Independence School Board Vacancy Notice
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community School Board of Education is looking to fill an appointment for the District #1 Director’s position following the upcoming resignation of Brad Bleichner, who will be resigning December 9, 2022. The board will officially accept Bleichner’s resignation at the regular board meeting on December 19, 2022.
Pursuant to Iowa Code 279.6, the Independence Community School Board publishes this notice of its intent to appoint a person to fill a vacancy on the Board. Eligible electors of the Independence Community School District have the right to file a petition requiring that this vacancy be filled by special election. Petitions must be received by the board secretary within 14 days after the publication notice.
For details and signatory requirements, contact the board secretary.
A detailed District 1 map is available online at the Secretary of State website (sos.iowa.gov/elections/maps/schdist.html) for prospective applicants to see if they are in the proper Director District within the Independence School District.