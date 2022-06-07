(Independence, IA) Independence is turning 175 this year and throwing a year long party to celebrate! Events have kicked off already, but there are so many more to come!
June is full of events for everyone. On June 11th there are several fun events happening. Start the day at the second Saturday music series at the Farmers Market located by the mill from 8 till noon. Donnie Heffernen will be the featured musician that day. Then walk down to the river walk to Chalk it up Independence! This is the second year of this event were local and regional artist of all ages will show off their talents by creating chalk murals of their own and participating in a community mural. It goes from 9 am to 5pm on June 11th and 10am to 4pm on June 12th. On the 11th there will be music by Carter Homan from 1-3pm and food by Boyd’s Food truck 11am to 5pm.
Also on the 12th is the opportunity to tour the Lee Mansion at an open house from noon to 4pm. After many hard years of work, the mansion has been completely restored and furnished. Don’t miss this great opportunity!
Following all of this up is the 175th Celebratory Toast on Wednesday, May 15th from 5 to 7:30pm. The First street bridge will be shut down from 2nd Ave. NE to 2nd Ave. SW. Music will be provided by Casey Klein and food trucks will be available as well as the downtown bars and breweries will be open. The proclamation will be read prior to 7:30pm and Mayor Pro tem John Kurtz will address the crowd and at the end make a toast to the 175th birthday of Independence. Free glasses and beverages will be provided so all can participate in the toast.
Be watching for events coming in July and throughout the rest of the year.