IPRD SUMMER BALL LEAGUES… Final Week of Games (June 27th- 30th)
All IPRD SUMMER BALL TEAMS- Make-up Games & End of 2022 Season Schedule
Monday, June 27th
Girls Minors
5:30pm- Field 1- Teams 1 vs 3 6:30pm- Field 1 Teams 2 vs 4
Girls Majors
5:30pm- JESUP vs BENTON GAME CANCELED IN JESUP
5:30pm- Field 4- Teams 1 vs 5
5:30pm- Field 3- Teams 4 vs 1- Forfeit by Team 4- NO GAME
7:00pm Teams 2 vs 7
Tuesday, June 28th
Boys Minors
5:30pm- Field 1- Teams 5 vs 6
6:30pm- Field 1- Teams 3 vs 4
7:30pm- Field 1- Teams 1 vs 2
Boys Majors
5:30pm- Field 2- Teams 1 vs 3
7:00pm- Field 2- Teams 2 vs 4
5:30pm- Field 3- Teams 5 vs 6
7:00pm- Field 3- Teams 6 vs 7
Wednesday, June 29th
Girls Minors- KICKBALL- FUN NIGHT!!- Final Night of Games- turn in equipment at the Concessions Stand
5:30pm- Field 1- Teams 3 vs 2
6:30pm- Field 2- Teams 4 vs 1
Girls Majors- Final Night of Games- turn in equipment at the Concessions Stand
5:30pm- Field 4- Teams 1 vs 6
7:00pm- Field 4- Teams 2 vs 6
5:30pm- Field 3- Teams 2 vs 7
7:00pm- Field 3- Teams 4 vs 5
Thursday, June 30th
Boys Minors- KICKBALL- FUN NIGHT!!- Final Night of Games- turn in equipment at the Concessions Stand
5:30pm- Field 1- Teams 4 vs 1
6:30pm- Field 1- Teams 5 vs 2
7:30pm- Field 1- Teams 6 vs 3
Boys Majors- KICKBALL- FUN NIGHT!!- Final Night of Games- turn in equipment at the Concessions Stand
5:30pm- Field 3- Teams 1 vs 7
6:30pm- Field 3- Teams 2 vs 7
6:00pm- Field 4- Teams 3 vs 4
7:300pm- Field 4- Teams 5 vs 6
On behalf of the Independence Parks & Recreation Department, we would like to take this opportunity to thank all the parents and coaches who spent so much time and effort coaching the kids who play. Thank you once again & Enjoy the rest of your summer!!!
RE/IHS/WaMaC 7th Grade Girls Softball Games are winding down with their final home game this Wednesday, June 29th @ the Independence Baseball/ Softball Complex and their final game of the season on Friday, July 1st @ Vinton!! Coaches for this team are Scott Kleve & Cole Trimble (hired by the Independence Community School District.)
INDEE BARK PARK
2022 Dog Tags are available @ the Falcon Civic Center. Park Address: 1305 5th Ave NE, Independence (next to the Falcon Civic Center) All dogs must be up to date on vaccines. Like and Follow the Indee Bark Park on Facebook. Reminder: Yearly permit is only $25 (w/ a copy of vaccination records) or Day Passes only $3 per dog per day. Purchase at the Falcon Civic Center. A huge Thank You to Blue Buffalo Independence for their generous donation of $10,000 to be used towards the purchase of dog agility/ playground equipment to be placed in the Indee Bark Park. Your support is greatly appreciated!!!
Swimming registration began on April 1st & limited space still available!!!
Registration for Group Swim Lessons (Infant/ Toddler & Pre-School is FULL (Session 2: July 11th- 21st) & School Age- Limited Space still available) Aquatic Center Season Passes AVAILABLE- In-Town Family $115 or Single $75/ Out of Town Family $140 or Single $90 (Add 1 babysitter for additional $10), Party Shelter Rentals ($35 for a 2 ½ hour rental + daily admission to all Non-season pass holders) & the List of Lifeguards willing to teach privates is available to the public. You may pick up a copy at the Independence Aquatic Center or the Falcon Civic Center.
Independence Swim Team: Find us on Facebook: Independence Stingrays
24HR ACCESS to the FALCON CIVIC CENTER AVAILABLE TO YEARLY MEMBERS… Falcon Civic Center Hours: Mon-Thurs 6am-7pm, Fri 6am- 6pm, Sat- NO STAFF IN JUNE- typically open 12pm- 4pm
Our access system is an APP based system, so interested members must have an updated smartphone to download the app and use the system. Cost is only $25 (one-time fee w/ paid in full yearly membership) on top of your Yearly Membership Fee
Falcon Civic Center Yearly Membership Fees:
Family $190 Adult $145 Student & Seniors (60+) $115
Memberships and/or 24HR access must be purchased at the Falcon Civic Center. Once paid and the form filled out completely, Bob will email you the link (from POSTMASTER, not from BOB BEATTY) to download the APP.
If you are member with 24HR access and would like to bring a friend who does not have 24HR access, the cost is:
- $4 per person regardless of membership status. You must be at least 16 years of age to come alone or if you are under 16 years of age, you must come with a responsible adult.
Drop box for admission is located @ the front desk at the Falcon Civic Center.
24HR access at the Falcon Civic Center does NOT transfer to 24HR access at River’sEDGE or vice versa. You must purchase separately. REMEMBER YOU ARE ON CAMERA!!!!
River’sEDGE Staffed Hours: Monday- Friday 3:30-8pm/ Saturday & Sunday 10am- 4pm
24HR Access to River’sEDGE Available to MEMBERS for a one-time $25 fee!!!
YOU ARE ON CAMERA!! Call 319-332-1525 for details, leave a message and Lucas will return your phone call or stop by River’sEDGE during staffed hours.
CROSS-TRAINING
This fitness class will meet 8 times in July- on M-W-F from 5:45-6:30am at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. (NO CLASSES on July 4th, 11th, 13th, 20th & 22nd) Janet Buls is the instructor for this class. Focus is on cardio, flexibility, balance, & intervals of strength training. All levels of fitness are welcome. The instructor works with the class and moves at everyone’s pace, so everyone is successful. Check with your physician before beginning this exercise program. The cost is $24 for the month of July or $4 per drop-in. Register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center.
MAIN’S PEAK PERFORMANCE TAE KWON DO & LITTLE DRAGONS TAE KWON DO WITH MASTER MAIN
Attention: Tae Kwon Do Students summer classes schedule Thursday, June 23, Monday, June 27 & TUESDAY June 28.
NO classes in the Month of July!
Late summer Tae Kwon Do classes will be once a week on Mondays August 15, Monday August 22, Monday August 29! Will start at 4:45-6:00 PM! Cost: 5$ a class!
FALL TAE KWON DO: SCHEDULE:
Thursday September 1 and Tuesday September 6 & Thursday September 8! After those dates Classes will be at 4:45-6:00PM on Monday and Thursday nights!
Cost 30$ a month!
Have a fantastic summer!
Thank You, Master Main
PS! Tae kwon do belt certificates are in please pick them up￼!
Tae Kwon Do will meet with Little Dragons (4–6-year-olds) from 4:30-5pm and TKD (7yrs & up) @ 4:45-5pm warm-up and class 5-6pm. PLEASE NOTE: A $5 drop-in will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Register and pay at River’sEDGE. For more information, contact Master Tim Main @ 319-361-3190 or visit their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance Of Independence, Iowa
Class Descriptions:
Little Dragons Tae Kwon Do- This class is geared towards a half hour and is better suited for shorter attention span. Option for all kids under 6, if you are 6 years old, you may choose between Little Dragons or our regular TKD Class. Little Dragons is a prep program and created specifically for pre-school and early elementary age children. Tae Kwon Do techniques including strikes, kicks, blocks, and stances as well as self-defense. For the younger kids, it also includes some training on balance, focus, flexibility, and development of fine motor skills. Register and pay at River’sEDGE.
Main’s Peak Performance Tae Kwon Do- regular classes meet on Monday & Thursday evenings from 5-6pm at River’sEDGE. Master Tim will be arriving at River’sEDGE at 4:45pm to warm-up each night. TKD offers conditioning, self-defense, and everyone a great opportunity to promote self-discipline and self-esteem as well as teaching the participants nurturing and self-confidence.
ADULT COED SOFTBALL LEAGUE
Season to run August 10th- September 14th on Wednesday evenings @ 6:15pm, 7:30pm & 8:45pm (May change if needed to accommodate the most teams)/ Games played at the Independence Baseball/ Softball Complex/ Register as a team with a manger- Teams consist of men & women at least 18 years of age or a 2022 HS graduate, Men will hit a 12” softball and women will hit a 14” softball and teams will lay as well as umpire/ Register by calling 319-334-6711.
River’sEDGE FALL BASEBALL/ SOFTBALL LEAGUES
Softball- open to TEAMS in 10U, 12 & 14U divisions with games played on Sundays/ 5 weekends 10 games $400 per team/ Register in your 2022 Summer Age Division/ Game dates will be August 21, 28, September 11, 18, 25 (October 2)/ Registration sheets available at the Complex and the Falcon Civic Center.
Baseball- open to Teams ($00 per team) or Individuals ($60 per player) 9U/10U & 11U/12U Baseball- 2 division played on Saturdays/ 5 weekends 10 games/ Register in your 2023 age division/ Game dates will be August 20, 27, September 10, 17, 24 (October 1)/ Registration sheets available at the Complex and the Falcon Civic Center
BIRTHDAY PARTY RENTALS
The Gym at the Falcon Civic Center is available for you to rent for your child’s birthday party!! We have sports equipment (including basketball, kickball, soccer, wiffleball, football, and more) available from the front desk for you to play with during your party! Parties may only be scheduled during our regular hours of operation on Saturdays or Sundays. The Birthday Party Rental is $100 for a 2 ½ hours @ the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Call 319-334-6711 to reserve.
The River’sEDGE Large Room is available to rent for gatherings. Cost is $30 per hour/ per day with a max daily rental fee of $200. If you would like to set-up the day prior to your rental, there will be an additional $50 charge. Renters are responsible for all set-up, tear-down, and clean-up. Call Lucas @ 319-332-1525 to discuss options, take a tour or to book your rental.
RV CAMPGROUND- Call 319-334-6711 or 319-440-0472 to RESERVE
Youth Baseball Softball Tournaments to be held at the Independence Baseball/ Softball Complex most weekends this Summer- Contact Bob @ 319-334-6711 if you have a team and would like more information.
Branching Out is a Great Community Betterment Program~ Volunteer Today!!
Park Shelters including the Aquatic Center Party Shelter & Community Band Shell are available for community use!!
Community Gardens located in the Community Orchard & available to rent- ASK US ABOUT THESE!!!