NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
At 11:55 p.m. on March 18, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested John Scott Clymer of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Clymer was arrested on a charge of OWI-2nd offense (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 300 block of Enterprise Drive SW.
At 11:03 p.m. on March 19, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Justine Katherine Edwards of Independence, Iowa. Edwards was arrested on a charge of OWI-1st offense (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 200 block of 1st Street W.
At 3:38 p.m. on March 26, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Garrett Patrick Martin Brecht of Marion, Iowa. Brecht was arrest on a charge of driving under suspension (infraction). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 500 block of 3rd Street NE.
At 7:57 p.m. on March 26, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Logan John Williams of Rowley, Iowa. Williams was arrested on charges of driving under suspension (infraction), failure to provide proof of financial liability (infraction) and operating without registration/plate (infraction). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2300 block of Jamestown Ave.
At 2 p.m. on March 27, 2022, the Independence Police Department charged a juvenile on three counts of unauthorized use of credit card use <$1,500 (aggravated misdemeanor).
At 7:59 p.m. on March 29, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Ryan Davis Bult of Independence, Iowa. Bult was arrested on two charges of theft 5th degree <$300 (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following two separate reports of shoplifting on December 4, 2021, and March 13, 2022, from the 300 block of Enterprise Drive SW.
At 8:48 p.m. on March 30, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Blaze Alen Schoultz of Oelwein, Iowa. Schoultz was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended (infraction), failure to dim headlights (infraction), and driving under suspension (infraction). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 500 block of 20th Avenue SS.
On April 1, 2022, at approximately 1212 hours the Independence Police Department was dispatched to the 200 block of 1st St E for a motor vehicle accident with Injury, vehicle vs pedestrian. Upon arrival, Officer Cornwell and Reserve Officer Prusator were on scene and tending to a male laying on his back in the roadway in the 200 block of 1st St E, later Identified as Richard Beasley. A white Chevrolet Silverado was stopped in the roadway near this individual. A male was standing outside of the vehicle, identified as Jonathan Blin.
Blin stated that he was making an eastbound tum onto 1st St E from 2nd Ave NE and hit Beasley at approximately 4 mph. Blin indicated that Beasley was walking northbound across 1st St E from the south sidewalk to the north sidewalk and that he did not see Beasley before striking him. While speaking with Blin I did not observe any signs of impairment.
Beasley was transported to the Buchanan County Health Center by American Medical Response ambulance service. Blin is issued a citation for failure to yield to pedestrian’s right of way in a traffic control device crosswalk.
At 9:34 p.m. on April 1, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Trent Allen Dircks of Independence, Iowa. Dircks was arrested on charges of Operating While Intoxicated-2nd offense (aggravated misdemeanor), possession of controlled substance-marijuana 1st offense (serious misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue SE.
At 10:35 p.m. on April 1, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Rikki Lea Kountkofsky of Waukon, Iowa. Kountkofsky was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance-2nd offene (aggravated misdemeanor), theft 5th degree <$300 (simple misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a report of shoplifting in the 300 block of Enterprise Drive SW.
At 11:43 p.m. on April 1, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Drake Sidney Oliphant of Independence, Iowa. Oliphant was arrested on charges of driving under suspension (infraction), driving while license suspended (infraction), and failure to use headlights when required (infraction). This arrest was made following a traffic stop at the intersection of 1st Street E. and 5th Avenue NE.
At 8:14 p.m. on April 2, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Shane Dale Briggman of Independence, Iowa. Briggman was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance-3rd offense (felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), and operating without a registration/plate (infraction). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 300 block of 4th Avenue SE.
At 2:55 a.m. on April 3, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Dawn Marie Drinovsky of Hazleton, Iowa. Drinovsky was arrested on a charge of driving under suspension (infraction). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 100 block of 5th Ave. NE.
At 6:54 a.m. on April 4, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested James Keeley Reuther of Independence, Iowa. Reuther was arrested on charges of operating a nonregistered vehicle (infraction), driving under suspension (infraction), and failure to provide proof of financial liability (infraction). This arrest was made following a report of suspicious vehicle in the 1300 block of 3rd Street NW.
At 11:25 a.m. on April 7, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Jordyn Renae Smith of Independence, Iowa. Smith was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct-fight/violent (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a report of a disorder in the 200 block of 1st St. E.
At 4:58 p.m. on April 7, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Sara Jean Slaymaker of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Slaymaker was arrested on charges of possession drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), providing false ID to officer of the law or public servant (simple misdemeanor) and two out of county warrants (simple misdemeanors). This arrest was made following a traffic stop at the intersection of Enterprise Court and Enterprise Drive.
At 4:58 p.m. on April 7, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Jason Michael Roepke of Aurora, Iowa. Roepke was arrested on charges of driving under suspension (infraction) and failure to provide proof of financial liability (infraction). This arrest was made following a traffic stop at the intersection of Enterprise Court and Enterprise Drive.
At 6:30 a.m. on April 8, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Brian Lewis Beatty of Independence, Iowa. Beatty was arrested on a charge of disorder conduct-fight/violent (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop at the intersection of Enterprise Court and Enterprise Drive.
At 6:40 p.m. on April 8, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Damien Joseph Miller of Independence, Iowa. Miller was arrested on a violation of probation warrant out of Buchanan County.
At 10:35 p.m. on April 8, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Jonah Michael Sheets of Muscatine, Iowa. Sheets was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance-1st, 2nd, 3rd (serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), interference with official act (simple misdemeanor), and failure to provide proof of financial liability (infraction). This arrest was made after receiving a driving complaint and a traffic stop was initiated in the 2500 block of Jamestown Ave.