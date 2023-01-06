INDEPENDENCE – Back in July of 2006 Dr. Carrie Hamilton made the decision to open the Independence Veterinary Clinic as there was a definite need for another small animal practice in Independence. In 2008 she built a new facility at 2329 Jamestown Avenue (Highway 150) — just a short walk up the road from the original clinic and has been expanding ever since.
Melissa Seibert, practice manager, started with Dr. Hamilton shortly after she opened her practice and has been by her side 16 years and counting. Jessica is a veterinary assistant who started in January 2022. She has been a wonderful addition to their team bringing with her 10 years of experience caring for your pets. Hailey is the full-time groomer on their team here to beautify your four-legged friends.
Dr. Hamilton is announcing some exciting new changes coming for Independence Veterinary Clinic in 2023. March 6th will see the return of Dr. Ann (Emme) Eike.
Dr. Ann is an amazing addition to Dr. Hamilton’s practice overflowing with the knowledge and care needed for your small animal patients. With Dr. Ann Eike come some smiling new technicians and faces.
Independence Veterinary Clinic is welcoming new clients and will now be able to offer expanded hours. Urgent care and convenience appointments will be starting soon to cover the needs of patients, stay tuned!
Current office hours are Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday 8 – 11 a.m.; Closed Sunday. To contact Independence Veterinary Clinic, call 319-334-4354.