Falcon Civic Center January Hours: Monday- Friday 5am- 8pm/ Saturday 8am- 4pm/ Sunday 12noon- 4pm
24HR ACCESS to the FALCON CIVIC CENTER AVAILABLE TO YEARLY MEMBERS… Our access system is an APP based system, so interested members must have an updated smartphone to download the app and use the system. Cost is only $25 (one-time fee w/ paid in full yearly membership) on top of your Yearly Membership Fee
Falcon Civic Center Yearly Membership Fees:
Family $190 Adult $145 Student & Seniors (60+) $115
Memberships and/or 24HR access must be purchased at the Falcon Civic Center. Once paid and the form filled out completely, Bob will email you the link (from POSTMASTER, not from BOB BEATTY) to download the app and get added to the system.
If you are member with 24HR access and would like to bring a friend who does not have 24HR access, the cost is:
$4 per person regardless of membership status. You must be at least 16 years of age to come alone or if you are under 16 years of age, you must come with a responsible adult.
Drop box for admission is located @ the front desk at the Falcon Civic Center.
24HR access at the Falcon Civic Center does NOT transfer to 24HR access at River’sEDGE or vice versa. You must purchase separately. Remember, you are on camera.
River’sEDGE January Staffed Hours: Monday- Friday 3:30-8pm/ Saturday & Sunday 10am- 4pm
24HR Access to River’sEDGE Available to MEMBERS for a one-time $25 fee!!!
Call 319-332-1525 for details, leave a message and Lucas will return your phone call or stop by River’sEDGE during staffed hours.
INDEPENDENCE PARKS & RECREATION YOUTH BASKETBALL INFO…
The kids playing in the 4th Grade Jesup Boys Basketball League have been invited to play at half-time of the Independence Varsity Boys Basketball Game vs Benton Community on Monday, January 24th (New date because 1/14 games were canceled due to weather) @ the High School. Coaches of that team have been contacted and they will be in contact with the players as well.
Kindergarten Basketball-THIS PROGRAM IS FULL & we are NO LONGER ACCEPTING REGISTRATIONS- Andy Hauber is offering a 2-day basketball clinic. This 2- Day Clinic will meet on Tuesday, February 8th from 5:45- 6:30pm at the Falcon Civic Center Gym and Tuesday, February 15th from 5:45-6:30pm at the Falcon Civic Center Gym.
1st & 2nd Grade Basketball- PLENTY OF ROOM, if your child would still like to PLAY- Offered by the IPRD @ Taught by Jason Keninger & Tom Michels. This clinic is offered to boys and girls currently in 1st or 2nd grade and will run on the following dates: February 7th, 14th, 21st, & 28th. 1st Graders will meet at the Falcon Civic Center Gym on Mondays @ 5:30-6:15pm and 2nd Graders will meet on Mondays @ 6:30-7:15pm at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. The cost is $20 and each child will receive a 1-day pass to the Falcon Civic Center for participating in this program. Register at the Falcon Civic Center, space is limited to 30 kids in each grade. Registration will close once the max limit is reached.
LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATION CLASSES OFFERED ACROSS IOWA…
Jill Duckett WILL be offering lifeguard certification in Independence prior to the Aquatic Center opening for the 2022 Summer Season. We will post information on Facebook as details are determined.
Do you want to join our Aquatic Center Team??? Find a Lifeguard Certification Class by searching any one or more of the following sites: www.iapra.org/aquatics.htm or www.uiu.edu/search-results.html?q=EXSS+183 or www.crgis.cedarrapids.org/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/splash.html or www.the-w.org/cert.aspx or www.recreation.uni.edu/certifications or www.recserv.uiowa.edu/certification-classes
2022 Independence Parks & Recreation Activities Guide is COMPLETE!!!
The 2022 IPRD Activities Guide is available online at www.independenceia.org Click on Park s& Rec and then click on Independence Activities Guide or hard copies have been delivered to the K-3rd graders in the Independence School and they are also available for the public to pick up from River’sEDGE and the Falcon Civic Center. A huge thank you to Carly Wayne @ C23 Graphic Designs and Print Express for helping us put out a great book!!!
YOGA WITH JANET BULS…
We are offering a 6-week YOGA class on Monday & Wednesday evenings at 6-6:45pm from January 24th- March 2nd in the large meeting room at the Falcon Civic Center. Monday classes will be focused on power and energizing movements while Wednesday classes will be more focused on flexibility and de-stress movements. Cost: $40 or $4 drop-in per night. Pay at the Falcon Civic Center. Register by calling 319-334-6711.
ROCFIT CLASSES~ NEW SESSION HAS BEGUN…
Get ROC’D!! A perfect balance of kickboxing and weight training. This class will help you get lean and lose weight!! The 6-week Session will run Mondays-Thursdays @ 5-6am @ River’sEDGE from January 17th- February 24th. River’sEDGE is located @ 206 2nd Ave SW, Independence. Our Instructor, Tiffany (319-404-5453), would be happy to meet you!! Cost- $125 for 4 days per week or $75 for 2 days per week. Register with the Instructor.
MAIN’S PEAK PERFORMANCE TAE KWON DO & LITTLE DRAGONS TAE KWON DO WITH MASTER MAIN
Tae Kwon Do will be on Monday and Thursday nights with Little Dragons (4–6-year-olds) from 4:30-5pm and TKD (7yrs & up) @ 4:45-5pm warm-up and class 5-6pm. Classes will continue monthly. Feel free to try a class or check it out! The cost is $25 a month! PLEASE NOTE: A $5 drop-in will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Register and pay at River’sEDGE. For more information, contact Master Tim Main @ 319-361-3190 or visit their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance Of Independence, Iowa
Class Descriptions:
Little Dragons Tae Kwon Do- This class is geared towards a half hour and is better suited for shorter attention span. Option for all kids under 6, if you are 6 years old, you may choose between Little Dragons or our regular TKD Class. Little Dragons is a prep program and created specifically for pre-school and early elementary age children. Tae Kwon Do techniques including strikes, kicks, blocks, and stances as well as self-defense. For the younger kids, it also includes some training on balance, focus, flexibility, and development of fine motor skills. Register and pay at River’sEDGE.
Main’s Peak Performance Tae Kwon Do- regular classes meet on Monday & Thursday evenings from 5-6pm at River’sEDGE. Master Tim will be arriving at River’sEDGE at 4:45pm to warm-up each night. TKD offers conditioning, self-defense, and everyone a great opportunity to promote self-discipline and self-esteem as well as teaching the participants nurturing and self-confidence.
CROSS-TRAINING
This fitness class meets on M-W-F from 5:45-6:30am at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Janet Buls is the instructor for this class. Focus on cardio, flexibility, balance, & intervals of strength training. All levels of fitness are welcome. The instructor works with the class and moves at everyone’s pace, so everyone is successful. Check with your physician before beginning this exercise program. The cost is $30 per month or $4 per drop-in. Register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center.
INDOOR SOCCER for 4-5-YEAR OLDS- CLASS IS FULL!!!
This indoor soccer program is open to 4- & 5-year-old girls and boys and includes very basic instruction of soccer through a variety of fun learning activities. This program will meet on January 13th, 20th & 27th- Thursdays from 5:15-6pm at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. The max limit of participants has been reached and registration is now closed for this program. Contact Angie @ 319-334-6711 if you would like to help with this program. Great Silver Cord Opportunity for High School Students!!
RIVER’SEDGE AVAILBALE FOR HITTING & THROWING YEAR-ROUND ~ CALL 319-332-1525
River’sEDGE 2022 Team Winter Workouts have begun at RE!!! Daily schedules are posted on Facebook. Are you looking for something FUN to do?!?!? Head over to River’sEDGE & Hit & Throw!! STAFFED HOURS: Monday- Friday 3:30-8pm, Saturday & Sunday 10am- 4pm. Reminder: You must pick up the cages and equipment you use, shut off lights & doors, and shut down the simulators when you are finished using them. If this is not done, your 24hr access may be stripped. Thank you.
INDEE BARK PARK
Park Address: 1305 5th Ave NE, Independence (next to the Falcon Civic Center) All dogs must be up to date on vaccines. Like the Indee Bark Park on Facebook. Reminder: Yearly permit is only $25 (w/ a copy of vaccination records) or Day Passes only $3 per dog per time ~ Purchase at the Falcon Civic Center ~
KICKBALL for 1ST & 2ND GRADERS
Kickball has rules similar to t-ball but is played with a large ball that is rolled toward home plate instead of pitched and kicked instead of hit with a bat. Games are played for FUN and this is NOT an instructional program. Boys & Girls in 1st or 2nd Grade are welcome to play. Cost is $20 and registration is accepted at the Falcon Civic Center. This program will meet on Thursdays, February 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th from 4:15-5pm at the Falcon Civic Center. Max Limit of 20 participants.
DODGEBALL
This chance to play dodgeball is open to 2nd, 3rd & 4th graders. We will meet at River’sEDGE on Wednesdays from 5-5:30pm on March 2nd, 9th & 16th in the large room at River’sEDGE. Cost is $15- Register at River’sEDGE. Participants should wear tennis shoes. Questions? Call 319-332-1525
WIFFLEBALL FOR 4, 5 & 6 YEAR OLDS- THIS PROGRAM IS FULL!!
Featuring: Fun Times, Learn Wiffleball, Skills & Games, Indoor Space, Learn Now & Play Always/ When: Thursdays, March 3rd, 10th, & 17th from 5:15-6pm at the Falcon Civic Center Gym/ Max Limit of 20 participants has been reached, we are no longer accepting registrations for this program. Thank you to all who have registered. / Volunteer Helpers are Needed- Contact Angie @ 319-334-6711
IPRD SUMMER BALL LEAGUES…
Informational fliers have been printed and are available at the Falcon Civic Center. We are currently accepting registrations for T-Ball, Coach-Pitch, Minors and Majors Leagues for the 2022 Ball Season. REMINDER the REGISTRATION Deadline to register is April 15th @ the Falcon Civic Center. Call 319-334-6711 with questions. Information has also been posted on Facebook.
BIRTHDAY PARTY RENTALS
$100 for a 2 ½ hour Birthday Party Rental @ the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Call 319-334-6711 for details.