IPRD KINDERGARTEN- 6TH GRADE FLAG FOOTBALL LEAGUES CONCLUDE THIS WEEK!!

On behalf of the Independence Parks & Recreation Department, we would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the volunteers who coached, the parents who brought their children to all of the practices and games, and the players who participated in our IPRD Flag Football Leagues this Fall. We hope everyone had fun and enjoyed playing.

