The 24HR Access System has been changed to an APP-based system at River’sEDGE. Original key fobs that were given out prior to 2023 will no longer work. All memberships must be renewed and paid in full at River’sEDGE to receive 24HR Access. River’sEDGE TEAM YEARLY MEMBERSHIPS- $150 Single, $175 Duo, $200 Family & River’sEDGE NON-TEAM YEARLY MEMBERSHIPS- $155 Single, $180 Duo, $210 Family. A staff person will be available at River’sEDGE after 3pm during the week to assist with renewing memberships. Thank you in advance for your cooperation and understanding as we work to update the system.
ATTENTION MEMBERS & PATRONS of the FALCON CIVIC CENTER~
Winter weather means that our facility is a lot busier than it is during warmer seasons. This is especially true after school, on early out days, and non-school days. Please keep this in mind when you come out to walk in the gym. We have youth programs, rentals, and fitness classes that run in the gym which in turns shuts the gym down to public use at various times. Please feel free to call 319-334-6711 to check if the gym is open or when you are in the building you may look at the calendar at the front desk which typically lists the dates and times when the gym will be closed. Thank you in advance for your cooperation and understanding.
We are in the process of updating the 2023 Independence Parks & Recreation Department Activities Book. It will be released to the public this month. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to make this available.
YOGA- BEGINS ON MONDAY, JANUARY 9TH!
Yoga will be taught by Janet Buls and will run January 9th- February 15th in the large room at the Falcon Civic Center. We are offering a 6-week YOGA Class on Mondays & Wednesdays from 6-6:45pm. The Monday Class will be focused on power and energizing movements while the Wednesday Class will be more focused on flexibility and de-stress movements. Mats will be available, but please feel free to bring your own if you like. This class costs $40 or $4 drop-in per night. Register by calling the Falcon Civic Center @ 319-334-6711. Payment is due in full at the time of your 1st class.
CROSS-TRAINING @ THE FALCON CIVIC CENTER
Janet Buls is back teaching!! Classes will meet on Monday-Wednesday-Friday @ 5:45am-6:30am in the Gym at the Falcon Civic Center. Cost is $30 for 8 classes or $4 per drop-in. Register and pay at the front desk at the Falcon Civic Center. Please check with your physician before beginning this or any new exercise routine.
INDOOR SOCCER OFFERED FOR CHILDREN 4 & 5 YEARS OLD
This indoor soccer program is open to boys and girls 4 or 5 years old and includes very basic instruction of soccer through a variety of fun learning activities. Registration & payment will be accepted at the Falcon Civic Center until Thursday, 1/12/23 (1st night of the program) or until the max limit of 20 participants is reached (MAX LIMIT HAS BEEN REACHED & THE CLASS IS NOW FULL- WE ARE NO LONGER ACCEPTING REGISTRATIONS). Dates: THURSDAYS @ 5:15-6pm on January 12th, 19th, & 26th at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. This program provides an excellent Silver Cord Opportunity for High School Students!! If you are interested in helping with this program, please contact Angie @ 319-334-6711.
INDEE BARK PARK
Indee Bark Park Passes are available to purchase at the Falcon Civic Center. Park Address: 1305 5th Ave NE, Independence (next to the Falcon Civic Center) All dogs must be up to date on vaccines. Like and follow the Indee Bark Park on Facebook. Yearly permit is only $25 (w/ a copy of vaccination records) or Day Passes only $3 per dog per day. Purchase and pay at the Falcon Civic Center. Agility playground recently installed in the park.
ROCFIT- NEW Session Begins Soon!!!!
The current session will continue through Thursday, January 12th. Classes will meet Monday- Thursday from 5-6am @ Rver’sEDGE (206 2nd Ave SW, Independence).
A perfect balance of kickboxing and weight training. This class will help you get lean and lose weight & we would love to have you start your new year with us! The next 6-week session will kick off with a FREE TRIAL CLASS on Wednesday, January 18th @ 5am@ River’sEDGE. Classes will then officially begin the 6-week session on Monday, January 23rd and will run thru March 2nd. Classes will meet on Monday- Thursdays @ 5am- 6am @ River’sEDGE. Instructor: Tiffany 319-404-5453. Cost: $125 for 4 days, $100 for 3 days or $80 for 2 days per week. Register and pay with the instructor in class.
LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATION CLASSES
The lifeguard program provides participants with the knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize, and respond to aquatic emergencies. It also includes training in First Aid and CPR/AED for the Professional Rescuer. Must be at least 15years of age before the end of the course. All participants must attend all 3 days of the course to receive certification. To register online or view other certifications, visit www.recreation.uni.edu/certifications Lifeguard Certification Classes offered across the State of Iowa may be found online at the Iowa Parks & Recreation Association www.iapra.org
RIVERWALK PARKS- 18 HOLE DISC GOLF RE-DESIGN & EXPANSION
The local Disc Golf Group has raised $3,000, we are selling hole sponsors to help cover the cost of signs and concrete tee pads. There will be 2 levels of sponsorships- Hole Sponsor: $250 logo and name on tee box or Listed Sponsor: $100 name or business name listed on a sign at the beginning of the course. Contact Person: Bob Beatty 319-334-6711.
PICKLEBALL @ THE FALCON CIVIC CENTER
This is an opportunity for those who want to play Pickleball this winter… A pickleball court will be set-up in the Falcon Civic Center Gym on Thursdays at 9am. If you are not a member of the Falcon Civic Center- Cost is $3 per adult for admission to the FCC and FCC Members are free.
MAIN’S PEAK PERFORMANCE TAE KWON DO & LITTLE DRAGONS TAE KWON DO WITH MASTER MAIN
Classes held at 4:45-6:00PM on Monday and Thursday nights!
Cost $30 a month!
Thank You, Master Main
Tae Kwon Do (Regular Classes) will meet with Little Dragons (4–6-year-olds) from 4:30-5pm and TKD (7yrs & up) @ 4:45-5pm warm-up and class 5-6pm. PLEASE NOTE: A $5 drop-in will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Register and pay at River’sEDGE. For more information, contact Master Tim Main @ 319-361-3190 or visit their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance Of Independence, Iowa
1st & 2nd GRADE KICKBALL
Kickball has rules like t-ball but is played with a large ball that is rolled toward home plate instead of hitting it with a bat. Games are played for FUN and this is not an instructional program. This program is open to boys and girls in 1st or 2nd grade. Cost: $20~ register at the Falcon Civic Center. This program will meet on Thursdays, February 2nd, 9th, 16th & 23rd from 4:15-5pm at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. A 20-participant max limit has been set for this program due to gym space. Registration will close once the max limit is reached or the 1st night of class, whichever comes first.
DODGEBALL for 2nd-4th & 5th-6th GRADERS
We are offering 2 sessions on dodgeball for boys and girls- 2nd, 3rd & 4th grade session & 5th & 6th grade session. We will play in the large room at River’sEDGE. No instruction, just a chance to get together and PLAY!! Participants should wear tennis shoes. We will meet at River’sEDGE on 3 Tuesdays- March 7th, 14th & 21st from 4:30-5pm (2nd-4th grade) & 5-5:30pm (5th & 6th grade). Cost: $15 per child. Register and pay at River’sEDGE.
WIFFLEBALL for 4-5-6-year-olds
Open to boys and girls 4-6years of age with a max limit of 20 kids due to limited gym pace. Volunteer Helpers are needed- Contact Angie @ 319-334-6711. This program will meet on Thursdays, March 2nd, 9th & 16th at 5:15-6pm at the Falcon Civic Center. This program features fun times, learn wiffleball, skills & games. The cost is $20 per child, register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center.
NOT ONLY BIRTHDAY PARTY RENTALS…
- The Gym at the Falcon Civic Center is available for you to rent for your child’s birthday party!! We have sports equipment (including basketball, kickball, soccer, wiffleball, football, and more) available from the front desk for you to play with during your party! The Birthday Party Rental is $100 for a 2 ½ hours @ the Falcon Civic Center Gym. As of January 1st, 2023- Birthday Party Rental Fee will be $125 for 2 ½ hours. Call 319-334-6711 to reserve.
- The River’sEDGE Large Room (w/ a kitchenette) is available to rent for gatherings. Cost is $50 for one hour or less & $30 per hour if over a 1-hour rental/ per day with a max daily rental fee of $200. NOTE: Your rental time includes the time it takes to set-up, tear-down and clean-up. If you would like to set-up the day prior to your rental, there will be an additional $50 charge. Renters are responsible for all set-up, tear-down, and clean-up. Call the Falcon Civic Center 319-334-6711 to discuss options or to book your rental.
24HR ACCESS to the FALCON CIVIC CENTER AVAILABLE TO YEARLY MEMBERS… Falcon Civic Center Hours: Mon-Fri 6am-8pm, Sat 8am-4pm & Sun- 12-4pm
Our access system is an APP based system, so interested members must have an updated smartphone to download the app and use the system. Cost is only $25 (one-time fee w/ paid in full yearly membership) on top of your Yearly
Membership Fee
2023 Falcon Civic Center Yearly Membership Fees:
Family $215 Adult $155 Student & Seniors (60+) $130
Memberships and/or 24HR access must be purchased at the Falcon Civic Center. Once paid and the form filled out completely, Bob will email you the link (from POSTMASTER, not from BOB BEATTY) to download the APP.
If you are member with 24HR access and would like to bring a friend who does not have 24HR access, the cost is:
- $4 per person regardless of membership status. You must be at least 16 years of age to come alone or if you are under 16 years of age, you must come with a responsible adult. Drop box for admission is located @ the front desk at the Falcon Civic Center. 24HR access at the Falcon Civic Center does NOT transfer to 24HR access at River’sEDGE or vice versa. You must purchase separately. REMEMBER YOU ARE ON CAMERA!!!!
River’sEDGE CURRENTLY Staffed Hours- (May change due to lack of staffing): Monday, Wednesday & Thursday 3:30-8pm/ Saturday & Sunday 12-4pm/ We have recently hired Trenton Cabell as our new River’sEDGE/Complex Manager. We are excited to have him join the Parks & Recreation Department!! You may contact Trenton @ 319-332-1525 or via email @ trentoniprd@independenceia.org As we are in the process of transitioning, please call Judy @ 319-334-6711 if you would like to book a rental at River’sEDGE.
24HR Access to River’sEDGE Available to MEMBERS for a one-time $25 fee!!!
YOU ARE ON CAMERA!! You may call 319-332-1525, leave a message and we will return your phone call to set up a time for you to purchase a membership or add 24hr access.
2023 River’sEDGE Travel Teams Pre-Season Workouts will begin in January! Days & Times will be posted on Facebook Pages (River’sEDGE & Independence Parks & Rec) weekly. Contact River’sEDGE @ 319-332-1525 with questions.