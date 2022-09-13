Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Post Office

The Independence Post Office.

 Courtesy Photo

With a little perseverance and some open communication, small first steps have been taken to allow accessibility for all residents of Independence to use our Post Office. For decades past mayors, city managers, community activists, and representatives and senators from both parties, have tried to find a solution to what many of our residents consider to be one of the major problems in our city.

The Independence post office was built in 1934 and predates modern accessibility codes. The only way into the building for customers is to navigate a steep set of stairs at the front of the building. That means that some seniors, residents with handicaps and even younger adults with strollers have been unable to use the only post office in Independence.

