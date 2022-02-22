NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
At 12:12 a.m. on January 1, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested David Howard Lynch of Independence, Iowa. Lynch was arrested on charges of OWI 3rd offense-felony, driving while license suspended-infraction, and eluding-serious misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Lovers Lane Boulevard.
At 1:30 a.m. on January 1, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Jennifer Michelle Stark of Urbana, Iowa. Stark was arrested on charges of OWI 1st offense-serious misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a disorder at the 1900 block of 3rd Ave. SE.
At 1:09 a.m. on January 2, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Tricia Marie Randall of Elk Run Heights, Iowa. Randall was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana 1st offense-serious misdemeanor and possession of controlled substances 1,2,3rd-serious misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a traffic stop at the 252 mile marker westbound on Highway 20.
At 10:28 a.m. on January 5, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Jamie Rosella Mason for driving under suspension-infraction and driving while license suspended-infraction. Mason was arrested following a traffic stop in the 1900 block of 1st St. W.
At 7:29 p.m. on January 12, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Jared Joseph McGrath of Manchester, Iowa. McGrath was arrested on charges of OWI 3rd offense-felony, operating vehicle without owner’s consent-aggravated misdemeanor, driving under suspension-infraction, and open container-infraction. This arrest was made following a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of Enterprise Drive SW.
At 11:42 a.m. on January 18, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Hayes Edward William Kern of Independence, Iowa. Kerns was arrested on charges of trespass 1st offense-simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a report of a subject who refused to leave in the 200 block of 9th Ave. SE.
At 7:43 p.m. on January 19, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Blake Michael Kerns of Oelwein, Iowa. Kerns was arrested on the charge of driving under suspension-infraction. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 300 block of 6th St. SE.
At 6:02 p.m. on January 21, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Rebeca Jean Jackson and Jay Robert Jackson, both of Independcene, Iowa. Both Jackson’s were arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. This arrest was made following a report of a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of 3rd Ave. NW.
At 9:41 p.m. on February 2, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Keith Allen Kascel-Goddard of Independence, Iowa. Kascel-Goddard was arrested on a charge of theft 5th degree <$300-simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following an incident on January 22, 2022, at Norby’s Farm Fleet in Independence.
At 11:32 p.m. on February 2, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Jesse James Johnson of Vinton, Iowa. Johnson was arrested on a charge of theft 5th degree <$300-simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following an incident on January 22, 2022, at Norby’s Farm Fleet in Independence.
At 10:52 p.m. on February 3, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Craig Leroy Stock of Independence, Iowa. Stock was arrested for driving under suspension-infraction. This arrest was made following a traffic stop at 1st St. W. and 3rd Ave. SW.
At 12:34 a.m. on February 4, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Jon Michael Theel of Waterloo, Iowa. Theel was arrested on charges of driving under suspension-infraction, operating non-registered vehicle-infraction, failure to provide proof of financial liability-infraction, and unlawful use of license-infraction. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1300 block of 5th Ave. NE.
At 4:30 p.m. on February 4, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Brandy Marie Clinton of Independence, Iowa. Clinton was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance 2nd offense-aggravated misdemeanor and possession of drug paraphernalia-simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following an incident on January 14, 2022, at a residence in the 200 block of 19th Ave. NW.
At 9:14 p.m. on February 4, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Jason John Cummings of Waterloo, Iowa. Cummings was arrested for driving under suspension-infraction. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 100 block of 4th Ave. SE.
At 8:26 p.m. on February 5, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Mackenzie Lee Solomon of Jesup, Iowa. Solomon was arrested on a charge of theft 5th degree <$300-simple misdemeanor. This arrest was made following an incident at Wal-Mart in Independence.
At 10:02 p.m. on February 5, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Ethan Joseph Walztoni of Independence, Iowa. Walztoni was arrested on charges of driving under suspension-infraction and failure to provide proof of financial liability-infraction. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 400 block of 10th Ave. NW.
At 7:51 p.m. on February 9, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Tyler John Tegler of Independence, Iowa. Tegler was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance 2nd-aggravated misdemeanor and possession of marijuana 1st-serious misdemeanor. This arrest was made following an incident that occurred May 13, 2021, in the 100 blk of 3rd Ave. NE.
At 11:48 p.m. on February 11, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Brayden Joseph Stevens of Independence, Iowa. Stevens was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated 1st offense-serious misdemeanor, possession of contraband in a correctional facility-felony, intent to deliver false cocaine
At 9:45 p.m. on February 12, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Jeremy Anthony Long of Winthrop, Iowa. Long was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended for a judgement-serious misdemeanor. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1600 block of 1st St. E.
At 5:51 a.m. on February 13, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Alan Thomas Henderson of Coggon, Iowa. Henderson was arrested on charges of driving while suspended-infraction and operating a non-registered vehicle-infraction. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 180 Blk of 1st St. W.