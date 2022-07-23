Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Independence Public Library is set to hold a Writer’s Group meeting on Tuesday, July 26, at 6 p.m. in the library’s community room.

Sheri Smith Shonk, the founder of the Independence writer’s group is a wife, a mother, a seamstress at EaGenie’s Scots and Knots, the instructor of the Teens and Tweens summer writing group and a guest writer for the newspaper.

