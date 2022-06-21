At 12:40 AM on June 11, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Brodi Taylor Wilson of Independence, Iowa. Wilson was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance-2nd (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made after a report of a suspicious vehicle at 5th Street Ne and Nelson Avenue.
At 2:36 AM on June 11, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Alexander James Frazer of Oelwein, Iowa. Frazer was arrested on charges of OWI-1st offense (serious misdemeanor), driving under suspension (infraction), and failure to provide proof of financial liability (infraction). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 700 block of 4th Avenue SE.
At 12:44 AM on June 12, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Garrett Michael Morris of Independence, Iowa. Morris was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance-marijuana 1st (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 600 block of 3rd Street NE.
At 4:25 PM on June 15, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Heather Lynn Beck of Oelwein, Iowa. Beck was arrested on a charge of violation of a no contact order-domestic (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a report of the victim being contacted by a third party on June 9, 2022.
At 6:51 PM on June 16, 2022, Jackson Reid Grover of Rowley, Iowa, was arrested on charges from the Independence Police Department. Grover was arrested on charges of Eluding-speed 25 over limit (aggravated misdemeanor), reckless driving (infraction), and improper brake light (infraction). This arrest was made after trying to initiate a traffic stop in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue SE. Charges were filed after the vehicle was located and a search warrant was completed. The Independence Police Department was assisted by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.
At 10:08 PM on June 17, 2022, the Independence Police Department arrested Carmelo Luis Edwards of Independence, Iowa. Edwards was arrested on the charge of child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a welfare request on two small children in the 100 block of 1st Street West. Justine Katherine Edwards of Independence, Iowa, was also arrested at 10:15 PM on June 19th, 2022, on the charge of childe endangerment (aggravated misdemeanor).
Notice: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.