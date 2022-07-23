The Independence Public Library is set to hold a Writer’s Group meeting on Tuesday, July 26, at 6 p.m. in the library’s community room.
Sheri Smith Shonk, the founder of the Independence writer’s group is a wife, a mother, a seamstress at EaGenie’s Scots and Knots, the instructor of the Teens and Tweens summer writing group and a guest writer for the newspaper.
Shonk began this writer’s group event back in 2019, after attending the Cedar Falls Christian Writer’s Workshop.
“My desire when I started was to find a group of like-minded writers that wanted to form a fellowship of writers to encourage and give feedback to one another, said Shonk.”
According to Shonk, getting involved with the group is easy, all you must do is show up to the meeting when it is scheduled.
“If you are comfortable sharing your writing, we would love to hear it,” said Shonk. “I typically prepare some helpful tips or give info about local events that might be interesting to the group and the rest of the meeting is discussion and feedback.”
The writer’s group meets once, late in the month, on a Tuesday or Thursday in the community room. The day depends on the scheduling of other events at the library, said Shonk.
“We are a fun, encouraging group and would love to see more involvement in the local writing community,” said Shonk. “It doesn’t matter whether you write fiction, non-fiction, poetry, memoirs, children’s books, or whether you want to be published, or write solely for yourself. We all need a sense of community.”
The writer’s group is free to attend, and although is marketed as an adult group, older teens are welcome to check the event out.
“We would love feedback from the community about any workshops, or classes they would like to see pertaining to writing, or publishing,” said Shonk. “We do have quite a few published authors in the Independence Area and have done author events in the past.”
For more information on the Writer’s Group, community members are urged to check the Independence Public Library website, call 319-334-2470, or email iplprograms@gmail.com.