. Limited booth space is available. A booth consists of an 8x8-foot space and includes one 8-foot table and two folding chairs. The cost is $35 per booth, and another $7.50 if you would like an additional table. Contact Angie at 319-334-6711.
Co-Ed Adult Softball League at the Complex
We would like more teams to participate in our upcoming co-ed softball league on Wednesday nights. Cost is $100 plus a $100 refundable umpire deposit. Register your team by calling Lucas at River’sEDGE at 319-332-1525.
Adult Co-Ed Flag Football League
Monday night football games will be played under the lights at the complex! This quick league runs for four weeks from August 30 through September 27 beginning after 6 p.m. The cost is $40 per team. Register your team at the Falcon Civic Center. Teams need to consist of adults at least 18 years of age. Feel free to call the Falcon Civic Center at 319-334-6711 for more details.
Indee Bark Park
Located just west of the Falcon Civic Center, a yearly permit is only $25 (copy of vaccination records required). Day passes are $3 per dog per time. Purchase at the Falcon Civic Center.
Cross Training Combo Classes at the FCC
This class meets on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 5:45 to 6:30 a.m. at the Falcon Civic Center gym. Janet Buls is the instructor. Focus on cardio, flexibility, balance, and intervals of strength training. All levels of fitness are welcome. The instructor works with the class and moves at each individual’s pace, so everyone is successful. Check with your physician before beginning this exercise program. The cost is $30 per month or $4 per drop-in. Register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center.
Open Play Kickball at the Complex
Remember kickball as a kid? We are bringing it back! Let’s play and have fun! No need to put a team together. We will pick NEW teams from those who come out to play each night! Our goal is to play 8-on-8, but we will play those we have each night! Players need to be at least 16 years of age. Teams will call their own games, so no officials needed. All games will be played at the Independence Baseball/Softball Complex. We will meet to play games on Sunday nights beginning at 7 p.m. The duration each night will be determined by the number of men and women on the field. The game ball will be provided by the IPRD. Call Lucas at 319-332-1525 to add your name to the list of players. The cost is $5 per person. Play as much as you like. The season will run September 5-26.
River’sEDGE Fall Baseball and Softball Leagues
Accepting teams (NOT INDIVIDUALS) for 10U, 11U, 12U (games played on Saturdays), and 13U baseball leagues (games played on Sundays) and 10U and 12U (games played on Sundays) softball leagues. Contact Bob at the Falcon Civic Center 319-334-6711 for information. Cost is $350 per team, and games will begin August 21/22 at the Independence Baseball/Softball Complex.
Park Shelter Rentals
Most of the open-air shelters located in the parks throughout Independence are available on a first come, first serve basis. Typically, if you hang a sign stating your name and the date and time you are using the shelter, the public is generally respectful. If you would like to rent the band shell located in Riverwalk Parks, please call Bob at 319-334-6711.
Independence Parks & Recreation Department Facilities Information
Falcon Civic Center August Hours
- Monday-Thursday, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 12 to 4 p.m.; Sunday, closed.
Lowest membership rates in Buchanan County are at the Falcon Civic Center.
- One-year: family, $175; adult, $130; student, $100; senior, $100
- Six-month: family, $100; adult, $80; student, $65; senior, $65
- Three-month: family, $65; adult, $50; student, $40; senior, $40
River’sEDGE Staffed August Hours
- Monday and Thursday 3:30 to 8 p.m.
Twenty-four-hour access available for purchase with membership. Call ahead to reserve a cage at 319-332-1525.
REMINDER for River’sEDGE users: If you are a non-member and come with a member with 24-hour access during staffed hours, you need to pay $3 admission. If you are a member but do not have a key fob and come with someone who does, YOU need to pay $1 admission.
Twenty-four-hour members: Remember to pick up your cages and shut off simulators and lights when exiting the building or your 24-hour access may be stripped!