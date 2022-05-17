NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
At 11:25 am on April 7, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Jordyn Renae Smith of Independence, Iowa. Smith was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct-fight/violent (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a report of a disorder in the 200 block of 1st St. E.
At 4:58 pm on April 7, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Sara Jean Slaymaker of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Slaymaker was arrested on charges of possession drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), providing false ID to officer of the law or public servant (simple misdemeanor) and two out of county warrants (simple misdemeanors). This arrest was made following a traffic stop at the intersection of Enterprise Court and Enterprise Drive.
At 4:58 pm on April 7, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Jason Michael Roepke of Aurora, Iowa. Roepke was arrested on charges of driving under suspension (infraction) and failure to provide proof of financial liability (infraction). This arrest was made following a traffic stop at the intersection of Enterprise Court and Enterprise Drive.
At 6:30 am on April 8, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Brian Lewis Beatty of Independence, Iowa. Beatty was arrested on a charge of disorder conduct-fight/violent (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop at the intersection of Enterprise Court and Enterprise Drive.
At 6:40 pm on April 8, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Damien Joseph Miller of Independence, Iowa. Miller was arrested on a violation of probation warrant out of Buchanan County.
At 10:35 pm on April 8, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Jonah Michael Sheets of Muscatine, Iowa. Sheets was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance-1st, 2nd, 3rd (serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), interference with official act (simple misdemeanor), and failure to provide proof of financial liability (infraction). This arrest was made after receiving a driving complaint and a traffic stop was initiated in the 2500 block of Jamestown Ave.
At 7:03 pm on April 12, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Christopher Alan Southerland of Atkins, Iowa. Southerland was arrested on charges of two counts of Intimidation with a dangerous weapon (felony), two counts of going armed with intent (felony), and two counts of felon in control of a firearm (felony). This arrest was made following a report of an assault in the 100 block of 1st St. E. and another in the parking lot behind the 300 block of 1st St. E. on April 12, 2022, and a report of a dispute at the intersection of 1st St. E & 4th Ave. SE on March 31, 2022. Both times a handgun was displayed.
On Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 3:42 p.m., the Independence Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1800 block of 3rd Ave SE after observing a registration violation. The driver was identified as Michael Steven Gould of Oelwein. During the course of the investigation, a probable cause search of Gould’s vehicle was performed, and nine (9) ounces, or just over half of a pound, of Marijuana and various paraphernalia items were located inside of the vehicle.
Gould was placed under arrest and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana, Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp – Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana is a Class D Felony and is punishable by up to five (5) years imprisonment.
Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp – Marijuana is a Class D Felony and is punishable by up to five (5) years imprisonment.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia is a simple misdemeanor and is punishable by up to thirty (30) days in jail.
Follow-up investigation led to a joint search warrant between the Independence and Oelwein Police Departments at an apartment in Oelwein. Various narcotic and paraphernalia items were located. A male subject was taken into custody on outstanding warrants from the Oelwein Police Department.
At 12:57 am on April 15, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Rose Ann Rodriguez of Oelwein, Iowa. Rodriguez was arrested on charges of driving while barred (aggravated misdemeanor), operation without ignition interlock (simple misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (infraction). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 200 block of 5th Avenue NE.
At 7:51 pm on April 15, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Kody Allen Letts and Ashley Ann Ackerman, both of Winthrop, Iowa. Letts was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and theft 5th degree <$300 (simple misdemeanor). Ackerman was arrested on charges of theft 5th degree <$300 (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a report of a theft in the 700 block of 1st Street W.
At 10:05 pm on April 16, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Pierce James Horak of Urbana, Iowa. Horak was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated-1st offense (serious misdemeanor) and minor using tobacco/vapor product-1st offense (civil). This arrest was made following a traffic stop at the intersection of 6th Avenue SW and Enterprise Drive SW.
At 10:30 am on April 18, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Dustin Paul Morris of Independence, Iowa. Morris was arrested on charges of violation of probation (2 counts), burglary 3rd-vehicle 1st offense (aggravated misdemeanor), theft 3rd degree >$750 <$1500 (aggravated misdemeanor), burglary-2nd degree (felony), theft 3rd degree >$750<$1500 (aggravated misdemeanor), obstruct prosecution or defense (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a report of a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of 4th Avenue SW and there being active warrants for this individual from previous incidents.
At 12:46 am on April 21, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Charlotte Leigh Stotler of Independence, Iowa. Stotler was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended (infraction), driving under suspension (infraction), and an out of county warrant. This arrest was made following a traffic stop at the intersection of 1st Street W and 15th Avenue NW.
At 3:52 pm on April 21, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Michael Steven Gould of Oelwein, Iowa. Gould was arrested on charges of a controlled substance violation (felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), drug tax stamp violations (felony), and operating a non-registered vehicle (infraction). This arrest was made following a traffic stop at Enterprise Drive and Jamestown Avenue.
At 6:04 pm on April 23, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested James Donald Gordon of Independence, Iowa. Gordon was arrested on a charge of sexual assault-bodily injury (felony). This arrest was made after a report in the 900 block of 4th Street SW.
At 6:27 pm on April 24, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Brady Mackenzie Dolan of Independence, Iowa. Dolan was arrested on charges of driving under suspension (infraction), driving while license suspended (infraction), operation without ignition interlock (simple misdemeanor) and speeding (infraction). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1100 block of 1st Street E
At 10:56 am on April 25, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Jaden Antoine Johnson of Independence, Iowa. Johnson was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a report of a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of 17th Street SE on April 4, 2022.
At 4:22 pm on April 25, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Jaden Antoine Johnson of Independence, Iowa. Johnson was arrested on charges of theft 2nd degree >$1500 <$10,000 (felony). This arrest was made after the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office reported a chase in progress that ended in an accident on April 5,2022. The theft happened in the 600 block of 17th Street SE.
At 12:58 am on April 26, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Sara Marie Cornwell of Independence, Iowa. Cornwell was arrested on charges of domestic abuse assault 1st (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a report of a theft in the 200 block of 6th Street SE.
At 11:20 pm on April 26, 2022, Shawn William Armstrong of Oelwein, Iowa was arrested. Armstrong was arrested on charges of threat of terrorism (felony), threat-explosive/incendiary device (felony), and harassment-1st degree (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a report of a threat on April 20, 2022, in the 300 block of Enterprise Drive SW.
At 2:48 pm on April 27, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Scott Winchester Probasco of Washington, Iowa. Probasco was arrested on charges of contraband/weapon in a correctional facility (felony), possession of controlled substance-1st, 2nd, 3rd (serious misdemeanor), driving while license denied/revoked-OWI (serious misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop being initiated at Highway 20 and Iowa Avenue after receiving a driving complaint on Highway 20.
At 12:55 am on March 29, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Jamie Lynn Kellum of New Hartford, Iowa. Kellum was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended (infraction), driving under suspension (infraction), and failure to display registration plate (infraction). This arrest was made following a traffic stop on Highway 20.