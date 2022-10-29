IPRD KINDERGARTEN- 6TH GRADE FLAG FOOTBALL LEAGUES CONCLUDE THIS WEEK!!
On behalf of the Independence Parks & Recreation Department, we would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the volunteers who coached, the parents who brought their children to all of the practices and games, and the players who participated in our IPRD Flag Football Leagues this Fall. We hope everyone had fun and enjoyed playing.
YOGA- OFFERED AT THE FALCON CIVIC CENTER- CANCELED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE PER THE INSTRUCTOR
CROSS-TRAINING- CANCELED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE PER THE INSTRUCTOR
NEW LIBERTY TRAIL EXTENSION OFFICIALLY OPEN TO PUBLIC
This is a beautiful trail, and the fall colors are amazing!! Come on out and enjoy this trail in Independence!! FRIENDLY REMINDER: Please pick up after your pets. The Neighbors, Visitors, and All of Us Thank You!!
PUMPKIN DECORATING CONTEST~ OCTOBER 31ST, 2022
Be creative, pumpkins can be carved, colored, painted, whatever!! Send us a picture of you with your pumpkin, name, and age. 3 categories~ Most Creative, Silliest Face, Scariest Face & 3 age groups~ 5yrs & under, 6-11yrs, 12yrs & older. Winners will receive “sweet treats” from an area business still to be named. Email Angie @ angieiprd@independenceia.org
YOUTH BASKETBALL IS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER…
KINDERGARTEN BASKETBALL CLINIC is being offered by the IPRD & taught by Tom Michels. The clinic will be held 2 days on Thursday, November 10th & Thursday, November 17th from 5:30-6:30pm at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Cost is $10 per child. Max Class Limit of 20 participants- must have payment in hand to be placed on the list. Register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center. 1ST & 2ND GRADE BASKETBALL is being offered by the IPRD and taught by Tom Michels. We will meet November 7th, 14th, 21st (Instruction) & 28th (Game Day) at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. 1st Grade: Mondays @ 5:30-6:15pm & 2nd Grade: Mondays 6:30-7:15pm. Register at the Falcon Civic Center by November 1st. Like Us on Facebook. Cost is $25 per child. FYI- We are still discussing offering a basketball clinic for Kindergarten Boys & Girls. We will keep you posted. IPRD is also offering basketball to 3rd-4th GRADE BOYS who would like to play in our league. Volunteer Coaches are needed, if interested please contact 319-334-6711. Games are played on Saturday Mornings 11/12- 12/17 at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Cost is $45 per child (includes a team shirt). Register at the Falcon Civic Center by October 25th. The IPRD reserves the right to change dates, days, times, and location from what was originally advertised due to foreseen and unforeseen circumstances. 3rd-6th Grade Girls Basketball and 5th-6th Grade Basketball is handled through Independence Club Basketball; information may be obtained by calling the Independence High School Basketball Coaches or check social media.
INDEE BARK PARK
The NEW agility/play equipment has been installed in the park!! A huge thank you to Independence Parks & Recreation Staff for installing all the playground pieces~ they look great!! Pictures have been posted on the Indee Bark Park Facebook Page. Please feel free to tag Indee Bark Park on pictures of your pets having a blast on the agility playground!!
Bark Park Passes are available to purchase at the Falcon Civic Center. Park Address: 1305 5th Ave NE, Independence (next to the Falcon Civic Center) All dogs must be up to date on vaccines. Like and follow the Indee Bark Park on Facebook. Reminder: Yearly permit is only $25 (w/ a copy of vaccination records) or Day Passes only $3 per dog per day. Purchase at the Falcon Civic Center.
PICKLEBALL @ THE FALCON CIVIC CENTER
This is an opportunity for those who want to play Pickleball this winter… Courts will be set-up in the Falcon Civic Center Gym on Thursdays from 9am- 10am. If you are not a member of the Falcon Civic Center- Cost is $4 per adult or $3 per 60yrs & up adult for admission to the FCC. Contact Person: Jake Bass @ 319-327-6935 for information
ROCFIT IS BACK!!!
A perfect balance of kickboxing and weight training. This class will help you get lean and lose weight & we would love to have you join us! 6-week Session began on Monday, October 17th and ends on Wednesday, November 23rd. Classes will meet Monday- Thursday from 5-6am @ Rver’sEDGE (206 2nd Ave SW, Independence). Instructor: Tiffany 319-404-5453. Cost: $125 for 4 days, $100 for 3 days or $80 for 2 days per week. Register with the Instructor in class.
MAIN’S PEAK PERFORMANCE TAE KWON DO & LITTLE DRAGONS TAE KWON DO WITH MASTER MAIN
Classes held at 4:45-6:00PM on Monday and Thursday nights!
Cost $30 a month!
Thank You, Master Main
Tae Kwon Do (Regular Classes) will meet with Little Dragons (4–6-year-olds) from 4:30-5pm and TKD (7yrs & up) @ 4:45-5pm warm-up and class 5-6pm. PLEASE NOTE: A $5 drop-in will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Register and pay at River’sEDGE. For more information, contact Master Tim Main @ 319-361-3190 or visit their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance Of Independence, Iowa
Class Descriptions:
Little Dragons Tae Kwon Do- This class is geared towards a half hour and is better suited for shorter attention span. Option for all kids under 6, if you are 6 years old, you may choose between Little Dragons or our regular TKD Class. Little Dragons is a prep program and created specifically for pre-school and early elementary age children. Tae Kwon Do techniques including strikes, kicks, blocks, and stances as well as self-defense. For the younger kids, it also includes some training on balance, focus, flexibility, and development of fine motor skills. Register and pay at River’sEDGE.
Main’s Peak Performance Tae Kwon Do- regular classes meet on Monday & Thursday evenings from 5-6pm at River’sEDGE. Master Tim will be arriving at River’sEDGE at 4:45pm to warm-up each night. TKD offers conditioning, self-defense, and everyone a great opportunity to promote self-discipline and self-esteem as well as teaching the participants nurturing and self-confidence.
24HR ACCESS to the FALCON CIVIC CENTER AVAILABLE TO YEARLY MEMBERS… Falcon Civic Center Hours: Mon-Thurs 6am-8pm, Fri 6am- 7pm, Sat 12-4pm & Sun- NO STAFF
Our access system is an APP based system, so interested members must have an updated smartphone to download the app and use the system. Cost is only $25 (one-time fee w/ paid in full yearly membership) on top of your Yearly
Membership Fee
Falcon Civic Center Yearly Membership Fees:
Family $190 Adult $145 Student & Seniors (60+) $115
Memberships and/or 24HR access must be purchased at the Falcon Civic Center. Once paid and the form filled out completely, Bob will email you the link (from POSTMASTER, not from BOB BEATTY) to download the APP.
If you are member with 24HR access and would like to bring a friend who does not have 24HR access, the cost is:
$4 per person regardless of membership status. You must be at least 16 years of age to come alone or if you are under 16 years of age, you must come with a responsible adult. Drop box for admission is located @ the front desk at the Falcon Civic Center. 24HR access at the Falcon Civic Center does NOT transfer to 24HR access at River’sEDGE or vice versa. You must purchase separately. REMEMBER YOU ARE ON CAMERA!!!!
River’sEDGE CURRENTLY Staffed Hours- (May change due to lack of staffing): Monday, Wednesday & Thursday 3:30-7pm/ Saturday (After 10/16) 12-4pm/ We are currently in the process of hiring a River’sEDGE/ Complex Manager, so until further notice, please call Judy @ 319-334-6711 if you would like to book a rental at River’sEDGE.
24HR Access to River’sEDGE Available to MEMBERS for a one-time $25 fee!!!
YOU ARE ON CAMERA!! You may call 319-332-1525, leave a message and Lucas will return your phone call to set up a time for you to purchase a membership or add 24hr access.
BIRTHDAY PARTY RENTALS
The Gym at the Falcon Civic Center is available for you to rent for your child’s birthday party!! We have sports equipment (including basketball, kickball, soccer, wiffleball, football, and more) available from the front desk for you to play with during your party! The Birthday Party Rental is $100 for a 2 ½ hours @ the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Call 319-334-6711 to reserve.
The River’sEDGE Large Room (w/ a kitchenette) is available to rent for gatherings. Cost is $30 per hour/ per day with a max daily rental fee of $200. If you would like to set-up the day prior to your rental, there will be an additional $50 charge. Renters are responsible for all set-up, tear-down, and clean-up. Call Lucas @ 319-332-1525 to discuss options, take a tour or to book your rental.
RV CAMPGROUND- Call the Independence Parks & Recreation Department @ 319-440-0472 to RESERVE a spot!!
Branching Out is a Great Community Betterment Program~ Volunteer Today!!