With a little perseverance and some open communication, small first steps have been taken to allow accessibility for all residents of Independence to use our Post Office. For decades past mayors, city managers, community activists, and representatives and senators from both parties, have tried to find a solution to what many of our residents consider to be one of the major problems in our city.
The Independence post office was built in 1934 and predates modern accessibility codes. The only way into the building for customers is to navigate a steep set of stairs at the front of the building. That means that some seniors, residents with handicaps and even younger adults with strollers have been unable to use the only post office in Independence.
Why hasn’t the city built a ramp to allow all to be able to access our post office? Because the city doesn’t own the building. It is owned by the USPS. Consequently, it’s up to the postal service to make changes. Despite several falls, some with injuries to residents, and numerous formal complaints, the position of the USPS was made very clear. As stated in correspondence from October 13, 2020 to Jacquie McTaggart from their representative, “The Independence Office was purchased in 1934 prior to the Architectural Barriers Act enactment in 1968. Many postal facilities constructed prior to the act are not required to be made compliant unless remodeled or modified since the enactment. The Independence office has been evaluated and the possibility of installing a ramp was not feasible due to the steep grade/slope of the adjacent streets and sidewalk within our boundaries.”
Ms. McTaggart also received a later that year from a Senior Compliance Specialist at the United States Access Board, “Unfortunately, I have received official word from the responsible USPS Vice President, Tom Samra, that USPS will NOT be taking any action to install an accessible front entrance at the Independence Post Office.”
Newly elected Mayor Brad Bleichner was unwilling to accept that our city had no alternatives. It was discovered that over a decade ago, the USPS did have plans drawn up by their contactor to install a ramp, but the project stalled due to a budget freeze and the project never moved forward. He decided to begin by pursuing communication starting at the local level. He recently met with postmistress Julie Rodnez and together they discussed a plan. Ms. Rodnez agreed to attempt to obtain permission from her superiors to allow for an inspection by a contractor to determine, once for all, whether the installation of a ramp was feasible and at what cost.
Together they also crafted a temporary fix to be used on a trial basis until a more definitive solution could be reached.
Beginning Tuesday September 13th and Wednesday September 14th, the Post Office has agreed to use best efforts to serve customers with accessibility concerns from the rear of the post office. Between the hours of 1 to 3 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the Post Office has agreed to provide mail service at your vehicle in the back parking lot through the back door of the Post Office. You are asked to call 319 334-2495 for service, and wait in your car.
Customers may also call daily for service between 10-4, although the wait time may be longer than hoped for, depending on the amount of traffic inside the post office during peak hours.
Although this solution is not ideal, it is a step in the right direction. Hopefully, there may still be better news down the road. It remains a work in progress.