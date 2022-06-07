Notice: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
At 7:29 AM on May 28, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Stephanie Lynn Hubert of Waterloo, Iowa. Hubert was arrested on charges of assault with injury-law enforcement official (aggravated misdemeanor) and interference with official acts-bodily injury (serious misdemeanor). These charges stem from a report of a suspicious person in the 700 block of 7th Avenue SE. Hubert was also arrested on charges of disorderly conduct stemming from an incident on May 26, 2022, that started at the intersection of 1st Street E. and 6th Avenue NE.
At 11:57 AM on June 3, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Byron Geovany Sis Pablo of Postiville, Iowa. Sis Pablo was arrested on a Winneshiek County Warrant. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 300 block of 5th Avenue SE.