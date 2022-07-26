Up the middle.
Independence had five players name to the IHSBCA All-District Northeast team recently, with two – catcher Keegan Schmitt and center fielder Marcus Beatty – named to the first team.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Up the middle.
Independence had five players name to the IHSBCA All-District Northeast team recently, with two – catcher Keegan Schmitt and center fielder Marcus Beatty – named to the first team.
Pitcher Jacob Sidles was on of three second-teamers, with first baseman Korver Hupke and shortstop Mitch Johnson joining him.
“First thought that comes to mind is I would not have been able to achieve this honor without my family, coaches and teammates,” Sidles said. “It truly is a great honor to be recognized as one of the top pitchers in Northeast Iowa. Especially in class 3A. There is so much talent on this side of the state and I’m truly blessed.”
Sidles went 8-2 in 17 appearances, with just three starts. One of head coach matt Miller’s top middle relievers, sidles registered a 2.67 earned-run average and 43 strikeouts in 42 innings. He made three starts.
Marcus Beatty hit .373 with 50 hits, 46 runs scored, 33 walks, 22 runs batted in, 13 steals, 10 doubles, five triples and four home runs. The Iowa Western signee homered in the Mustangs’ final game of the season, the final game of his career.
Schmitt batted .373 with 31 hits, 29 RBI, 27 runs, 14 walks, six doubles, three homers and two triples. He tripled and drove in a run in his final game.
Johnson batted .368 with 52 RBI, 46 hits, 45 runs, 19 walks, 12 steals, 11 homers and six doubles. Hupke batted .348 with 48 hits, 39 RBI, 27 runs, 10 doubles, two homers and a triple. He drew 11 walks.
Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals. High 81F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.