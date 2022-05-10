INDEPENDENCE – The projects for the scheduled for the 2022 construction season will help redefine the future of Independence and continue the trend of progress and revitalization the community has experienced over the last several years. These projects range from infrastructure expansion and revitalization to a downtown revitalization.
The Highway 150 reconstruction is in phase 2 of a two year, $6.0 million project that includes replacing all water, sewer, and storm sewer under the highway. While we have waited a long time for this improvement, we are also expanding and enhancing the storm sewer capacity within the scope of this project area. After waiting so many years and complaining about the rough road, a new road surface will be the most notable result in this project to be completed by November 2022.
Expanding Liberty Trail to the South with an extension that will add nearly 5,000 feet of paved trail to the existing trail system, connecting the housing developments in the Southwest part of town to the schools and commercial district on 1st St. This is a $400,000 investment that makes significant strides in completing a trail loop on the West side of the community. Included in this trail system is the newly completed 6th Ave. SW trail which connects Bland Blvd to the housing development at 6th Ave. and Lovers Lane.
Improving safety and capacity on James H. Connell Field at the Independence Municipal Airport includes expanding our taxiway and apron areas. While improving aircraft safety by off-setting access from the apron area to the taxiway, we are also adding more airplane tie-downs. This project is cost shared with the FAA at 90 percent Federal/10 percent Local and will be completed by fall 2022. In addition, we have received $1.0 million funding for adding a transient/agricultural aviation apron North of the existing terminal building. This project will allow for up to 10 additional airplane tie-downs and separate agricultural aviation activities from our existing commercial activities on the airfield. The new apron area is projected to be completed in 2023 and is funded 90 percent Federal/10 percent Local. The funding is part of the Federal Infrastructure Bill.
We still have more street work to do. Our ongoing efforts to improve the local streets continues with funding tentatively approved for reconstruction of 1st St West in 2026. An estimated $1.4 million in Federal Funds that come through the regional transportation program at INRCOG will be help offset costs associated with this project. Similar to Highway 150 we will look to upgrade our water and sewer infrastructure while the street is being upgraded.
Speaking of wastewater, a nutrient reduction study at the Wastewater Treatment Plant is due to be completed by July 2022. This study will be the first step in determining the scale and scope required to replace our existing 1980 treatment facility, as well as assist in establishing a timeframe for upgrading. With most treatment plants having an estimated 30-year life span, staff has effectively maintained our plant, extending this useful life beyond 40 years so far.
Our Public Works staff are in the process of implementing a GIS mapping system of all infrastructure which is partially on-line today. This upgrade will allow for City staff to monitor and track all infrastructure improvements, conditions and maintenance as it happens. The City sidewalk replacement program is underway as well, replacing sidewalks throughout the City where it is required. There are several ADA Handicap ramps also being replaced around town as a part of our ongoing commitment to the ADA transition program that focuses on upgrades as streets are being worked on.
After having a very successful 5-year street maintenance program just completed, the City is in the process of defining the next 5-year street maintenance plan. These plans help guide and determine where the worst streets are throughout the community and address them in a prioritized, city-wide program.