ICSD Map Independence2

Director District #1 of the Independence Community School District lies mostly north of the City of Independence. A portion includes a section of northeast Independence.

 Courtesy Iowa Secretary of State

Independence School Board Vacancy Notice

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community School Board of Education is looking to fill an appointment for the District #1 Director’s position following the upcoming resignation of Brad Bleichner, who will be resigning December 9, 2022. The board will officially accept Bleichner’s resignation at the regular board meeting on December 19, 2022.

